Peter Millar Cradle Performance Crewneck Sweater Review

Peter Millar, which was founded in 2001, has become one of the most sought after brands in the golf and lifestyle apparel markets. Using the finest quality materials, its products ooze class and sophistication. This is certainly something that can be said of its Cradle Performance Crewneck.

I’ve been fortunate enough to sample a number of garments within Peter Millar’s golf collection, and I would class this as one of the most understated pieces in the range – perhaps too plain for some, but in an era where mid layers are dominated by hoodies and 1/4 zips, the timeless style of the crewneck actually offers something different, and, with this garment being a modern performance fabric rather than a wool, in my view you’re getting the best of both worlds.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium offered the perfect fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The Classic Fit felt really comfortable – neither too tight or too snug. With its four-way stretch, it works with the golf swing. I’m not a huge fan of wearing sweaters underneath a jacket unless it’s really cold. For me, it’s a super option for chilly spring/summer morning and evenings, and pairs easily with Peter Millar’s polo shirts - such as the Runner Performance Jersey polo.

Any extra details you notice?

It’s finished with raglan sleeves, clean banded cuffs and a banded hem. Quite a few Peter Millar garments come in just the one or two colours, but I really like the extra choice you get with this sweater: seven all told from versatile Black to the bright Willow Mist (vibrant green).

Can you wear it off the course?

As with most Peter Millar garments, this item of clothing is suitable for wearing off the course. It looks particularly good with a pair of casual trousers or shorts meaning I end up wearing it for everything from going to work, a night out and for lounging around the house!

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Manufacturer’s advice as follows: machine wash cold with like colours. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Just hang it up to dry.