These Are Our Top 3 DTC Blade Irons, But Which Is Best? - This Week On Kick Point
Joe and I delve once again into the world of DTC irons, but this time we're talking blades!
Conor Keenan
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Happy Friday everyone! We're back to our regularly scheduled programming here at Kick Point HQ after Joe The Pro and Baz took the reigns for a special week of Kick Point: Tour Issue, covering everything there was to cover at another unforgettable Masters tournament. Congratulations Rory McIlroy, if you ever want to come on the show, you know where to find me mate!
As mentioned, we're back to the nuts and bolts of what we do here as golf gear nerds and we've got an interesting topic to dive into this week as we look into the wonderful world of Direct to Consumer (DTC) irons - specifically, the best golf blades you can buy in this market. We dissect the performance of the Vice Golf VGi03, Ben Hogan Fort Worth MB and the Takomo Iron 301 MB in a head-to-head-to-head!
Elsewhere, we chat about regular face vs curved face Avoda irons, whilst Joe's favorite topic pops up in our #AskThePod section - golf grips! What products we chat about have been featured below, and you can catch the latest episode in the usual places - Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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