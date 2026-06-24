I'm A Bushnell Fan And These 6 Amazon Prime Day Discounts Are Too Good To Miss – Save Up To $100 On 3 Of The Best Lasers On The Market

As Golf Monthly's resident golf tech tester, I'm a huge fan of Bushnell. They often set the standard when it comes to the best golf gadgets and its products come highly recommended as some of the best golf rangefinders on the market. With a host of top-rated reviews from myself and the Golf Monthly testing experts, it's fair to say Bushnell is the leading brand when it comes to game-improving distance measuring devices.

For Prime Day 2026, Amazon has started the discount party in style with big discounts across many of our top picks for the best Bushnell golf rangefinders. This includes the choice of almost every pro on the PGA Tour, the Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder, discounted by $100 to just $499.98, and our favorite compact model, the A1-Slope, down to $269.99.

Shop Bushnell Golf tech discounted by up to $100 in the Amazon Prime Day Sales.

Like all the best golf deals, these Amazon Bushnell deals are only while stocks last, so I'd suggest grabbing yours while you can. Having monitored the pricing across Bushnell products throughout the year, it's unlikely these deals will be beaten anytime soon.