Walmart Has A Package Set For Just $160 - But I’d Spend My Money On These Instead…

This Walmart Package set is a great deal but, if you’re serious about starting golf, these Strata sets are what I’d choose

Walmart Has A Package Set For Just $160 - But I’d Spend My Money On These Instead…
(Image credit: Future)
Sam De'Ath
By
published

If you’re just starting your golfing journey, or simply looking to upgrade your clubs, then a package set is a great place to start. Buying golf clubs can be a daunting task, particularly when there are so many makes and models available. However, package sets really simplify the buying process and provide you with pretty much everything you need in just one purchase.

During this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Walmart is offering what appears to be a really good deal on a Naipo 12-piece package set. The deal means you can buy this set, which comes with eight clubs, a stand bag and three headcovers for just over $160. While it is a huge saving, considering the standard retail price of $438, I would urge golfers to seriously look into reviews of these package sets before making a purchase purely based on the price.

Naipo 12-Piece Golf Club Set | 65% off at WalmartWas $438.00 Now $161.99

Naipo 12-Piece Golf Club Set | 65% off at Walmart
Was $438.00 Now $161.99

This package set is now available at a huge saving of just under $300. This is an affordable way for beginner golfers to get into the game and includes clubs, bag and head covers.

View Deal

While new golfers may think opting for the cheapest set possible is a good place to start, as someone who has played the sport at a professional level and now tests golf clubs for a living, beginner golfers would actually benefit most from reliable and trustworthy brands, such as Strata, when it comes to purchasing a package set.

As luck would have it, there are plenty of Strata sets on offer during these Amazon Prime days, ranging from men's to women's and 11 to 16-piece sets, meaning there truly is something for everyone. Strata have a great reputation for producing high performing package sets, making them some of the best sets for beginners and, while the initial upfront cost is more than the set available at Walmart, the advanced technology and design of these golf clubs will make the game far more enjoyable for those of you starting your golfing journey.

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (14-piece) | 20% off at AmazonWas $499.99 Now $399.99

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (14-piece) | 20% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $399.99

Along with the 12-piece set, there is also the 14-piece set that contains an extra club and headcover. Like the other Strata Package Sets, it is an extremely forgiving model and, with $100 off, excellent value!

View Deal
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (16-Piece) | 20% off at AmazonWas $599.99 Now $479.99

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (16-Piece) | 20% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $479.99

The 'Ultimate' set provides users with 11 clubs, bag and four headcovers, which means you can chop and change your set-up depending on how comfortable you are with each club.

View Deal
Strata Women's Golf Set (11-piece) | 20% off at AmazonWas $399.99 Now $319.99

Strata Women's Golf Set (11-piece) | 20% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $319.99

Right now you can also get the women's 11-piece package set with 20% off as well. This is a perfect value option for those who want the basics that won't break the bank.

Also available in 14-piece ($399.99) and 16-Piece ($479.99)

View Deal

If you want to keep an eye on the best golf deals over the next few days then make sure you check out the Golf Monthly Amazon Prime Day Live blog where myself and the team will be updating you with the best deals as we find them.

Topics
Amazon Prime Day
Sam De'Ath
Sam De'Ath
Staff Writer

Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers.  Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.

Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°

Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°

Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°

Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸