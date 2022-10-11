Save 25% On An Array Of Oakley Sunglasses During Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale
Oakley is known for premium sunglasses and now you can pick up some incredible savings on their iconic models
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When it comes to the best golf sunglasses you won't find many better than Oakley, with the brand being worn by those on the professional circuit. Now though, you can pick up some of the most iconic models for amazing prices in the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale (opens in new tab)!
A pair of sunglasses is one of the best golf accessories to get, especially when you're playing in the summer months when the sun is low as it rises and sets. They are also incredibly useful in the winter months too, when the sun sets early and they can also be used for off-course activities, with a stylish look meaning they can be worn on and off the golf course.
Oakley are one of, if not, the biggest sunglasses brand in the world and, thanks to these deals, you can pick up incredible models at equally incredible prices. Just take a look below...
Oakley Portal X Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $173 Now $129.75
The Portal X (opens in new tab) is one of the best golf sunglasses on the market because it is perfect for use not just out on the golf course but also away from it too. Now, in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can grab this stylish model for 25% off.
Oakley Flak 2.0 Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $184 Now $138
The Flak 2.0 features High Definition Optics that provide superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. They are available in many colors and are very strong and durable too, because they are made with Oakley's O Matter material.
Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $201 Now $150.75
These are a classic look from one of the market leaders. They’ve taken all the popular features in this best-selling style and crafted it into a lightweight frame so they’re both comfy and uber stylish. What's more, there is now 25% off.
Oakley Flak Jacket Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $164 Now $123
These lightweight sunglasses are used by multiple sportsmen and women, with the lens optimized via High Definition Optics that are extremely durable. In the Amazon Prime Early Access Deal, they are also now under $125!
Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $164 Now $123
Ease of use is what makes these Half Jacket 2.0 Sunglasses so good, as the lenses can be swapped out to deal with changing light. Along with the lenses, they also feature Impact Protection which has been tried and tested for high velocity impact.
To access these incredible deals, it is worth reminding that you must be signed up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab), where you can also access an array of superb offers. Also, right now, you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Get Special Edition Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes With 30% Off This Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Want a truly unique pair of golf shoes? These Ecco H4's are certainly that, and are 30% off at the moment.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Save Big On These Callaway Strata Golf Club Sets In The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Looking to get into the game of golf? Now, some of the best package sets are on offer in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Save Big On These Callaway Strata Golf Club Sets In The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Looking to get into the game of golf? Now, some of the best package sets are on offer in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale
By Matt Cradock • Published