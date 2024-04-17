PXG Black Ops Driver vs TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Which of these powerful drivers is the best choice for you? Take a look at our head-to-head review below…

PXG Black Ops Driver vs TaylorMade Qi10 Driver
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Photo of the PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver
PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver

The Black Ops is a really enjoyable driver to use. The acoustic and feel in particular are right out of the top drawer, as is the new aesthetic with its multi-material glossy crown. I found it a little light on ball speed compared to some other models I have tested in 2024 but the overall performance is excellent.

For

  • I really like the modern visual
  • The sound and feel are excellent
  • Really good all rounder

Against

  • A little light on ball speed versus some competitors

Photo of Taylormade Qi10 Driver
TaylorMade Qi10 Driver

Despite the Qi10 Max being the headline product of this family, the Qi10 might be my favorite driver of them all. It combines the best bits of both the Max and LS models for me to create an exceptional all-round performer.

For

  • New rounded head shape is excellent
  • Extremely forgiving at this spin level
  • Will appeal to a broad spectrum

Against

  • Only loft adjustability - no moveable weights

PXG Black Ops Driver vs TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: Read our head-to-head verdict 

PXG has produced some of the best drivers for distance in recent years and have really matured into the golf market with some excellent products. However, TaylorMade has been building premium drivers for a lot longer and has produced some of the best drivers in the game for many years now. 

So, has PXG managed to challenge TaylorMade with its current offering, and which would be best for you to put in the bag? This head-to-head will cover some of the main categories you might look for in a driver to try and help you make a more informed decision. 

Looks

Image 1 of 2
Photo of the PXG Black Ops driver
(Image credit: Future)

Obviously, when it comes to choosing a driver you need to like what you are looking down on at address. Luckily, when it comes to the Black Ops driver from PXG, the design doesn’t disappoint. 

It should be noted that when you place the driver behind the ball it does have a busier aesthetic than some players may like, however, our tester - who tends to prefer cleaner and more simplistic looks - felt that PXG had pulled off the ‘fussier’ design extremely well, with an all-gloss finish, simple gray accent graphics, and a carbon crown. 

With the TaylorMade Qi10, the visual is much improved from its predecessor the Stealth 2. Taylormade has done away with the red face we have grown accustomed to, which always somewhat divided opinion. The red has been replaced with a deep blue that looks great against the black crown of the Qi10 head. It also has a nice clean white line across the top that genuinely helps with alignment, along with a super clean gloss finish on the crown of the driver. At address, the new shape of the Qi10 looks great, with a lovely rounded finish that resembles the Titleist TSR2 driver, and the overall size of the head will inspire confidence for anyone who struggles with centering their strike.

Technology

Photo of the PXG Black Ops driver

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of the technology, PXG has done a good job with the distance output and forgiveness offered by this driver. Using a titanium alloy face, that PXG has dubbed ‘AMF Technology’, the brand has designed the face to bolster club strength while also boosting flexibility for improved ball speed. This feature also increases deflection off the face and is designed to help boost launch while reducing spin rate. 

The tech that has been implemented in the Qi10 is all geared towards MOI and forgiveness. TaylorMade has stretched out the head shape giving it an 8mm longer profile from front to back. This moves the CG deeper into the head increasing its resistance to twisting. This also gives the Qi10 a larger footprint which will help inspire confidence and make it one of the best drivers for higher handicap golfers. Taylormade has taken advantage of these new dimensions and pushed weight into more extreme locations which provides a significant boost to the club's MOI. The 60 layers of carbon have remained in the face of the Qi10 along with the familiar twist face technology. 

Photo of Taylormade Qi10 driver

(Image credit: Future)

Feel

For any golfer looking for a premium-feeling driver, there’s no need to look any further than the PXG Black Ops. Our tester was impressed with the blend of a lively impact feel and pitch-perfect acoustics. 

During testing, both the feel and sound off the face were impressive providing a powerful noise with a deep and lively impact sensation on well-struck shots. The overall stability of the driver was also very good, there was no sense of the club twisting at impact even when striking the ball at the very edge of the toe and heel which was certainly reassuring.

Image 1 of 2
Photo of Joe Ferguson testing the club
(Image credit: Future)

Performance

In terms of performance, the PXG Black Ops driver features three adjustable weights on the club sole, which are positioned to help fintune launch conditions. Our tester was very impressed with the overall performance profile offered. A strong combination of spin, launch, and playability makes the PXG Black Ops an excellent all-rounder.

The performance from the Qi10 was equally impressive and is right up there as one of the most forgiving drivers to come out in 2024. The dispersion from this driver off seriously mishit shots was outstanding, and the overall ball speed retention was excellent. With the Qi10 the spin levels were slightly on the higher side which is something to be expected when choosing such a high MOI driver, but this is easily remedied by simply dropping down the loft somewhat if required.

Which Club Should You Choose?

Choose the PXG Black Ops if....

- You value feel over speed
- You enjoy a busy aesthetic
- Sound is important to you

Choose the TaylorMade Qi10 if...

- You want more ball speed
- You require high levels of forgiveness
- You want to use the same driver as Scottie Scheffler!

