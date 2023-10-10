Never Mind Amazon Prime, Tiger Woods' Golf Ball Has A Great Discount Elsewhere!

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While I can't promise you the purity of strike that the great man produces, you can at least get a flavor of what he might feel at impact by using his exact golf ball. For a limited time only, (you can forget about Amazon's Prime Day event for a second), because PGA Tour Superstore has dropped 10% off the asking price for the Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition golf ball.

(Image credit: Future)

As you would expect of a ball Tiger chooses, during our testing we found it to be an excellent performer giving it 4.5 stars. Exceptional levels of spin around the green provide serious control and we noted a really stable ball flight on longer shots.

Tiger is not the only tour player to put this ball in play. Australian Jason Day had his interest piqued when he saw Tiger hitting some particularly impressive spinners around the green and is now also a Tour B XS player.

Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition Golf Balls| 10% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $49.99 Now $44.99 The Bridgestone Tour B XS ball is designed for Tiger Woods and it delivers the kind of performance you would expect. It’s fast off the face and low spinning in the long game so you get excellent distance and accuracy with a fast swing. It’s soft, spinny and consistent in the short game and feels controlled with the putter. At this price, it offers excellent value given the all-round performance.

Higher than average swing speed players looking for exceptional short game control will be the best fit for this ball. Given the performance, and the man who uses this ball, we think you will need to act fast on this deal as it wont last forever....