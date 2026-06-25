From $4.16 to $2.77 Per Golf Ball, This 36-Pack Mizuno Golf Ball Deal Is The Ideal Way To Stock Up For Summer

When it comes to the best golf balls, it's Titleist that has held the crown for many years as the most popular choice, with the legendary Pro V1 dominating leaderboards and earning a well-deserved reputation for all-round performance.

However, back in 2025 the Mizuno Pro X ball was a "real and unexpected revelation" when put to the test by Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor and golf ball guru, Joel Tadman.

Joel put the Pro X through its paces with the launch monitor and out on the course, and at the end of his extensive tests, he was genuinely struggling to find a reason not to score the Mizuno ball with a perfect 5 out of 5 score.

Get 3 dozen Mizuno Pro X for just $100 – $2.77 a ball at Amazon

One of the many accolades Joel gave it was in relation to the price, normally carrying a RRP of $50 a dozen – it's on the cheaper side when it comes to the best premium golf balls, but with this Amazon Prime Day 33% reduction, it takes it down to just $33 per dozen, or $2.77 per ball.