Just In: New Tiger Woods Nike Range

Tiger Woods and Nike have been a formidable commercial partnership ever since Tiger joined the Tour back in the 1990s.

The pair have created some of golf's most iconic outfits and most memorable moments. There are now some brand new Tiger Woods Nike pieces of golf apparel available on the Nike website, and we expect these to sell out quickly.

The jumper pictured above is probably the most eye-catching design, with the fist pump logo enlarged to cover pretty much the whole torso, making sure there's no doubts who your favourite golfer is.

There's also a bold Harrison style jacket and some slightly more subtle polo shirts all in Tiger's iconic Sunday red shade.

Get the Tiger look now before these unique piece sell out. For Nike members, the Nike website is currently running a 25% site-wide offer for Black Friday.

Snap yours up now before someone else does...

US Buy Now

Tiger Woods Men's Knit Jumper | Now $110 at Nike Tiger Woods Men's Knit Jumper | Now $110 at Nike The Tiger Woods Crew puts a playful twist on a cosy classic.Tiger Woods' iconic fist pump is brought to life on soft, jumper-knit fabric so you can celebrate TW's incredible accomplishments in complete comfort.

Image Nike Repel Tiger Woods Jacket | Now $125 at Nike There are few things more classic than a Harrington jacket.The Nike Repel Tiger Woods Jacket invokes that timeless style with a classic popped collar, a 2-way zip and slanted pockets—all in a lightweight, water-repellent design.The whole look is tied together with a chest patch that celebrates Tiger Woods' iconic fist pump.

The Nike Frank Polo | Save 38% Now at Nike The Nike Frank Polo | Save 38% Now at Nike Was $72 | Now $43.97 A great offer on this stylish polo. Featuring the Tiger Woods fist pump logo on the chest, this teal colorway is a bold but fresh look on course.

UK Buy Now

Tiger Woods Men's Knit Jumper | Now £84.95 at Nike Tiger Woods Men's Knit Jumper | Now £84.95 at Nike The Tiger Woods Crew puts a playful twist on a cosy classic.Tiger Woods' iconic fist pump is brought to life on soft, jumper-knit fabric so you can celebrate TW's incredible accomplishments in complete comfort.

Nike Repel Tiger Woods Jacket | Now £89.95 at Nike Nike Repel Tiger Woods Jacket | Now £89.95 at Nike There are few things more classic than a Harrington jacket.The Nike Repel Tiger Woods Jacket invokes that timeless style with a classic popped collar, a 2-way zip and slanted pockets—all in a lightweight, water-repellent design.The whole look is tied together with a chest patch that celebrates Tiger Woods' iconic fist pump.

The Nike Polo Tiger Woods | Now £54.95 at Nike The Nike Polo Tiger Woods | Now £54.95 at Nike Tiger wearing red on the Sunday of a championship is as iconic as it gets. This polo means you can mimic the master of the game on course. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres.

Nike Dri-Fit Tiger Woods Polo | Now £44.97 at Nike Nike Dri-Fit Tiger Woods Polo | Now £44.97 at Nike The Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Top reinvents one of TW's favourite tops with incredibly breathable and stretchy fabric. The updated design has signature details and the words "Engineered to the exact specifications of Tiger Woods" on the inside of the back hem.