Fancy A Perfect English Golf Break Where Off The Course Is As Good As On?

Late last year, while visiting some of Norfolk's excellent and varied golf courses, I was lucky enough to spend a couple of nights on the outskirts of King's Lynn at the excellent Congham Hall.

Congham Hall

This delightful, family run Georgian Manor hotel has that perfect balance of efficient service softened by friendliness. The rooms are lovely, the food is delicious and the ambience is both relaxing and yet stimulating. There are 31 smart and very comfortable rooms, suites and cabins, each individually and tastefully decorated.

The lovely gardens at Congham Hall (Image credit: Congham Hall)

The spa has an indoor pool overlooking the beautiful gardens, a thermal suite and a variety of treatments. For me, the highlight was the Samphire Kitchen which offers an excellent menu of beautifully prepared and very tempting dishes. As someone lucky enough to have stayed in all manner of accommodation over several decades, I have to say that this is exactly my kind of place.

The sixteenth hole, the final par 3 at King's Lynn (Image credit: King;s Lynn Golf Club)

With both Hunstanton and Royal West Norfolk not far away, the closest top-quality course to Congham Hall is King’s Lynn, one of the best golf courses in Norfolk. Just five minutes’ drive, it is actually the closest course full-stop, although its original James Braid design which opened in 1923 was 3 miles to the south. Fast forward half a century, and a relocation to the current site just to the north of the market town saw the first collaboration between Peter Alliss and Dave Thomas. They carved out this par-72 design from dense, mature woodland, with the holes very well separated and a requirement for careful placement from the tee. There are plenty of doglegs, and even on the straighter holes it pays to be on the correct side of the fairway to set up the best approach. King’s Lynn makes for a strong inland alternative to the two nearby Top 100 links.

Hunstanton is on the coast, just a few miles up the road from Congham Hall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Deal

The Sleep Soundly package is available every Sunday and includes cream tea on arrival, your accommodation, use of the spa, sparkling wine followed by three-course dinner, full English breakfast and late check out. Prices start from £280 per night for a Standard Room, based on two sharing.