Save 25% On An Array Of Oakley Sunglasses During Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale

When it comes to the best golf sunglasses you won't find many better than Oakley, with the brand being worn by those on the professional circuit. Now though, you can pick up some of the most iconic models for amazing prices in the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale (opens in new tab)!

A pair of sunglasses is one of the best golf accessories to get, especially when you're playing in the summer months when the sun is low as it rises and sets. They are also incredibly useful in the winter months too, when the sun sets early and they can also be used for off-course activities, with a stylish look meaning they can be worn on and off the golf course.

Oakley are one of, if not, the biggest sunglasses brand in the world and, thanks to these deals, you can pick up incredible models at equally incredible prices. Just take a look below...

(opens in new tab) Oakley Portal X Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $173 Now $129.75 The Portal X (opens in new tab) is one of the best golf sunglasses on the market because it is perfect for use not just out on the golf course but also away from it too. Now, in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can grab this stylish model for 25% off.

(opens in new tab) Oakley Flak 2.0 Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $184 Now $138 The Flak 2.0 features High Definition Optics that provide superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. They are available in many colors and are very strong and durable too, because they are made with Oakley's O Matter material.

(opens in new tab) Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $201 Now $150.75 These are a classic look from one of the market leaders. They’ve taken all the popular features in this best-selling style and crafted it into a lightweight frame so they’re both comfy and uber stylish. What's more, there is now 25% off.

(opens in new tab) Oakley Flak Jacket Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $164 Now $123 These lightweight sunglasses are used by multiple sportsmen and women, with the lens optimized via High Definition Optics that are extremely durable. In the Amazon Prime Early Access Deal, they are also now under $125!

(opens in new tab) Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 Sunglasses | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $164 Now $123 Ease of use is what makes these Half Jacket 2.0 Sunglasses so good, as the lenses can be swapped out to deal with changing light. Along with the lenses, they also feature Impact Protection which has been tried and tested for high velocity impact.

To access these incredible deals, it is worth reminding that you must be signed up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab), where you can also access an array of superb offers. Also, right now, you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.