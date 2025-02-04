'It Redefines What A Smart Golf Watch Can Do' - Save $100 On One Of Our Absolute Favorite Golf Watches Right Now
The T9 is one of the best golf watches around with built-in slope calculating software and heat-mapped greens, with 29% off it's a golf deal worth snapping up fast
When it comes to choosing the best smartwatch for golf there are plenty of models to consider. Most will come with various levels of claimed game-changing tech, all designed to navigate you around the golf course and improve your game.
Here at Golf Monthly, we've tested the majority of smartwatches for golf and one of the best golf watches we have ever tested is the Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch. It's currently available at Dick's Sporting Goods with a brilliant $100 discount, reduced to $249.99 from $349.99 – which is the lowest price we have seen on this top-rated smartwatch.
Voice Caddie T9 Hybrid Golf GPS Smartwatch | 29% off at Dick's Sporting Goods
Was $349, now $249
The Voice Caddie T9 received top marks from Golf Monthly tester Joel Tadman, who said, "The T9 redefines what the best smartwatches for golf can do. With slope functionality, heat-mapped greens and hole maps with flyovers, it has all the tools presented in a slick, stylish and user-friendly package." It's worth adding the T9 is on offer at Amazon for the same price and also in the Black and Grey colors.
Read Joel's full Voice Caddie T9 Golf Smartwatch Review.
Voice Caddie is renowned for producing some of the best launch monitors and best rangefinders available and branched into the golfing smartwatch market firstly with the Voice Caddie T8 golf watch, and the T9 offers a tech and visual upgrade on that model. The T9 sits in the middle of the Voice Caddie Smartwatch range with the also excellent (but more expensive) Voice Caddie T11 Pro GPS Smartwatch being its top-of-the-line model.
We gave the T9 an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars when reviewed and our distance measuring device guru Joel Tadman noted the real standout feature of the T9 was its ability to deliver accurate yardages. The T9 (and its T11 sibling) unlike most golf smartwatches factors in the slopes of the course using the built-in V-Algorithm 3.0 (Voice Caddie’s slope calculation software) which Joel felt "really enhanced the yardage accuracy" and "improved your on-course strategy."
Elsewhere another feature is the undulating heat-mapped greens, presented excellently on the touch screen of the T9, showing undulations, their direction and colour-coded by severity, with arrows indicating the main borrows.
This feature we felt was very handy on approach shots when you want to leave yourself a certain type of putt, and importantly you can turn on tournament mode to disable this feature and make the watch legal for competition play.
This deal is US-based but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Voice Caddie T9 Hybrid Golf GPS Smartwatch in your territory.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
-
-
3 Tweaks We Would Make To The Rules Of TGL
TGL has made an encouraging start and been well received by fans, but there are a few tweaks we would implement to ensure it reaches the next level...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Does LIV Golf's Points System Work?
We take a look at how the LIV Golf League's individual and team points systems work ahead of the circuit's 2025 season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ping G440 Max vs Ping G430 Max Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
Ping have upgraded their driver range for 2025, but how does the new G440 Max compare with the outgoing G430 Max? We put both of them to the test to find out.
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
The Ping G430 Is One Of The Best Hybrid Clubs We've Tested And It's Now At The Lowest Price We've Seen
Deals The Ping G430 Hybrid has been replaced by the all-new G440 Hybrid but with 20% off the outgoing model it's worth grabbing fast
By Paul Brett Published
-
Ping G440 Max vs Callaway Elyte Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
Both Ping and Callaway have excellent new drivers for 2025. Which one is best? We put them to the test to find out.
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Kickstart Your 2025 Season With These 3 Game-Improving Golf Apps And Training Aids
Deals There a plenty of golf training apps and devices to choose from and we've highlighted some of the best around carrying big discounts
By Paul Brett Published
-
TaylorMade Qi35 vs Ping G440 Max Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
TaylorMade and Ping both have excellent new drivers for 2025. Which one is best? We put them to the test to find out.
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
TaylorMade Qi35 vs Cobra DS ADAPT X Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
TaylorMade and Cobra both have new drivers for 2025. Which one is best? We put them to the test to find out.
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
How Do Golf Simulators Work?
We look at what goes in to setting up a golf simulator and what is needed to give you the best virtual golfing experience...
By Mark Townsend Published
-
TaylorMade Qi10 vs TaylorMade Qi35 Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
TaylorMade have a new driver on the market to replace the hugely popular 2024 model. The Qi10 is a tough act to follow, so how does the new Qi35 compare? We put both of them to the test to find out.
By Joe Ferguson Published