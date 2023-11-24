The TecTecTec KLYR Is One Of The Best Budget Rangefinders And Its Black Friday Price Has Caught Our Attention

Knowing the correct distance to the flag is a must for any golfer. The professionals have a caddie to deal with that, but us mere mortals rely on the best GPS devices or laser rangefinders. Whereas the best GPS Golf Watches will give you a lot of really useful information besides telling you how far away the pin is, but they cannot give you an exact yardage and instead provide numbers for the front, middle and the back of the green.

A laser rangefinder gives you that exact number, so for the golfer who wants precision and is not too concerned about all the additional features you get with the best Garmin golf watches for example, a rangefinder is the way to go. Rangefinders come in at various price points depending on how many features they have, but one of the best budget rangefinders we've tested is the TecTecTec KLYR and there are some great deals to be had on this device this Black Friday.

Black Friday itself runs for the duration of the 24th November and we expect many of these deals to run over the weekend. Additionally Cyber Monday takes place on the 27th as well so if you miss out on deals, you can make up for it then.

TecTecTec KLYR Rangefinder | $50 off at Dicks Sporting Goods

Was $199.99 Now $149.99 Dcks Sporting Goodsi are currently offering a $50 discount on this reliable rangefinder from TecTecTec, which is currently listed on Amazon at $199.99. In our opinion, it's a fantastic option for any golfer looking to get into the golf rangefinder marketplace and this is the lowest price we can remember seeing it. It's available in yellow, black or white.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The KLYR is a compact and easy to handle device that weighs less than 1.25 pounds. It certainly does sit in your hand nicely and feels very sturdy. The colorful rubber casing on the rangefinder was also a big hit, delivering ample grip that gave us plenty of control when holding the product up to our target. It also comes with a magnetic strip that means you can pin it to the side of your golf buggy for even easier access.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We had no issues getting accurate yardages from ranges of over 400 yards out and the speed was impressive too, with the rangefinders target locking system proving to be really helpful when picking out the pin. The device also comes with slope functionality, which is of course illegal in competitions but can easily be switched on and off when you don't need to use it. We actually tested this device up against one of the best Bushnell rangefinders and they came up with the same numbers more often than not and were never more than a yard or two apart.

It delivers a bright and vibrant display that is very easy to read, plus it comes with some other features that add to its overall value too. TecTecTec provide a carrying case when you purchase this laser that can be clipped onto your golf bag and also comes with a magnetic belt clip. Overall, it holds its own against other models as an excellent rangefinder that packs plenty of value for the functionality it delivers.

There are many other rangefinders on offer as well as the TecTecTec KLYR on offer this Black Friday. Check out some of the offers below.

Nikon Coolshot 50i Rangefinder | 34% off at Amazon

Was $299.95 Now $196.95 An excellent offering from Nikon in the laser rangefinder category, the 50i strikes a good balance between being reasonably priced while offering a competitive level of features. If you use a buggy often, the magnet on the side of this device makes it a great option.

Precision Pro NX10 Rangefinder | 10% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $269.99 Solid, accurate, easy to use and cool, the NX10 is right up there when it comes to the best golf rangefinders. It performs in just about every way a good laser should and we love the customizable element on the side as well.