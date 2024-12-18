The Most Used Golf Ball Brand On The PGA Tour Currently Has Some Excellent Deals On It's Top Models

Having tested every model in the current range, Titleist's golf balls are some of the best in the business, no wonder they are used so much on Tour...

(Image credit: Future)
Sam Tremlett
By
published

During the 2024 PGA Tour season, Titleist balls accounted for 70% of models used with the Pro V1 and Pro V1x leading the way. Players teed it up with one of these models 4,103 times compared to 649 times (11%) for the nearest competitor. We have actually noticed more and more players using the Pro V1x Left Dash as well and given all of these golf balls usually come with a premium price point, it is great to see that we can actually get a discount on them right now.

Additionally Titleist have a comprehensive range of balls with many deals available on the rest of the range too, going from the mid-price Tour Soft, to the budget friendly TruFeel. Whatever you are after, Titleist will have a ball to suit you, and right now, a deal on you specific model as well. I have scoured the internet to try and find the best prices on these excellent golf balls so you can stock up for the 2025 calendar year...

US deals

Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $109.98 Now $99.98

Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98

The Titleist Pro V1 is the most used golf ball on the professional circuit and, with this deal, you can grab two-dozen for under $100. Along with the Pro V1, the Pro V1x is also reduced, with both receiving five stars in our review.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Titleist Pro V1x Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $109.98 Now $99.98

Titleist Pro V1x Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98

You can also get the Pro V1x as part of the special holiday gift box as well. We regularly see this model top players bags and it is easy to see why after we tested it. It got five stars from us thanks to the strong flight and superb distance, which didn't come at the cost of short game control.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $109.98 Now $99.98

Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98

Finally in 2024 the Left Dash ball is also available as a gift box as well. It is a premium ball that is a great offering for faster swingers of the golf club. From our testing we also felt it would be ideal for those seeking distance, at the risk of a slight loss of feel around the greens.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Golf Ball Review

View Deal

UK deals

Titleist Trufeel Golf Ball | 15% off at Scottsdale GolfWas £26 Now £21.99

Titleist Trufeel Golf Ball | 15% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £26 Now £21.99

The Titleist Trufeel is the perfect ball for beginner golfers just starting the game as well as higher handicapped golfers who seek a strong performing ball that doesn’t break the bank. Right now a dozen is just over £20 heightening that value further.

Read our full Titleist 2024 TruFeel Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Titleist Tour Soft Golf Ball | 12% off at Scottsdale GolfWas £33.99 Now £29.99

Titleist Tour Soft Golf Ball | 12% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £33.99 Now £29.99

The Titleist Tour Soft offers really strong performance for a mid-priced golf ball. The soft feel will please those who prioritize this and we noticed the ball speed remained pretty high as well. Ultimately this is a great alternative to premium golf balls without sacrificing too much.

Read our full Titleist 2024 Tour Soft Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 5% off at Scottsdale GolfWas £42 Now £39.99

Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 5% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £42 Now £39.99

The Titleist AVX remains a really solid option for those looking for low spin in their long game, whilst maintaining a premium feel. It feels softer than the last iteration but could be a touch more responsive around the greens. The alignment aid on the side certainly helps with aim too.

Read our full Titleist 2024 AVX Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
E-commerce Editor

Sam is Golf Monthly's E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.

This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.

Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap. 

