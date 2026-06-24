My Favorite Mid-Price Golf Watch Just Got Cheaper This Amazon Prime Day

When it comes to purchasing a golf watch, or a digital watch in general, users are truly spoilt for choice, as there are several options available at various price points.

Now though, this Amazon Prime Day, we've found one of our favorite models at a sizeable discount, and that doesn't even factor in that we ranked this the best mid-price option in our best golf watches guide.

First things first, I have actually tested this Garmin Approach S44 Golf Watch, and I am happy to say that it's a superb performer that, given the 17% reduction on Prime Day, offers excellent value for money.

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Like the best Garmin products, I found there to be no fuss when unboxing the S44. This isn't a bad thing whatsoever, more the fact that you know Garmin are focusing on the quality, whereby there's an incredible amount of it.

The slim, lightweight build is extremely premium, while the crisp, 1.2-inch color AMOLED display is easy to navigate through via the touchscreen.

It was indeed the clearness of the screen that was the main stand-out, as I couldn't quite believe how concise and easy to read it was on the course.

Preloaded with 43,000 courses, the Approach S44 follows the theme of the best golf GPS devices in acting like a mini caddy. Providing distances to bunkers and hazards, it also displays front, middle and back measurements into greens.

Admittedly, I found the yardages to not be as accurate as my rangefinder, but I must add that they weren't significantly out, only a few yards; what's more, when offline, the Approach S44 is really useful, especially when you can't see the flag.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, the course performance is near faultless, but there is a caveat that some shoppers should know, which is some aspects of the Approach S44 are behind a paywall, specifically information regarding green complexes.

Although this is a pain I know, the fact that this model can double up as a handy day-to-day smart watch does soften the blow somewhat.

By connecting my phone to the Approach S44, I was able to keep track of my phone notifications on my wrist, check the time, weather, daylight hours, my step count and change my music whilst in the gym and away from my phone.

If this isn't for you, the watch does allow you to choose which notifications do and don't arrive, while the battery life won't be an issue either, as the watch delivered up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode and much longer when not on the golf course.

(Image credit: Future)

Along with this excellent offer, be sure to check out a number of deals on golf equipment via Golf Monthly's Amazon Prime Day live blog and hub, which will be continuously updated throughout the week to give you all the latest money-saving offers on the best golf gear.