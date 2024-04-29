Fancy A Perfect English Golf Break Where Off The Course Is As Good As On?
This lovely and very welcoming country house hotel is close to some of Norfolk’s finest golf
Late last year, while visiting some of Norfolk's excellent and varied golf courses, I was lucky enough to spend a couple of nights on the outskirts of King's Lynn at the excellent Congham Hall.
Congham Hall
This delightful, family run Georgian Manor hotel has that perfect balance of efficient service softened by friendliness. The rooms are lovely, the food is delicious and the ambience is both relaxing and yet stimulating. There are 31 smart and very comfortable rooms, suites and cabins, each individually and tastefully decorated.
The spa has an indoor pool overlooking the beautiful gardens, a thermal suite and a variety of treatments. For me, the highlight was the Samphire Kitchen which offers an excellent menu of beautifully prepared and very tempting dishes. As someone lucky enough to have stayed in all manner of accommodation over several decades, I have to say that this is exactly my kind of place.
With both Hunstanton and Royal West Norfolk not far away, the closest top-quality course to Congham Hall is King’s Lynn, one of the best golf courses in Norfolk. Just five minutes’ drive, it is actually the closest course full-stop, although its original James Braid design which opened in 1923 was 3 miles to the south. Fast forward half a century, and a relocation to the current site just to the north of the market town saw the first collaboration between Peter Alliss and Dave Thomas. They carved out this par-72 design from dense, mature woodland, with the holes very well separated and a requirement for careful placement from the tee. There are plenty of doglegs, and even on the straighter holes it pays to be on the correct side of the fairway to set up the best approach. King’s Lynn makes for a strong inland alternative to the two nearby Top 100 links.
Best Deal
The Sleep Soundly package is available every Sunday and includes cream tea on arrival, your accommodation, use of the spa, sparkling wine followed by three-course dinner, full English breakfast and late check out. Prices start from £280 per night for a Standard Room, based on two sharing.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played more than 1,200 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 81, 32 of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but seven and a half... i.e. not the new 9 at Carne! Of those missing, some are already booked for 2024. He has been a member of Tandridge in Surrey for 30 years where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
