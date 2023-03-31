TaylorMade x Peter Millar - Is This The Ultimate Golf Apparel Collab?

A number of apparel brands have really stood out for me over the last couple of years for the quality and styling of garments they make. One of these is Peter Millar. The brand has evolved from quite a traditional one with a range of high end, but fairly predictable, polos and sweaters into one of the most innovative on the market with wide range of styles to suit every golfer. We're seeing bold designs and garments like hoodies and ankle pants among the standout pieces in the various ranges.

So, when I heard that one of the biggest names in golf equipment, TaylorMade, had teamed up for a collaboration with Peter Millar, I was keen to find out more. On paper, this sounded really very interesting.

TaylorMade is a brand that has always looked to push the boundaries. You only need to take a look back at some of its club franchises - and they way that they have been marketed via advertising and social media - to appreciate this.

Enter the TaylorMade Designed by Peter Millar collection. I have been wearing two pieces from the range, both mid layers: the Crown Sport Weld Elite Hybrid Half-Zip (£155.00), and Crown Sport Forge Camo Performance Quarter Zip (£120.00). The Weld Elite is engineered from a four-way stretch performance fabric that provides optimal mobility swinging a club or moving about town. The fabric is wind and water-resistant, with sleek reflective piping on the center chest.

The Crown Sport Weld Elite Hybrid Half-Zip is one of many garments in the luxurious TaylorMade Designed by Peter Millar collection (Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the Performance Quarter Zip is a lightweight layer that also features four-way stretch. It’s details like the welded chest pocket, TPU accents and reflective heat seal that gives this piece such a modern look and enhances its appeal to another level. Just as I've experienced in the past with garments such as the Peter Millar Cradle Performance crewneck sweater, the cut is perfect and the premium quality is obvious. I like how the TaylorMade logo features – nice and subtle, not too big or shouty.

The Peter Millar Crown Sport Forge Camo Performance Quarter Zip offers modern looks (Image credit: Future)

This TaylorMade/Peter Millar collaboration may be something new to the UK market, but those in the US have will be more familiar with the concept, where TaylorMade has a history of teaming up with different brands for collabs. I might be a fairly early adopter here, but I don’t imagine it’ll be too long before we see more golfers in the UK donning the dual TaylorMade/Peter Millar logos, just like it won’t be long before you start finding TaylorMade TP5 Pix Cheers balls in the rough! (also very cool by the way).

If, like me, you already enjoy wearing items of Peter Millar clothing, and you happen to play TaylorMade, it’s the perfect combination. And if you’re already wondering where you can get your hands on a polo, hoodie, sweater – there’s a wide range of garments that feature in the TaylorMade Designed by Peter Millar collection in both the UK market and US market – then the answer is online, not on the high street. In fact, given that these garments can only be purchased on the TaylorMade website, it just gives them that additional exclusive feel.