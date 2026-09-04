Labor Day Golf Deals 2026: Two Of The Best Golf Speakers We've Tested Drop In Price
Our expert tester highly rated both of these GPS speakers that come loaded with functionality and useful features, meaning it'll be a tough choice between the Bushnell and Blue Tees devices
For some, the thought of taking a speaker onto the golf course will be seen as a breach of etiquette and behaviour. However, I'm in no way a golf purist, playing mostly for relaxation and fun, and the best golf speakers can offer way more than just a soundtrack to your round.
They also provide the functionality of some of the best golf rangefinders, and for someone who's returning to the game, the golf speaker looks like a highly interesting addition to the bag. They appeal to me as among the best golf accessories, with GPS functionality, hole mapping, and a bit of fun in the game. I want one...
Having the Golf Monthly expert testers to hand, two of the top-rated golf speakers that achieved impressive ratings are from two of the biggest names in golf tech – Bushnell and Blue Tees.
Right now on Amazon, you can pick up the Bushnell Golf Wingman HD GPS Speaker for just $199, a 20% discount, or the Blue Tees Player Pro GPS Speaker with 11% off down to $179.
Our tester reckoned the Bushnell Wingman HD successfully ticked all the boxes and combined a high-quality Bluetooth speaker with functional golf GPS technology. The 3.5" color HD screen was also easy to read and provided accurate yardages and hole previews, all while delivering exceptional 360° sound quality.
Read our full Bushnell Wingman HD Speaker Review.
The Blue Tees Player Pro also delivered the goods, and our tester reckoned the Player Pro was right up there when it came to the best golf speaker. As a day-to-day speaker, it performs admirably, but it really shines on the course with an impressive touchscreen and notable high-end features like AI-adjusted yardages and dispersion tracking.
Read the full Blue Tees Player Pro GPS Speaker Review.
Both these golf speakers scored impressive 4.5 out of 5-star ratings, and both delivered the goods. Review highlights include the functional golf GPS technology, with accurate yardages and impressive color screens to view them, as well as the graphics of the hole and course. Of course, as you'd expect, both delivered excellent sound quality, which is also handy for social rounds and for the course too.
The apps that come with both are again equally impressive, but with one crucial difference: the Blue Tees app is a subscription service, with three options that range from the free Basic or the Core at $4.17 per month to the Intelligence at $6.67 per month.
The Bushnell app comes free as part of the package; however, they do offer the Golf Plus upgrade at $8.33 per month, which unlocks extra visual features and analytics:
Apart from the difference in price, the functionality is similar in both; battery life is around 10 to 12 hours on the Bushnell and roughly 12 hours on the Player Pro GPS Speaker.
Again, both models feature a 3.5" HD screen, which are touchscreen, allowing for easy swipe navigation through hole layouts, hazard icons, scorecards, and live weather metrics
Summing these up, you're getting brilliant golf speaker performance whichever model you go for, but the Bushnell gets the nod mostly due to the non-subscription app.
These golf deals seem to have appeared for Labor Day in the USA, and it's unclear whether they'll be available after the weekend.
Although this deal is US-only, below you'll find the best Bushnell and Blue Tees prices from Amazon and other retailers, which conveniently show the pricing relevant to your location.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Conor Keenan Gear & Ecommerce Writer
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