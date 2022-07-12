Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Precision Pro R1 Smart is latest addition to the excellent range of Precision Pro rangefinders that are available on Amazon. We listed this in our guide on the best rangefinders money can buy and it is certainly worth snapping up at this $80 discount.

Save $80 On This Cutting-Edge Rangefinder During Prime Day

It's not often that you see a rangefinder of this quality feature such a considerable price reduction and so we recommend you consider taking advantage of this deal while stocks last. During Amazon Prime Day, you can save $80 on the impressive Precision Pro R1 Laser Rangefinder, which Golf Monthly Technical Editor Joel Tadman awarded 4.5 stars when he tested the rangefinder (opens in new tab) and also added to our guide on the best golf rangefinders. So why did we like this rangefinder so much?

This product is ideal for gadget lovers. It is jam-packed with functionality, and if you're looking for something with all the bells and whistles, then you don't need to look much further than this. Looks-wise, it features a streamlined, lightweight and tacky design that fits into the hand very nicely and features a built-in magnet that means it can be attached to the metal straights on your golf cart. One other great point to note about this rangefinder is that it charges via a USB connection, not by a battery, meaning you don't have to keep buying batteries for this rangefinder.

(Image credit: Future)

But what sets the R1 apart from other lasers is how seamlessly it partners with the Precision Pro app. Here you'll gain access to a ton of useful data and comes with 37,000 preloaded golf course maps, providing Google-map style views of each hole and a moveable pointer to help you plot your way around the course. The R1 also features a tool called the MySlope, which uses an algorithm based on your ball flight, weather conditions, humidity, altitude and temperature to plot slope-adjusted distances to your target.

Particularly if you're playing hilly courses or in extreme weather, this is a really useful tool to have in your bag. The R1 will give you precise distances to the greens or any other target on the course and also features a Wind Assist button that will tell you in real-time how to take account of the wind in your yardage. Overall, this is definitely one of the best rangefinders with slope (opens in new tab) that can offer consistently accurate distances specific to your game. With a 20% discount, you do not want to miss out on this bargain this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab).