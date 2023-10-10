Never Mind Amazon Prime, Tiger Woods' Golf Ball Has A Great Discount Elsewhere!
Want to know what the G.O.A.T feels at impact? PGA Tour Superstore are offering a nice saving on Tiger's ball...
While I can't promise you the purity of strike that the great man produces, you can at least get a flavor of what he might feel at impact by using his exact golf ball. For a limited time only, (you can forget about Amazon's Prime Day event for a second), because PGA Tour Superstore has dropped 10% off the asking price for the Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition golf ball.
As you would expect of a ball Tiger chooses, during our testing we found it to be an excellent performer giving it 4.5 stars. Exceptional levels of spin around the green provide serious control and we noted a really stable ball flight on longer shots.
Tiger is not the only tour player to put this ball in play. Australian Jason Day had his interest piqued when he saw Tiger hitting some particularly impressive spinners around the green and is now also a Tour B XS player.
Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition Golf Balls| 10% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $44.99
The Bridgestone Tour B XS ball is designed for Tiger Woods and it delivers the kind of performance you would expect. It’s fast off the face and low spinning in the long game so you get excellent distance and accuracy with a fast swing. It’s soft, spinny and consistent in the short game and feels controlled with the putter. At this price, it offers excellent value given the all-round performance.
Higher than average swing speed players looking for exceptional short game control will be the best fit for this ball. Given the performance, and the man who uses this ball, we think you will need to act fast on this deal as it wont last forever....
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw, 50F, 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
