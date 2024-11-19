I Tested 6 Products From America’s Most In Demand Premium Apparel Brand - And They Seriously Impressed Me
Content director Mike Harris tests a range of garments and accessories from Turtleson - a brand making big waves in the US and UK apparel categories
You’d think as a gear enthusiast, it would be a new set of irons or the latest driver that got me the most excited. However, although a new hardware launch gets my attention, I’ve always had a passion for footwear and apparel. Even when my golf isn’t up to scratch, my outfits will be!
I’ve had my appetite for premium golf clothing well satisfied, most recently after taking delivery of some luxurious garments from the brand, Turtleson. Many UK golfers won’t be familiar with the name, but across the pond it’s one of the hottest new brands on the market.
Thirteen years ago, Greg Oakley and Chet Sikorski set out with the mission to create the perfect golf polo shirt; they were tired, like many of us were, of the same baggy, cumbersome designs. A smarter polo that looked just as smart with a blazer at dinner as it would on the golf course – that’s what they craved.
Fast-forward to today and the Tennessee-based brand has built a reputation for innovation and creating “classic sportswear with a modern twist”. Turtleson is a lifestyle brand that produces performance products for golf.
My current Turtleson wardrobe contains six items, all of which accompanied me to America recently, with trips to the Rancho Santa Fe, Santaluz, and Aviara, California, and Pinehurst in North Carolina where I got to play No.2 and the Cradle .
Both the Bradford Performance and Dylan Stripe epitomise what the brand is about: smart, stylish, premium quality.
I’ve worn both men's golf shirts in temperatures north of 80 degrees in the US – on and off the course – as well as on some especially wet autumn days in the UK, and they remained supremely comfortable to play in throughout.
The Wynn Performance quarter-zip is equally stylish. I’d moved away from wearing this type of top as I felt most were too ‘golfy’. Turtleson’s ultra discreet branding means none of these pieces scream ‘GOLF’. At the same time, they are golf performance products. Wynn Wynn you might say.
I’ve actually worn both the Wynn quarter-zip and Wynn hoodie as much off the course as I have on it, the former with a smart pair of jeans to go out for dinner in, and the latter before and after gym sessions.
What elevates the brand to that premium level is the attention to detail in every area – the print, collars, cuffs, fit and fabric. Premium price products can be good value when these boxes are ticked, and the quality is exceptional – these garments are proof of that.
The Lawton Performance golf pants have also received plenty of wear. I’d normally go for a slightly more tapered fit (other such styles are available in the range), but it’s easy to see why these chino-style pants are so popular – they’re super smart and comfortable, and a design that fits that typical US country club environment.
My feeling is that you’ll start to see a lot more of Turtleson on and off the fairways. The brand is making serious inroads into the upper echelons of Top 100 courses, both in the US and UK. It’s a good fit, appealing to the discerning golfers who are playing Top 100 courses and paying Top 100 green fees.
On my recent trip to Pinehurst (did I mention that?), I was told by the staff in the members’ shop that Turtleson is selling out almost as soon as it arrives. I just about resisted buying another polo.
I have to mention the Carson Stretch belt, too. Most golf clothing brands have a stretchy belt, but this is a different quality, with the leather detailing making it a perfect smart/casual option, and one that looks classy with both shorts and pants.
If you’re someone who wants to wear something different – maybe you have your fair share of mass market clothing brands in your golf wardrobe – Turtleson should be on your radar.
Mike has been a journalist all his working life, starting out as a football writer with Goal magazine in the 1990s before moving into men’s and women’s lifestyle magazines including Men's Health, In 2003 he joined Golf Monthly and in 2006 he became only the eighth editor in Golf Monthly’s 100-plus year history leading the brand until July 2023. He is now Content Director overseeing Golf Monthly and two other iconic sports brands, FourFourTwo and Rugby World.
His three main passions in golf are courses (he's played over 500 worldwide), equipment (he's always in search of something shiny to give him an edge) and shoes (he owns more pairs than he cares to mention!).
Mike’s handicap index hovers at around 10 and he is a member of six golf clubs: Hartley Wintney, Royal Liverpool, Royal North Devon, Prince's, Royal Norton and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
Mike's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 10° - Fujikura Ventus Blue 5S - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grip
Fairway woods: TaylorMade Sim Max 3/15° - Fujikura Ventus Blue 6S & TaylorMade Stealth 7/20° - Fujikura Ventus Red 6S - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grips
Utility Iron: TaylorMade Stealth UDI 3/21° - Aldila Ascent 90HY - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grip
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (5-PW) - Fujikura Axiom 75R - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grips
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 50°, 54° and 58° - KBS Tour Hi-Rev 2.0 shafts - Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grips
Putter: Evnroll ER2B - Gravity Grip
Ball: TaylorMade - Tour Response (Yellow)
