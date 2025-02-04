'It Redefines What A Smart Golf Watch Can Do' - Save $100 On One Of Our Absolute Favorite Golf Watches Right Now

When it comes to choosing the best smartwatch for golf there are plenty of models to consider. Most will come with various levels of claimed game-changing tech, all designed to navigate you around the golf course and improve your game.

Here at Golf Monthly, we've tested the majority of smartwatches for golf and one of the best golf watches we have ever tested is the Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch. It's currently available at Dick's Sporting Goods with a brilliant $100 discount, reduced to $249.99 from $349.99 – which is the lowest price we have seen on this top-rated smartwatch.

Was $349, now $249 The Voice Caddie T9 received top marks from Golf Monthly tester Joel Tadman, who said, "The T9 redefines what the best smartwatches for golf can do. With slope functionality, heat-mapped greens and hole maps with flyovers, it has all the tools presented in a slick, stylish and user-friendly package." It's worth adding the T9 is on offer at Amazon for the same price and also in the Black and Grey colors. Read Joel's full Voice Caddie T9 Golf Smartwatch Review.

Voice Caddie is renowned for producing some of the best launch monitors and best rangefinders available and branched into the golfing smartwatch market firstly with the Voice Caddie T8 golf watch, and the T9 offers a tech and visual upgrade on that model. The T9 sits in the middle of the Voice Caddie Smartwatch range with the also excellent (but more expensive) Voice Caddie T11 Pro GPS Smartwatch being its top-of-the-line model.

We gave the T9 an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars when reviewed and our distance measuring device guru Joel Tadman noted the real standout feature of the T9 was its ability to deliver accurate yardages. The T9 (and its T11 sibling) unlike most golf smartwatches factors in the slopes of the course using the built-in V-Algorithm 3.0 (Voice Caddie’s slope calculation software) which Joel felt "really enhanced the yardage accuracy" and "improved your on-course strategy."

Elsewhere another feature is the undulating heat-mapped greens, presented excellently on the touch screen of the T9, showing undulations, their direction and colour-coded by severity, with arrows indicating the main borrows.

This feature we felt was very handy on approach shots when you want to leave yourself a certain type of putt, and importantly you can turn on tournament mode to disable this feature and make the watch legal for competition play.

