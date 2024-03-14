I Test Fairway Woods For A Living And This Is My Favorite Model On Offer Right Now

Golf Monthly created this content as part of a paid partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Golf Monthly.

As a former collegiate and professional golfer turned club tester and writer I have tested, played with and reviewed my fair share of product. One of the equipment categories I manage for Golf Monthly is fairway woods and as a self proclaimed fairway wood connoisseur, I saw this particular model currently on offer at PGA TOUR Superstore and thought it was too good to not bring to everyone's attention.

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus+ was a fairway wood released at the start of 2023 and was one of the best fairway wood models I tested last year. In fact, I loved it so much, it actually found a spot in my bag for the season thanks to its sleek, modern aesthetics and outstanding performance. With this club now available at 27 percent off and a saving of $120, I have a feeling you're going to have to act fast if you want to pick up one of these clubs at an unbelievable price

The Stealth 2 Plus+ fairway features some trusted technology we have seen for many years in some of the best TaylorMade clubs such as V-Steel sole design and adjustable loft sleeve. The V-Steel sole dramatically helped this club glide on and through turf when hitting shots from the fairway and rough, while the adjustable hosel meant I could dial in my height specifically for the course or conditions I was playing in. When playing some links golf last summer, I lofted the head down to keep the ball low and chasing on the firmer fairways.

What really stood out to me when during testing last year was how consistent the ball speed was regardless of strike location. The Inverted Cone Technology promotes variable face thickness to allow for maximum flexion of the face in commonly hit areas. The additional help from heel and toe strikes would be enough to see this fairway known as one of the most forgiving models on the market, despite a more compact looking head.

This fairway also features the same Speed Pocket we have seen in multiple TaylorMade fairway woods and was another factor as to why I achieved optimum carry distances with this club.

While the new TaylorMade Qi10 Tour fairway wood certainly looks the part and performs well, I still believe the Stealth 2 Plus+ fairway could compete with almost any fairway wood on the market and with a huge $120 saving, I would encourage golfers to snap this club up fast while stock lasts.