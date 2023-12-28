Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch $119.99 at Amazon $139 at Walmart $199.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen. For Accurate and easy to use

Garmin Approach S12 vs S42 GPS Watch: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

It would be safe to say that Garmin produce some of the best watches in, not only golf but also sport, with their models used in sports likes running, swimming, golf and cycling. This makes them a highly versatile option and incredibly popular with athletes.

There are plenty of Garmin options available and, in this piece, we will focus on the Approach S12 and S42, two of the best Garmin golf watches on the market. Although they are designed for the same thing, playing golf, these watches are different to each other in a few ways.

If you're wondering why you may need a GPS watch, they allow you to do a number of things on the course, such as measure yardages to greens and hazards, as well as show an overview of the hole you are playing.

Whilst this may be one of the main reasons to buy a GPS watch, there are loads of other functions available for other sports and everyday life, so let's see which of these watches is more suited for you by looking at various factors like styling and performance.

Styling

When it comes to watches you want them to look good, especially as they are on your wrist most of the time. Put simply, that is what you get with these two watches, they have a sleek but athletic look, which looks great whether you are on or off the course.

Starting with the Approach S12: this watch has a smaller face than more expensive models, with the S12 screen size 0.7cm smaller than the S42. Although it's smaller, the strap is sleek and comes in a number of great color options at purchase.

The great thing about this watch is that it isn't too bulky and, when testing, it didn't catch on anything like clothing or our golf glove. In all honesty, unless you are checking the yardages, you wouldn't even know it was there.

The Approach S12 (Image credit: Future)

Moving onto the S42, which is the slightly more expensive model of the two. Again, aesthetically, it looks great on the course, as well as away from it. If you are thinking of using this watch for leisure and golf then it really is a great option.

Like the S12, when you are wearing it for golf, you can hardly tell it is there and again there is no catching or rubbing from the watch when swinging. For us there is not much difference between the two in terms of looks, other than the S42 looking that touch more premium. Also, with the different color bands available on the S42, you can also interchange and change up the looks of your watch to your taste.

The Approach S42 (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Ease Of Use

For this section I will start with the S42 and, first things first, this watch has a great color touch screen which is easy to use and really clear to look at. When testing the S42, we found that setting it up was refreshingly straightforward. We downloaded the Garmin app and paired it easily with an iPhone, allowing us to see the benefits of the shot tracking. The only slight downside is that it took around five rounds to fully get used to all its features but, once mastered, it performs excellently.

Off the bat, the S12 has a black-and-white display but, importantly, it is very simple to set up. When testing, we had no problems locating the course on arrival and we were able to get the correct yardages within a minute or two of starting the set up.

Where this watch did suffer in comparison to the more expensive S42 is the lack of touch screen functionality. To scroll through the different yardage information on each hole you need to press the buttons on the side of the watch. Sounds simple and it is but we found it more fiddly than when using touchscreen watches. It also takes a little getting used to to know which button to press as you search for different information or settings.

Features

So the S42 is slightly more easy to use and, when it comes to features, it does edge the S12. You could say this is no surprise though, given that the S42 comes in at a slightly more expensive price point.

The first feature difference is the color screen on the S42, which the S12 does not have. This allows for a cleaner look and an easier-to-read display. The S42 also comes with 43,000 preloaded courses and is also pairable with Garmin's CT10 club sensors to allow you to auto-track shots, a lot like Arccos. From there, this gives you a caddie in the app to give you suggestions for shots and clubs when out playing. Just remember that the caddie is illegal in competition play.

The S42 is one of the best looking watches in the golf sector (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The primary difference though is that the S42 can also be used off the course. It's packed with fitness and wellness benefits, these include the ability to track steps, sleep productivity and even calories. In the case of the S12, it is more solely a golf watch and nothing else.

That's not to say the S12 is bad, far from it in fact, with it providing all the basics that the S42 does, such as front, middle and back yardages, as well as a ‘Big Numbers’ mode. This does exactly what it says on the tin, which is making the key information a little bigger and easier to see for those who struggle with their sight.

Versatility

As touched on previously, both these watches look great so you could wear them on and off the course. The S42 seems a more versatile option of the two, offering other fitness and lifestyle options, such as steps, sleep and calories. What's more, it does not get in the way when running or playing golf, so has great versatility for all lifestyle choices.

The S12 is somewhat lacking in this instance, but one thing we loved about this watch was how lightweight and sleek the strap was. Although it doesn't have the off-course versatility of the S42, it does the golf aspect excellently at a great value price point.

The S12 is available in a variety of sleek strap colors (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Value

Obviously, this section will be subjective. We start with the S12 and, in terms of cost, if you want a watch that provides and does all the basics, then we feel it is great value, especially as it is cheaper than other golf watches on the market.

However, if you are after a watch that is not only excellent on the course, but off it, then it may be worth paying the little extra to get the S42, which is packed full of features in a simple-to-use display.

The fact that the S42 can do so much more for only a bit more money says value to us but, in a golf sense, the S12 is a great buy for those who just want this watch for golf and golf only. Overall, the S42 is more a long term investment as a watch for more than golf.

Which One Should You Choose?

Choose the Garmin S12 if you....

- Want a watch that is designed for just golf

- Want a more affordable option

- Want a watch that does the basics extremely well

Choose the Garmin S42 if you....

- Want a watch for both on and off the course versatility

- Are into technology and want a variety of features

- Want a watch with a color screen set-up