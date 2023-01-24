Cleveland Frontline Elite 1.0 Putter Review

Cleveland Frontline Elite 1.0 Putter deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Cleveland Frontline Elite 1.0 putter brings a whole load of modern technology to a shape that is familiar to all the best blade putter designs. At address the black PVD finish and simple short white alignment line give the impression that this is another premium putter.

However the Frontline Elite 1.0 packs a punch of technology in the face as the Tungsten Soft insert uses this heavy metal to bring the CG as close to the front of the putter as possible so that an mishits reduce the rotation on the face. The insert is now 35g, up from the 8g of the previous face plate.

The tungsten is melted and then moulded into the insert shape before being milled with the variable depth score lines to ensure that speed is optimised across the face. Cleveland claim that combining these two features increases accuracy on off centre hits by 38% and in testing it was certainly more forgiving than most other blades.

The feel from the face was mid to soft thanks to the milled Speed Optimised Face Technology (SOFT) of the groove lines, which is what you want from a quality metal face insert.

The sole also features adjustable sole weights from 5 to 20g, although there is no kit supplied, to create an option for counterbalancing the putter with different weights in the grip too.

There is a choice of standard sized Lamkin Sinkfit Skinny Pistol and oversized Lamkin Sinkfit Pistol putter grips to customise the weighting to get the right one for your game.

The Frontline Elite 1.0 putter comes as standard with the a stepless steel shaft for an RRP of £249 or for an extra £50 you can opt for the UST All-In shaft graphite shaft with a steel tip. These types of shafts aim to create a better rhythm for your stroke and they do feel very good, but the effect is quite subtle, so try before you buy.

The Frontline Elite 1.0 is the main blade in the range and the only one with a plumbers neck hosel and the usual amount of toe hang. The head is quite long so it is easy to line up and for a head of this style I would say it is one of the most forgiving putters.

The balance of the Frontline Elite 1.0 with all the weighting in the face and sole is something that did stand out well for a blade putter and compared to other premium putters in the market, you are getting a lot of technology for your money in a classy looking head.