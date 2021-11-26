You Can Get A Personalised Video From These Golfers On Cameo

Cameo is an online service that lets people hire celebrities to create personalised videos about anything (within reason) they want. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary or holiday celebration, you can now also get some of the best golfers in the world to celebrate with you.

As celebrities flock to the increasingly popular service, loads of current and ex-golfers have also joined. The likes of Jack Nicklaus, Dame Laura Davies, Sergio Garcia and Luke Donald are currently offering their services on Cameo and a video can make a great gift or surprise for a friend, relative or group of work colleagues.

It's super easy to order a video, and you can get your personalised video delivered to your inbox within 24 hours of ordered.

Below, we're going to list some the the best current and former professional golfers we've found on Cameo that you can order right now.

Get A Video From Sergio Garcia for $400/£300 at Cameo The man who holds the record for the most Ryder Cup points and the winner of the Green Jacket in 2017, you can get this legend of European and world golf to send you a message for $400/£300.

Get A Video From John Daly On Cameo For $750/£700 on Cameo He may be on of the most expensive requests on the whole site, but we think it's well worth the price to get a message from the legendary two-time Major winner.

Get A Video From Dame Laura Davies for $200/£150 on Cameo One of the most famous female golfers to ever play the game, Dame Laura Davies is available on Cameo now. She is the world record holder for the most Order Of Merit wins on the LET and she can give you a personalised message now on Cameo.

Get A Video From Lexi Thompson for $50/£40 on Cameo The Major champion and one of the headline acts of any LPGA Tour event is available on Cameo for as little as $50/£40.

Get A Video From Luke Donald for $149/£130 on Cameo Former World Number 1 and future Ryder Cup captain is available for request on Cameo right now for $149/£130.


