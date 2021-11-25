Just In: New Tiger Woods Nike Range
Snap up these unique pieces from the new Tiger Woods Nike clothing range...
By Dan Parker
Tiger Woods and Nike have been a formidable commercial partnership ever since Tiger joined the Tour back in the 1990s.
The pair have created some of golf's most iconic outfits and most memorable moments. There are now some brand new Tiger Woods Nike pieces of golf apparel available on the Nike website, and we expect these to sell out quickly.
The jumper pictured above is probably the most eye-catching design, with the fist pump logo enlarged to cover pretty much the whole torso, making sure there's no doubts who your favourite golfer is.
There's also a bold Harrison style jacket and some slightly more subtle polo shirts all in Tiger's iconic Sunday red shade.
Get the Tiger look now before these unique piece sell out. For Nike members, the Nike website is currently running a 25% site-wide offer for Black Friday.
Snap yours up now before someone else does...
US Buy Now
Tiger Woods Men's Knit Jumper | Now $110 at Nike
The Tiger Woods Crew puts a playful twist on a cosy classic.Tiger Woods' iconic fist pump is brought to life on soft, jumper-knit fabric so you can celebrate TW's incredible accomplishments in complete comfort.
Nike Repel Tiger Woods Jacket | Now $125 at Nike
There are few things more classic than a Harrington jacket.The Nike Repel Tiger Woods Jacket invokes that timeless style with a classic popped collar, a 2-way zip and slanted pockets—all in a lightweight, water-repellent design.The whole look is tied together with a chest patch that celebrates Tiger Woods' iconic fist pump.
The Nike Frank Polo | Save 38% Now at Nike
Was $72 | Now $43.97
A great offer on this stylish polo. Featuring the Tiger Woods fist pump logo on the chest, this teal colorway is a bold but fresh look on course.
UK Buy Now
Tiger Woods Men's Knit Jumper | Now £84.95 at Nike
The Tiger Woods Crew puts a playful twist on a cosy classic.Tiger Woods' iconic fist pump is brought to life on soft, jumper-knit fabric so you can celebrate TW's incredible accomplishments in complete comfort.
Nike Repel Tiger Woods Jacket | Now £89.95 at Nike
There are few things more classic than a Harrington jacket.The Nike Repel Tiger Woods Jacket invokes that timeless style with a classic popped collar, a 2-way zip and slanted pockets—all in a lightweight, water-repellent design.The whole look is tied together with a chest patch that celebrates Tiger Woods' iconic fist pump.
The Nike Polo Tiger Woods | Now £54.95 at Nike
Tiger wearing red on the Sunday of a championship is as iconic as it gets. This polo means you can mimic the master of the game on course. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres.
Nike Dri-Fit Tiger Woods Polo | Now £44.97 at Nike
The Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Top reinvents one of TW's favourite tops with incredibly breathable and stretchy fabric. The updated design has signature details and the words "Engineered to the exact specifications of Tiger Woods" on the inside of the back hem.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Tiger Woods Polo | Now £64.95 at Nike
Built from stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, the made-to-move design elevates any look with signature details, like the TW logo and the phrase, "Engineered to the exact specifications of Tiger Woods", which is featured on the inside of the back hem.
-
-
Here's What To Spend 50 Bucks On During The Golf Black Friday Sale
We've put together a list of the best golf Black Friday deals if you have 50 bucks to spend.
By Dan Parker •
-
Is Tiger Woods Set To Return To The PGA Tour Next Month?
Organisers of the PNC Championship are holding a spot for Tiger and Charlie Woods
By Elliott Heath •
-
Here's What To Spend 50 Bucks On During The Golf Black Friday Sale
We've put together a list of the best golf Black Friday deals if you have 50 bucks to spend.
By Dan Parker •
-
Adidas Golf Shoe Deals - Step Into This Fantastic Footwear
Take a look at these superb offers on these equally superb adidas footwear.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Here's What To Spend 100 Bucks On In The Golf Black Friday Sale
We've put together a list of the best Black Friday deals if you have 100 bucks or less to spend.
By Dan Parker •
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2021
Black Friday sales have begun! Here are the best deals on golf gear right now...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Nike Golf Deals - Boost Your Wardrobe With These Caps, Polos, Shoes And Trousers
Check out the latest deals on Nike apparel here.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Golf Bag Deals
Are you in the market for a brand new golf bag? You've come to the right place as the Black Friday deals have started...
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Golf Ball Deals
Looking to replenish your stock of golf balls? Black Friday is a great time to take advantage of the best golf ball deals...
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals
Amazon's 2021 Black Friday offers have started! Here are the pick of the deals you can take advantage of...
By Elliott Heath •