Labor Day Golf Deals 2026: Two Of The Best Golf Speakers We've Tested Drop In Price

For some, the thought of taking a speaker onto the golf course will be seen as a breach of etiquette and behaviour. However, I'm in no way a golf purist, playing mostly for relaxation and fun, and the best golf speakers can offer way more than just a soundtrack to your round.

They also provide the functionality of some of the best golf rangefinders, and for someone who's returning to the game, the golf speaker looks like a highly interesting addition to the bag. They appeal to me as among the best golf accessories, with GPS functionality, hole mapping, and a bit of fun in the game. I want one...

Having the Golf Monthly expert testers to hand, two of the top-rated golf speakers that achieved impressive ratings are from two of the biggest names in golf tech – Bushnell and Blue Tees.

Right now on Amazon, you can pick up the Bushnell Golf Wingman HD GPS Speaker for just $199, a 20% discount, or the Blue Tees Player Pro GPS Speaker with 11% off down to $179.

Image 1 of 3 The Wingman gives you yardages to all hazards on each hole, plus distances to your optimal layup position. (Image credit: Future) The magnetic strip on the back of the device will stick to the frame of your golf cart with ease. (Image credit: Bushnell) The green view gives you a preview of what lies ahead of you as you prepare for your approach shot. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Image 1 of 3 As well as a ton of functionality, the Player Pro also looks really nice. (Image credit: Future) The Blue Tees has a digital scoreboard that is useful and easy to navigate. (Image credit: Future) The Blue Tees is a feature-packed speaker which includes features like measuring each shot you hit. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Both these golf speakers scored impressive 4.5 out of 5-star ratings, and both delivered the goods. Review highlights include the functional golf GPS technology, with accurate yardages and impressive color screens to view them, as well as the graphics of the hole and course. Of course, as you'd expect, both delivered excellent sound quality, which is also handy for social rounds and for the course too.

The apps that come with both are again equally impressive, but with one crucial difference: the Blue Tees app is a subscription service, with three options that range from the free Basic or the Core at $4.17 per month to the Intelligence at $6.67 per month.

The Bushnell app comes free as part of the package; however, they do offer the Golf Plus upgrade at $8.33 per month, which unlocks extra visual features and analytics:

Apart from the difference in price, the functionality is similar in both; battery life is around 10 to 12 hours on the Bushnell and roughly 12 hours on the Player Pro GPS Speaker.

Again, both models feature a 3.5" HD screen, which are touchscreen, allowing for easy swipe navigation through hole layouts, hazard icons, scorecards, and live weather metrics

Summing these up, you're getting brilliant golf speaker performance whichever model you go for, but the Bushnell gets the nod mostly due to the non-subscription app.

These golf deals seem to have appeared for Labor Day in the USA, and it's unclear whether they'll be available after the weekend.

Although this deal is US-only, below you'll find the best Bushnell and Blue Tees prices from Amazon and other retailers, which conveniently show the pricing relevant to your location.