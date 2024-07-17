I Put On 8mph Of Clubhead Speed With Padraig Harrington’s Speed Training Sticks… Now You Can Too For $80 Off!
PGA Professional Joe Ferguson shares a great deal from PGA TOUR Superstore to help you boost your swing speed this season…
The game has changed, there’s no denying it. It is all about distance and clubhead speed nowadays, and you either accept that or get left behind. As a PGA Professional, the number one thing I wish I could give people in lessons is additional speed as it unlocks more potential than any other change. Drives get longer, ball flights get higher, and you can even get out of tricky lies easier. Believe me, speed helps.
SuperSpeed Golf Training Sticks | 35% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $229.99 Now $149.99
The perfect way to add up to 30 more yards to your drive! Coupled with a complimentary online video instruction series, this system helped me gain 8 mph of clubhead speed so maybe it can help you too? Get ready to bomb the ball off the tee and leave your competitors in the dust!
There are a number of ways to achieve this with lots of the best training aids claiming to do so, but the most effective I have seen in my own game has been with the use of ‘speed sticks’ or in this particular case the system from SuperSpeed Golf, and there is a whopping 35% discount available from PGA TOUR Superstore this Amazon Prime Day!
This system - endorsed and used by Padraig Harrington - is all about tricking your central nervous system into moving quicker through a pre-determined program of use, going up and down the scales with these varying weight sticks.
SuperSpeed believes that every player is capable of hitting the ball farther. Whether you are an accomplished competitive player or a weekend warrior, adding distance to your tee shots will give you the platform to lower your scores and even to just have more fun on the course!
A team of expert coaches and fitness professionals worked on this concept extensively prior to launching this training system to the public.
The set I have found here includes the Green (light), Blue (medium), and Red (heavy) weighted SuperSpeed Clubs. The idea is that you will swing all three clubs in a light to heavy progression during what SuperSpeed calls the ‘overspeed training protocols’. Their research has found that players can typically expect to gain an average of 5% additional swing speed over the first 4-6 weeks of regular practice. In my experience, each training session only takes about 10 minutes to complete and I found 3 or 4 sessions per week to be extremely manageable and effective.
Having undertaken this training last winter, from memory it took me just over two months to gain 8mph of speed, which has proved extremely beneficial to my game.
It has certainly helped Padraig Harrington too who is swinging the club faster as a senior than he ever did in his career on the main tour, which is genuinely remarkable.
In my opinion, this is a fantastic deal, and a great opportunity to boost your game at a great price. Don’t miss out!
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
