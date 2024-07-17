I’m A PGA Coach, And This Is My $200 Prime Day Plan To Improve Your Golf
PGA Professional and gear writer Joe Ferguson has put together a bargain equipment squad to prepare you for summer…
As a PGA Professional and former mini-tour player, I am constantly on the lookout for products that can make a difference in my game, so I have been scouring the web looking for some serious value this Amazon Prime Day. Like many of you, I am extremely price-conscious right now, so I have put together a squad of products for around $200 in total that I believe could be the catalyst for some great golf this season…
Odyssey Golf Putting Mirror
A post shared by Odyssey Golf (@odysseygolf)
A photo posted by on
I play in an awful lot of Pro-Am events and the number one cause I see of missed putts is poor alignment. As an old pro once told me growing up “A hunter can have the best gun in the world, but if he doesn’t point it at his target then he won’t eat that night!” The same can be said of putting, you can spend hours honing the most textbook putting stroke imaginable, but if your putter is not lined up to your intended target then it is all for nothing.
Putting mirrors like this one from Odyssey Golf can help you with that. Simply find a straight 6-10 foot putt on your practice green, get down behind the line of the putt get the guidelines pointing to the center of the hole, and fix it into place with some tees. All you have to do then is hit putts, ensuring your blade is perpendicular to the target line (this is easy because there are further guidelines to help with that). Your brain will receive messages through your eyes to recalibrate what a square club face looks like, and hey presto, all of a sudden you are hitting start lines more often and making more putts. For a relatively small investment, this is a must for anyone serious about their game.
Odyssey Golf Putting Mirror | 19% off at Amazon
Was $26.24 Now $21.30
Measuring 12", this putting mirror from Odyssey can also be stored away in your golf bag and comes with a protective cloth case for simple storage and transportation. It's a great way of making sure your stroke remains consistent throughout.
GoSports Tri-Turf XL Golf Practice Hitting Mat & Amazon Basics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net
This is a two-parter, as these deals go hand-in-hand despite being from different companies, They are both really handy bits of kit for a minimal investment that I believe can provide the catalyst to more practice. How often do you sit at home thinking about heading out for a practice session, but quickly realize that you don’t have the time when you factor in travel etc? Well, if you have a convenient home setup, then you can simply nip outside and work on your swing for ten minutes or so in between meetings, and in my experience, this is often a more efficient and effective way of practicing than a grueling hour-long session. Combine these two products and you have the ideal home practice station, and with the multi-surface options of the Tri-Turf Mat, you can even perfect your technique from adverse lies!
GoSports Tri-Turf XL Golf Practice Hitting Mat | 15% off at Amazon
Was $59.99 Now $50.99
Measuring 24" x 24", the Tri-Turf mat has three different hitting areas to practice from and, when paired with a golf net, makes a great set-up at home. Along with the Tri-Turf, there are other mats available during Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Basics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net | 21% off at Amazon
Was $71.86 Now $56.99
Made from durable metal and fiberglass that gives it a degree of sturdiness and toughness, the Portable Driving Net can be set up and taken down very easily, and can also be stored away in a handy carry bag.
Training Grip
Keep your eye on Scottie Scheffler the next time you see him on the TV coverage, and watch just how fastidious and diligent he is about how he applies his hands on the grip of the club. It is pretty extraordinary and in my opinion, stems back to his work with this molded training grip.
Scheffler understands that the grip is the only point of contact with the golf club and the most influential area of technique over the club face and absolutely refuses to take it for granted. He fits his molded grip onto a 7-iron built in his gamer specs and will without fail hit several full shots with it in every practice and warm-up session to reinforce good solid fundamentals which I believe is one of the keys to his incredible consistency.
As a PGA Professional who has seen thousands of poor grips over the years, I would absolutely urge you to get hold of one of these grips, take it to your local Pro Shop have it installed on something similar to Scheffler like a 7-iron. With such a long list of things that can and do go wrong within the golf swing, ensuring a good, consistent grip is both easy to do and will reap huge rewards in terms of consistency.
Training Grip | Up to 29% off at Amazon
Was $13.99 Now $9.99
Use the training grip trusted by world number one Scottie Scheffler! This molded rubber grip will guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency.
Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes
Shoes might seem like a strange thing to put into a post on things that I believe can help your game, but these are no ordinary shoes! Stability is something that is spoken a lot about in sporting footwear in general, but nowhere is it more important than golf, and I believe the FootJoy Pro SL shoes are some of the best golf shoes in the game. I have seen too many scorecards ruined by an untimely slip of the back foot, but that is not a worry with the Pro SL. In addition to that, they combine sporty and smart aesthetics really well and provide extreme levels of comfort which can also be a performance enhancer. Fatigue or aching feet towards the end of a round can be a real distraction and these shoes flat-out eliminate that. A great swing starts from a stable base, and that is what these give you, so pick up a bargain!
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 53% off at Amazon
Was $169.95 Now $79.95
A comfortable and lightweight golf shoe that has been one we've really enjoyed testing here at Golf Monthly. Getting a shoe this good for just around the $80 mark is an absolute bargain.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $99.97
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
-
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf 2024 - LIVE Updates - Only A Few Hours Remaining!
With only a few hours remaining of Prime Day 2024, let the Golf Monthly team help you find the best offers we have seen to assist your game
By Sam Tremlett Last updated
-
I'm A Former Pro And These Are The Deals I'm Taking Advantage Of Before The End Of Prime Day
Sam De’Ath, former mini-tour professional highlights the best deals he’s seen this Amazon Prime Day
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I'm A Former Pro And These Are The Deals I'm Taking Advantage Of Before The End Of Prime Day
Sam De’Ath, former mini-tour professional highlights the best deals he’s seen this Amazon Prime Day
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Stop Searching Amazon! I've Found Women's Outfits Under $100 At PGA TOUR Superstore
Don't wait! Our Women's Editor has found some great value outfits at PGA TOUR Superstore
By Alison Root Published
-
We Love Arccos Shot-Tracking Products And You Will Too, Especially With These Prime Day Discounts
We love Arccos products and, this Amazon Prime Day, we have found some excellent details on their various models!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
If You Are Shopping For A New Wedge Or Putter, Here Are 5 Discounted Cleveland Clubs I Recommend
Looking to improve the bottom end of your golf bag? Currently, during Amazon Prime Day, you can grab some Cleveland putters and wedges with sizeable discounts!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Play Your Best Golf In 2024 With These 7 Training Aids On Offer During Amazon Prime Day
Wanting to improve your game from the comfort of your own home? Currently, some of the best training aids on the market are on offer during Amazon Prime Day
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Act Fast! This Is The Lowest Price We've Ever Seen On An adidas Tour 360 Shoe
A crazy discount is available on one of the best golf shoes on the market on this Amazon Prime Day
By Conor Keenan Published
-
This Is One Of The Best Women's Package Sets On The Market, And It Has 24% Off Right Now
Amazon Prime Day is upon us and, right now, you can grab one of our favorite women's package sets with a sizeable discount!
By Alison Root Published
-
As A Female Golfer, These Are My 7 Favorite Deals This Amazon Prime Day
Every female golfer loves a bargain and this is what our Women's Editor would spend her money on during Amazon's shopping event.
By Alison Root Published