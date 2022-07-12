Save $80 On This Cutting-Edge Rangefinder During Prime Day
Grab yourself a huge saving on the excellent Precision Pro R1 Smart Rangefinder During Amazon Prime Day
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Precision Pro R1 Smart Laser Rangefinder | Get 25% off on Prime Day (opens in new tab)
Was $319.99 Now $239.99
The Precision Pro R1 Smart is latest addition to the excellent range of Precision Pro rangefinders that are available on Amazon. We listed this in our guide on the best rangefinders money can buy and it is certainly worth snapping up at this $80 discount.
Save $80 On This Cutting-Edge Rangefinder During Prime Day
It's not often that you see a rangefinder of this quality feature such a considerable price reduction and so we recommend you consider taking advantage of this deal while stocks last. During Amazon Prime Day, you can save $80 on the impressive Precision Pro R1 Laser Rangefinder, which Golf Monthly Technical Editor Joel Tadman awarded 4.5 stars when he tested the rangefinder (opens in new tab) and also added to our guide on the best golf rangefinders. So why did we like this rangefinder so much?
This product is ideal for gadget lovers. It is jam-packed with functionality, and if you're looking for something with all the bells and whistles, then you don't need to look much further than this. Looks-wise, it features a streamlined, lightweight and tacky design that fits into the hand very nicely and features a built-in magnet that means it can be attached to the metal straights on your golf cart. One other great point to note about this rangefinder is that it charges via a USB connection, not by a battery, meaning you don't have to keep buying batteries for this rangefinder.
But what sets the R1 apart from other lasers is how seamlessly it partners with the Precision Pro app. Here you'll gain access to a ton of useful data and comes with 37,000 preloaded golf course maps, providing Google-map style views of each hole and a moveable pointer to help you plot your way around the course. The R1 also features a tool called the MySlope, which uses an algorithm based on your ball flight, weather conditions, humidity, altitude and temperature to plot slope-adjusted distances to your target.
Particularly if you're playing hilly courses or in extreme weather, this is a really useful tool to have in your bag. The R1 will give you precise distances to the greens or any other target on the course and also features a Wind Assist button that will tell you in real-time how to take account of the wind in your yardage. Overall, this is definitely one of the best rangefinders with slope (opens in new tab) that can offer consistently accurate distances specific to your game. With a 20% discount, you do not want to miss out on this bargain this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab).
Precision Pro R1 Smart Laser Rangefinder | Get 25% off on Prime Day (opens in new tab)
Was $319.99 Now $239.99
The Precision Pro R1 Smart is latest addition to the excellent range of Precision Pro rangefinders that are available on Amazon. We listed this in our guide on the best rangefinders money can buy and it is certainly worth snapping up at this $80 discount.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
-
Finally, Amazon Steps Up Its Game With Great 2022 Prime Day Golf Deals
There are a number of outstanding 2022 Prime Day golf deals to be had this year, but these are the five best
By Chris Wallace • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2022
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Finally, Amazon Steps Up Its Game With Great 2022 Prime Day Golf Deals
There are a number of outstanding 2022 Prime Day golf deals to be had this year, but these are the five best
By Chris Wallace • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2022
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Our 20 Favourite Alcohol Deals From Amazon Prime Day
Looking to stock up your drinks cabinet? Then Amazon Prime Day have some superb deals for you
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
In The Market For A Laser? Save 45% On The Callaway 300 Pro Now
Looking for a new rangefinder? Grab a huge saving on the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder this Prime Day.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Want To Hole More Putts? These Deals On PuttOut Training Aids Could Help
There are some excellent deals on PuttOut gear right now via Amazon Prime Day.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
One Of The Best Golf Watches Has 36% Off On Amazon Prime Day
Are you looking for a reliable golf GPS Watch? Then check out this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal here
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Save Nearly $100 On The FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitor This Amazon Prime Day
Looking for a reliable launch monitor on a budget? Grab a bargain on the FlightScope Mevo, one of the best portable monitors on the market
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Get As Much As 38% Off On Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls Right Now
Looking for a premium performing golf ball that won't break the bank? Then this deal on Amazon Prime Day is for you
By Matt Cradock • Published