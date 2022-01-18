Broadway Golf Club Course Review
Broadway Golf Club is a hilltop beauty on the border between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire where fine views complement a hugely enjoyable layout
By Jeremy Ellwood published
Broadway Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £42wd, £52we; Day: £53wd, £65we
Par 72, 6,184 yards
Slope 140
GM Verdict – A fine course on the Worcestershire/Gloucestershire border serving up splendid views and a mix of tough tests and good scoring chances
Favourite Hole – The Alister MacKenzie-designed downhill par-3 5th, where distracting views need to be shut out momentarily as the green is not the easiest to find.
This fine hilltop course on the Worcestershire/Gloucestershire border offers up some magnificent views across several counties, taking in the Malvern Hills, the Vale of Evesham and even the Black Mountains across the border in Wales on a clear day. But does it rank among the best golf courses in Worcestershire or the best golf courses in Gloucestershire? Well, despite having a Worcestershire postal address, the club is actually affiliated to the Gloucestershire County Golf Union, so that is where you will find it in our broader county round-ups!
And, of course, none of this actually matters on the ground, where at times you’ll stand mesmerised by those views 850ft up in the Cotswolds. This is especially the case on the signature 5th, a downhill par 3 designed by Dr Alister MacKenzie. Two bunkers guard the front left side to potentially scupper the hopes of those seeking to run the ball in from the left bank rather than carry it all the way. The 6th is then a daunting par 4 whose difficulty way exceeds its mere 371 yards. It’s a real test of your golfing nerve as you fire a blind drive away before playing up to its steeply sloping green. Venture above the hole at your peril! Before this, there are chances to score on both the 1st and 2nd – a par 5, short par 4 combo - but the long par-4 3rd is then a much more testing affair, so it’s wise to get out of the blocks fast.
Coming home, there are a number of short par 4s to tempt you on the scorecard, with perhaps your best chance coming on the 281-yard 11th, the first of three holes set in a separate little corner. A big bunker guards the front of the green, so you’ll either have to fly this with your drive or hope for an exceedingly fortunate bounce in firmer conditions. But if you’re reasonably confident from the sand, it’s probably worth the risk.
One of the course’s standout holes is then the par-3 13th – the final hole in this separate little trio - where the three-tiered green is set dangerously close to a lovely stone wall, the other side of which lies a deep quarry and out of bounds. Overall, Broadway is just a hugely enjoyable golfing experience whether you’re there more to test your game or to soak up those views!
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
-
-
‘I Need To Find My Magic Touch Again’ – Tommy Fleetwood Reveals Torment Of Disappointing 2021
The Southport golfer has suffered an alarming slump down the rankings, but believes there are parts of his game he can work on to get things back on track
By David Facey • Published
-
The American Express Golf Betting Tips 2022
The PGA Tour heads for California this week with a field headlined by World No.1 Jon Rahm and FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay - who will win?
By Jeremy Chapman • Published
-
East Renfrewshire Golf Club Course Review
Scenic, inland course set over sweeping terrain providing a great example of James Braid's skill as a course designer
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Cleveland Golf Club Course Review
A true links of real quality with a great heritage and a unique setting by the old Redcar steelworks
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Clevedon Golf Club Course Review
Clevedon delivers a strong test of golf as well as superb views over the Severn Estuary, South Wales and the Mendip Hills
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
East Devon Golf Club Course Review
East Devon Golf Club, above Budleigh Salterton on the south coast, serves up a glorious blend of heathland and clifftop golf
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Strathpeffer Spa Golf Club Course Review
A hugely enjoyable Highland course with changes in elevation and dramatic views
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Kilspindie Golf Club Course Review
Kilspindie is a wonderful little links in a beautiful setting on the shores of the Firth of Forth by Aberlady
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Tadmarton Heath Golf Club Course Review
Tadmarton Heath Golf Club in Oxfordshire, with its glorious elevated setting and old farmhouse for a clubhouse, is perhaps English golf's quintessential 'hidden gem'
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Brocton Hall Golf Club Course Review
Brocton Hall Golf Club in Staffordshire boasts a very pretty Harry Vardon layout where an absence of par 5s adds to the challenge
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published