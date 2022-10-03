Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Save Up To 50% On Under Armour Apparel And Shoes Right Now

Under Armour is one of the most recognized apparel brands in golf, with the company producing some of the best golf tops, best golf sweaters and best golf shoes anywhere on the market.

Worn by the likes of three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth, the company designs its apparel for all-range of weather conditions with a number of fantastic performing garments now on offer in the mid-season sale.

Below, we take you through the best offers currently available right now, with a range of polo shirts, midlayers and shoes all receiving a tasty discount that will save you cash in your wallet.

(opens in new tab) Men's UA Playoff 2.0 Pique Polo | Save over 40% at Under Armour (opens in new tab)

Was £55 Now £32.97 One of Under Armour's most recognized items is now over 40% off, with the UA Playoff 2.0 regularly seen out on the professional circuit. Constructed from a textured knit fabric, which is stretchy and breathable, it is also offers moisture wicking properties that push sweat and water away.

(opens in new tab) Men's UA Storm Windstrike ½ Zip | Save £21.03 at Under Armour (opens in new tab)

Was £70 Now £48.97 Under Armour describes the Storm Windstrike as perfect for the serious golfers who stick it out and play through anything. Made from UA Storm technology and windproof materials, that is certainly the case, as it will keep you protected on the course, as well as being stylish, and there are a range of colors available to suit different tastes.

(opens in new tab) Women's UA Charged Breathe Spikeless Golf Shoes | Save £28.03 at Under Armour (opens in new tab)

Was £70 Now £41.97 Thanks to a sleek, lightweight design, which features a 'Never-Wet' treatment, these Charged Breathe Spikeless Shoes are great for all conditions. Not only do they protect your feet, but they are also very comfortable, as a Charged Cushioning midsole uses compression-molded foam for responsiveness, durability and comfort.

(opens in new tab) Women's UA Links Pants | Save over 50% at Under Armour (opens in new tab)

Was £70 Now £34.97 These superb performing pants are half price and, thanks to a light, durable and super-comfortable stretch-woven fabric, they offer superb value for money. For further comfort, there is also a stretch-engineered waistband that includes an adjustable inner elastic for a perfect fit every single time.

(opens in new tab) Women's UA Storm Windstrike Jacket | Save £42.03 at Under Armour (opens in new tab)

Was £85 Now £42.97 This stylish garment provides a 4-way stretch material allowing for great freedom of movement. Featuring a fluorine-free, water-repellent treatment, it performs superbly when the conditions are against you, with a durable stretch-woven fabric allowing for zero distractions during your swing