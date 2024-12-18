The Most Used Golf Ball Brand On The PGA Tour Currently Has Some Excellent Deals On It's Top Models
Having tested every model in the current range, Titleist's golf balls are some of the best in the business, no wonder they are used so much on Tour...
During the 2024 PGA Tour season, Titleist balls accounted for 70% of models used with the Pro V1 and Pro V1x leading the way. Players teed it up with one of these models 4,103 times compared to 649 times (11%) for the nearest competitor. We have actually noticed more and more players using the Pro V1x Left Dash as well and given all of these golf balls usually come with a premium price point, it is great to see that we can actually get a discount on them right now.
Additionally Titleist have a comprehensive range of balls with many deals available on the rest of the range too, going from the mid-price Tour Soft, to the budget friendly TruFeel. Whatever you are after, Titleist will have a ball to suit you, and right now, a deal on you specific model as well. I have scoured the internet to try and find the best prices on these excellent golf balls so you can stock up for the 2025 calendar year...
US deals
Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is the most used golf ball on the professional circuit and, with this deal, you can grab two-dozen for under $100. Along with the Pro V1, the Pro V1x is also reduced, with both receiving five stars in our review.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
Titleist Pro V1x Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
You can also get the Pro V1x as part of the special holiday gift box as well. We regularly see this model top players bags and it is easy to see why after we tested it. It got five stars from us thanks to the strong flight and superb distance, which didn't come at the cost of short game control.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review
Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
Finally in 2024 the Left Dash ball is also available as a gift box as well. It is a premium ball that is a great offering for faster swingers of the golf club. From our testing we also felt it would be ideal for those seeking distance, at the risk of a slight loss of feel around the greens.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Golf Ball Review
UK deals
Titleist Trufeel Golf Ball | 15% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £26 Now £21.99
The Titleist Trufeel is the perfect ball for beginner golfers just starting the game as well as higher handicapped golfers who seek a strong performing ball that doesn’t break the bank. Right now a dozen is just over £20 heightening that value further.
Read our full Titleist 2024 TruFeel Golf Ball Review
Titleist Tour Soft Golf Ball | 12% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £33.99 Now £29.99
The Titleist Tour Soft offers really strong performance for a mid-priced golf ball. The soft feel will please those who prioritize this and we noticed the ball speed remained pretty high as well. Ultimately this is a great alternative to premium golf balls without sacrificing too much.
Read our full Titleist 2024 Tour Soft Golf Ball Review
Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 5% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £42 Now £39.99
The Titleist AVX remains a really solid option for those looking for low spin in their long game, whilst maintaining a premium feel. It feels softer than the last iteration but could be a touch more responsive around the greens. The alignment aid on the side certainly helps with aim too.
Read our full Titleist 2024 AVX Golf Ball Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
-
-
PNC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The final event of 2024 brings 20 pairs to Orlando, Florida, with just over a $1 million purse to play for in the family event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PNC Championship Round One Tee Times
20 teams, made up of Major winners and their family members, will begin their quest for the PNC Championship title at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Saturday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
My New Favorite Golf Apparel Brand Has The Coolest Collaborations, And You'll Love Them Too
Malbon have made waves in the golf industry over the past few years and their collabs with different brands have been part of the reason for their success
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Struggling To Think Of Golf Gift Ideas Before Christmas? I've Picked Out The 10 Best Stocking Fillers For Golfers
If you need some smaller golf gift ideas, then you have come to the right place as I have collated 10 of my top picks all golfers will love
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Need To Stock Up On Golf Balls For 2025? Here Are 15 Great Deals!
Christmas is a great time for a golf ball restock, and in this piece, we've hunted out some of the best golf ball offers available right now
By David Usher Published
-
Got A Golf Holiday Planned In 2025? Protect Your Clubs With One Of These Discounted Travel Bags
Don't let some heavy-handed airline staff ruin your golf holiday, invest in a travel bag that will protect your clubs from anything.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
You Can Now Buy TAG Heuer Golf Watches At PGA TOUR Superstore, And Boy Do I Want One!
TAG Heuer golf watches are as premium as it gets in the golf space, and I cannot stress enough how much I want one...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
I’m A Golf Coach And These Are The 10 Christmas Gifts That I Would Recommend For My Pupils
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins offers guidance on the gifts that will help golfers improve and enjoy their golf in 2025
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
Treat The Golfer In Your Life This Christmas And Save Big With $700 Savings On Stewart Golf Electric Trolleys
Golf Monthly experts rate these remote control golf trolleys as some of the best available, on offer right now in these brilliant Christmas golf deals
By Paul Brett Published
-
These Drivers Are Being Replaced In 2025 So Now Is The Best Time To Grab a Deal
New drivers look to be on the way early in 2025 so now is a great time to pick up some notable discounts models that impressed us this year
By Conor Keenan Published