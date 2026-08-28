Why Pay Pro V1 Prices? Srixon's Premium Z-Star Is 40% Off Right Now
Carl's Golfland drops big discounts on Z-Star and Z-Star XV, making it one of the best premium ball deals we've seen this year
Srixon is renowned for producing some of the best golf balls on the market, and Carl's Golfland is currently offering major discounts on a few options from the Srixon Z-Star range, with 40% off the selected balls.
We love a good golf ball deal, and Carl's Golfland is one of the best for dropping big reductions. Right now, you can grab a dozen of either the Srixon Z-Star 8 or the Srixon Z-Star XV 8, in Pure White or Yellow for a bargain $29.99, or just $2.49 per ball.
Shop Srixon golf ball deals at Carl's Golfland.
These golf ball deals are on the 8th Generation Srixon Z-Star, released in 2023. Although they aren't the latest version, when you consider that Srixon is only on the 9th generation of these balls, for this price, the older version is well worth stocking up on.
The Titleist Pro V1 is the king of golf balls, but the Srixon Z-Star isn't far behind. In our Titleist Pro V1 vs Srixon Z-Star head-to-head, we found there is very little between these balls. At this price, I know which brand I'd be adding to my cart...
Srixon says its range is the best for golfers of all levels, each designed to offer real game-enhancing performance. The Z-Star range sits atop the tree from the brand, with 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, and multi-major championship winner Brooks Koepka all using various balls from the range.
In our testing of the two discounted models in the Z-Star range, golf ball expert Joel Tadman gave the Srixon Z-Star a 4.5 star rating. Joel pointed out this ball was hard to critique and said, "Z-Star is one of the best premium golf balls. It sets itself apart with its super soft feel and ample green side control. It may not be the longest ball for most players, but it’s a solid all-rounder that offers a consistent flight and notable durability."
In his Srixon Z-Star XV review, Joel again found it to be another impressive ball from Srixon and noted it was ideal for golfers who prefer a firmer-feeling ball, saying, "The Srixon Z-Star XV is hard to fault. Fast off the tee, playable with the irons and spinny on wedge shots, it’s the complete performance package."
If you play another golf ball, Carl's Golfland has discounts on other brands. Our brand-specific guides feature the best tried-and-tested options from TaylorMade, Callaway, and, of course, Titleist, with our expert testers providing the best buying advice to help you choose the right ball for your game.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
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