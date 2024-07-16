Need A New Flatstick? Here Are 9 Discounted Models From Brands Like Odyssey, Cleveland and Cobra

Golf season is certainly in full swing and what better time is there to invest in a new putter than Amazon Prime Day. So far, my favorite deals are from Cleveland Golf with many of their Frontline Elite range offering up to 48% off. We tested the Cleveland Frontline Elite last year and were very impressed with the balance and feel provided by the sole weights and the tungsten face. Of course, the Frontline Elite range won't be for everyone but at the end of the day it's one of the most forgiving putters we've tested at a superb price.

If you're not a fan of Cleveland Frontline, there's also some great deals from Cobra and Odyssey for you too. We'd also recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub page or our Prime Day Live Blog, to keep up to date with all the best discounted golf gear.

Odyssey Eleven Putter | 20% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $240 The Odyssey Eleven is a very stable high MOI putter with good choice of hosels and alignment lines to create more consistency on off centre strikes. Very forgiving with good alignment and feel, you can save 20% on this putter right now. Any time you can get a discount on an Odyssey model it's a good day!

Cleveland Frontline Elite RHO Putter | 48% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $129.24 When there's a premium putter like Cleveland's Frontline Elite RHO 35" on offer for 48%, you should seriously consider purchasing. The Tungsten Soft technology makes for a remarkably forgiving premium putter which we'd recommend to both novice and experienced golfers alike.

Cleveland Frontline Elite 8.0 Putter | 41% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $147.80 Another great discount from Cleveland but this time in a blade style. Jam-packed with technology including Speed Optimized Face Technology for straighter, more accurate putts. We'd recommend this for anyone who likes the sound of the Frontline Elite series but prefers a blade style over a mallet.

Cleveland Frontline Elite ELEVADO Putter | 32% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $205.14 You can also get 32% off the Frontline Elite ELEVADO slanted putter. It delivers a consistent, balanced feel and ultimately it's a fantastic deal on a premium putter.

Cleveland Frontline Elite RHO Single Bend Putter | 32% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $205.14 The same 32% discount is available on the Elite RHO in a single bend style. If you want all of the tech in the Elite series and have a straight backward-to-forward stroke, the single bend putter model might best for you. Plus, offset improves overall forgiveness.

Cleveland Frontline Elite 8.0 35” Putter | 24% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $226.61 Not quite 48%, or even 32% off, but this is still an excellent discount. The balance on the face and the sole really stood out to us in testing. You're really getting a lot of technology for your money with the Elite series.

Cobra Golf 3D Printed Grandsport Putter | 53% off at Amazon

Was $349 Now $164.90 The Grandsport-35 from Cobra is an oversized blade with a Descending Loft Technology face that gets the ball rolling consistently regardless of your angle of attack or ball position in your stance. The modern look and perimeter weighting make this one of the most forgiving blade putters we've tested this year. Read our full Cobra King Grandsport-35 3D Printed Putter Review