Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The 9 Best Amazon Prime Day Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is here and that means a whole host of excellent deals on golf equipment. The Golf Monthly team is going to be hard at work finding you the best products, for the best prices, as well as giving you tips and tricks to get what you want for less.

We have a dedicated Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Golf hub where loads of the best products and offers have been listed for you to browse. You could also go directly to the Amazon Golf Section or let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog.

This event runs from the 10th October to the 11th, so you have two full days to find your next bit of golf equipment, but make sure you sign up to Amazon Prime so you can actually see the best deals.

One thing every golfer needs is golf balls, and lots of them. This can be expensive, particularly if you're the type of golfer who likes to play with a premium set of balls, as you'll often find yourself parting with a small fortune for a box of 12.

But there are plenty of savings to be had on Amazon Prime Big Deal Day, whether you are looking for the best distance golf balls or your preference is for soft golf balls there is a wealth of great deals to be had.

For that reason, we've chosen to bring you a spotlight on some of the best US and UK golf ball deals we've found this Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. And if you need even more advice on what golf balls to buy, check out our buyers guides that will run you through the best golf balls on the market.

Best Golf Ball Deals (US)

Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition Golf Balls | 10% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $49.99 Now $44.99 A modest 10% saving on the ball Tiger uses. From the unmistakable ‘TIGER’ side stamp to each ball having a number 1, this is the exact golf ball Tiger tees up. From a performance perspective, the TOUR B XS-TW edition balls are near identical to the standard TOUR B XS model. Read our full Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Balls Review.

Mizuno 2024 RB 566 Golf Balls | 25% off at Amazon

Was $22.00 Now $16.50 The RB 566 will suit players with mid to slower swing speeds in warm conditions and players of all swing speeds in colder climates. It is also available in yellow and orange colors.

Wilson Golf Tour Velocity Golf Balls | Save 39% at Amazon

Was $24.99 Now $15.18 If you want or need to stock up for the winter then now is the ideal time to do it. The Velocity is great value for money for new golfers, as the dimpled pattern helps offer greater distance to maximize your power. The Wilson Velocity balls are very durable as well and we rated it so highly that it has been included on our guide to the best Wilson Golf Balls.

Vice Tour Golf Balls | 20% off at Amazon

Was $27.99 Now $22.28 This budget-friendly Tour ball has a three-piece construction with a surlyn cover and is aimed at golfers of all abilities. It is designed to offer great distance, greenside control and is extremely durable and cut-resistant on the outside. At just over $2 per ball, it’s easily one of the best value golf balls on the market.

Srixon Marathon 15 Pack Golf Balls | 25% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $19.99 Now $17.99 or buy two for $30 Engineered for distance and durability, the Srixon Marathon Golf Balls feature a large, highly resilient Energetic Gradient Growth Core that delivers explosive ball speed. It's a two-piece construction, mid-high launch and mid spin ball with a 98 compression, making it a good all rounder at a fantastic price of just $1 per ball.

Best Golf Ball Deals (UK)

Wilson Ultra Lue 15 Golf Balls | 25% off at Amazon

Was £19.00 Now £14.99 An ideal golf ball for beginners or high handicap golfers. Designed for distance and durability, this is the longest Ultra golf ball yet and, at just over a pound a ball, it's perfect for golfers who lose a lot of balls and who aren't accomplished enough to require something that spins around the greens.

Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls | 17% off at American Golf

Was £28.00 Now £22.99 or buy 3 @ £20.69 each The Srixon Soft Feel is a really impressive model that combines good distance with a lovely feel on all types of shots. It perhaps lacks a little bite around the greens and it’s in the middle of the pack for durability, but it’s a fantastic option at such an affordable price for golfers that enjoy a soft feel. Read our full Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball 2023 Review

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball | 20% off at Amazon

Was £35.00 Now £28.00 Having tested this golf ball ourselves, there was no mistaking its performance off the tee and into the greens. Faster swingers will enjoy using the Chrome Soft as it delivers an impressive array of benefits that will help you strike the ball further and more consistently. Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review.