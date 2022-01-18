Broadway Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £42wd, £52we; Day: £53wd, £65we

Par 72, 6,184 yards

Slope 140

GM Verdict – A fine course on the Worcestershire/Gloucestershire border serving up splendid views and a mix of tough tests and good scoring chances

Favourite Hole – The Alister MacKenzie-designed downhill par-3 5th, where distracting views need to be shut out momentarily as the green is not the easiest to find.

The par-5 opener gives you a chance to get out of the blocks fast (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, www.golfworking.co.uk)

This fine hilltop course on the Worcestershire/Gloucestershire border offers up some magnificent views across several counties, taking in the Malvern Hills, the Vale of Evesham and even the Black Mountains across the border in Wales on a clear day. But does it rank among the best golf courses in Worcestershire or the best golf courses in Gloucestershire? Well, despite having a Worcestershire postal address, the club is actually affiliated to the Gloucestershire County Golf Union, so that is where you will find it in our broader county round-ups!

The splendid backdrop to Dr Alister MacKenzie's excellent par-3 5th (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, www.golfworking.co.uk)

And, of course, none of this actually matters on the ground, where at times you’ll stand mesmerised by those views 850ft up in the Cotswolds. This is especially the case on the signature 5th, a downhill par 3 designed by Dr Alister MacKenzie. Two bunkers guard the front left side to potentially scupper the hopes of those seeking to run the ball in from the left bank rather than carry it all the way. The 6th is then a daunting par 4 whose difficulty way exceeds its mere 371 yards. It’s a real test of your golfing nerve as you fire a blind drive away before playing up to its steeply sloping green. Venture above the hole at your peril! Before this, there are chances to score on both the 1st and 2nd – a par 5, short par 4 combo - but the long par-4 3rd is then a much more testing affair, so it’s wise to get out of the blocks fast.

The 2nd is one of several short par 4s you may decide to attack (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, www.golfworking.co.uk)

Coming home, there are a number of short par 4s to tempt you on the scorecard, with perhaps your best chance coming on the 281-yard 11th, the first of three holes set in a separate little corner. A big bunker guards the front of the green, so you’ll either have to fly this with your drive or hope for an exceedingly fortunate bounce in firmer conditions. But if you’re reasonably confident from the sand, it’s probably worth the risk.

The pretty par-3 13th is protected by OOB beyond the wall and a three-tiered green (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, www.golfworking.co.uk)

One of the course’s standout holes is then the par-3 13th – the final hole in this separate little trio - where the three-tiered green is set dangerously close to a lovely stone wall, the other side of which lies a deep quarry and out of bounds. Overall, Broadway is just a hugely enjoyable golfing experience whether you’re there more to test your game or to soak up those views!