Save Up To 50% On Under Armour Apparel And Shoes Right Now
Grab yourself a great discount on these fantastic Under Armour products
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Save Up To 50% On Under Armour Apparel And Shoes Right Now
Under Armour is one of the most recognized apparel brands in golf, with the company producing some of the best golf tops, best golf sweaters and best golf shoes anywhere on the market.
Worn by the likes of three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth, the company designs its apparel for all-range of weather conditions with a number of fantastic performing garments now on offer in the mid-season sale.
Below, we take you through the best offers currently available right now, with a range of polo shirts, midlayers and shoes all receiving a tasty discount that will save you cash in your wallet.
Men's UA Playoff 2.0 Pique Polo | Save over 40% at Under Armour (opens in new tab)
Was £55 Now £32.97
One of Under Armour's most recognized items is now over 40% off, with the UA Playoff 2.0 regularly seen out on the professional circuit. Constructed from a textured knit fabric, which is stretchy and breathable, it is also offers moisture wicking properties that push sweat and water away.
Men's UA Storm Windstrike ½ Zip | Save £21.03 at Under Armour (opens in new tab)
Was £70 Now £48.97
Under Armour describes the Storm Windstrike as perfect for the serious golfers who stick it out and play through anything. Made from UA Storm technology and windproof materials, that is certainly the case, as it will keep you protected on the course, as well as being stylish, and there are a range of colors available to suit different tastes.
Women's UA Charged Breathe Spikeless Golf Shoes | Save £28.03 at Under Armour (opens in new tab)
Was £70 Now £41.97
Thanks to a sleek, lightweight design, which features a 'Never-Wet' treatment, these Charged Breathe Spikeless Shoes are great for all conditions. Not only do they protect your feet, but they are also very comfortable, as a Charged Cushioning midsole uses compression-molded foam for responsiveness, durability and comfort.
Women's UA Links Pants | Save over 50% at Under Armour (opens in new tab)
Was £70 Now £34.97
These superb performing pants are half price and, thanks to a light, durable and super-comfortable stretch-woven fabric, they offer superb value for money. For further comfort, there is also a stretch-engineered waistband that includes an adjustable inner elastic for a perfect fit every single time.
Women's UA Storm Windstrike Jacket | Save £42.03 at Under Armour (opens in new tab)
Was £85 Now £42.97
This stylish garment provides a 4-way stretch material allowing for great freedom of movement. Featuring a fluorine-free, water-repellent treatment, it performs superbly when the conditions are against you, with a durable stretch-woven fabric allowing for zero distractions during your swing
UA Golf Umbrella - Single Canopy | Save £14.03 at Under Armour (opens in new tab)
Was £35 Now £20.97
An umbrella is one of the most underrated bits of equipment you can have in your golf bag. It's a crucial part of your set up for when the weather changes. Not only does this umbrella feature UA Storm1 technology, which repels water to protect you and your gear from the elements, but also a textured rubber handle for a comfortable grip.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
PGA Tour Pro Wants To Put His Name Alongside Tiger Woods
PGA Tour newcomer Dean Burmester wants to win some of the same trophies as his hero
By Mike Hall • Published
-
New Jack Nicklaus Golf And Residential Development In Scotland Unveiled
The development of luxury homes and an 18-hole golf course is due to open at Stonehaven, near Aberdeen, in 2024
By Mike Hall • Published