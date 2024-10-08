Walmart Has A Package Set For Just $160 - But I’d Spend My Money On These Instead…

If you’re just starting your golfing journey, or simply looking to upgrade your clubs, then a package set is a great place to start. Buying golf clubs can be a daunting task, particularly when there are so many makes and models available. However, package sets really simplify the buying process and provide you with pretty much everything you need in just one purchase.

During this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Walmart is offering what appears to be a really good deal on a Naipo 12-piece package set. The deal means you can buy this set, which comes with eight clubs, a stand bag and three headcovers for just over $160. While it is a huge saving, considering the standard retail price of $438, I would urge golfers to seriously look into reviews of these package sets before making a purchase purely based on the price.

Naipo 12-Piece Golf Club Set | 65% off at Walmart

Was $438.00 Now $161.99 This package set is now available at a huge saving of just under $300. This is an affordable way for beginner golfers to get into the game and includes clubs, bag and head covers.

While new golfers may think opting for the cheapest set possible is a good place to start, as someone who has played the sport at a professional level and now tests golf clubs for a living, beginner golfers would actually benefit most from reliable and trustworthy brands, such as Strata, when it comes to purchasing a package set.

As luck would have it, there are plenty of Strata sets on offer during these Amazon Prime days, ranging from men's to women's and 11 to 16-piece sets, meaning there truly is something for everyone. Strata have a great reputation for producing high performing package sets, making them some of the best sets for beginners and, while the initial upfront cost is more than the set available at Walmart, the advanced technology and design of these golf clubs will make the game far more enjoyable for those of you starting your golfing journey.

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (14-piece) | 20% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $399.99 Along with the 12-piece set, there is also the 14-piece set that contains an extra club and headcover. Like the other Strata Package Sets, it is an extremely forgiving model and, with $100 off, excellent value!

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (16-Piece) | 20% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $479.99 The 'Ultimate' set provides users with 11 clubs, bag and four headcovers, which means you can chop and change your set-up depending on how comfortable you are with each club.

If you want to keep an eye on the best golf deals over the next few days then make sure you check out the Golf Monthly Amazon Prime Day Live blog where myself and the team will be updating you with the best deals as we find them.