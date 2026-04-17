These Are Our Top 3 DTC Blade Irons, But Which Is Best? - This Week On Kick Point

Happy Friday everyone! We're back to our regularly scheduled programming here at Kick Point HQ after Joe The Pro and Baz took the reigns for a special week of Kick Point: Tour Issue, covering everything there was to cover at another unforgettable Masters tournament. Congratulations Rory McIlroy, if you ever want to come on the show, you know where to find me mate!

As mentioned, we're back to the nuts and bolts of what we do here as golf gear nerds and we've got an interesting topic to dive into this week as we look into the wonderful world of Direct to Consumer (DTC) irons - specifically, the best golf blades you can buy in this market. We dissect the performance of the Vice Golf VGi03, Ben Hogan Fort Worth MB and the Takomo Iron 301 MB in a head-to-head-to-head!

Elsewhere, we chat about regular face vs curved face Avoda irons, whilst Joe's favorite topic pops up in our #AskThePod section - golf grips! What products we chat about have been featured below, and you can catch the latest episode in the usual places - Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts.