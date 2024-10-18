The PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver Is One Of The Most Underrated Clubs of 2024 And You Can Get It With As Much As $150 Off In These Bundles

If you're looking to add precision and power to your game then these top PXG woods deals at Amazon are too good to miss!

We found the Black Ops 0311 is a really enjoyable driver to use
Paul Brett
Right now, you can pick up one of our choices as one of the most underrated golf clubs of 2024 – the PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver which is included in three separate PXG bundled deals at Amazon. With savings of up to $150, the PXG Black Ops Driver comes bundled with choices of either the 3 Wood or in a Hybrid package including the 19 Degree choice or with the 19 Degree and 22 Degree hybrids.

These deals carry a nice discount of the RRP and the PXG Black Ops are one of the best golf drivers around and when matched up with the PXG Fairway Woods you have a seriously game-changing package – whatever option you choose.

Our tester, Joe Ferguson loved the PXG Black Ops driver – especially for its acoustics and feel in particular and Joe felt that overall the PXG delivered a superb overall performance package. He said "The PXG driver feels and looks extremely premium and well built, and the acoustics are spot on. Furthermore, I found it to be a genuinely stable and reliable driver that gave me real confidence over the ball."

PXG Black Ops Woods Bundle - Driver and 3 Wood | 5% off at Amazon Was $949.98 Now $899.98

PXG Black Ops Woods Bundle - Driver and 3 Wood | 5% off at Amazon
Was $949.98 Now $899.98

Save $50 on this two-club bundle that includes the PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver and the 3-wood that deliver precision power and genuine game-changing performance. State-of-the-art features include a sleek, aerodynamic design for increased swing speed and distance, giving exceptional distance and precision. The advanced aerodynamic shape optimizes airflow increasing swing speed and trajectory control.

Read our full PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver Review

PXG Black Ops Woods Bundle - Driver, 3 Wood and Hybrid | 8% off at AmazonWas $1,249.97 Now $1,149.97

PXG Black Ops Woods Bundle - Driver, 3 Wood and Hybrid | 8% off at Amazon
Was $1,249.97 Now $1,149.97

Save $100 on the PXG three-club bundle that includes the PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver, the PXG 3 Wood and the 19-Degree Hybrid. All three have the PXG sleek, stealthy design with a gloss finish, and carbon crown giving a pleasing aesthetic.

PXG Black Ops Woods Bundle - Driver, 3 Wood, 19 and 22 Degree Hybrid | 9% off at AmazonWas $1,549.96 Now $1,399.96

PXG Black Ops Woods Bundle - Driver, 3 Wood, 19 and 22 Degree Hybrid | 9% off at Amazon
Was $1,549.96 Now $1,399.96

There's a $150 discount on the PXG four-club bundle with the PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver, 3 Wood, and the 19-Degree and 22-Degree Hybrids. This deal will fill out your entire top of the bag in one swoop!

Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.

