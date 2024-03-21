Forget The Amazon Spring Sale! Here Are 9 Amazing Deals On PGA TOUR Superstore

Amazon has always been the go to for sales but don't overlook places like the PGA Superstore. Check out 9 great deals below!

Amazon have begun their Spring Sale which has great offers for everyone, but golfers can be overlooked in these great sales. With golf already an expensive sport to play, finding deals is a great way to make the game more affordable for all. Golf shops like PGA Superstore are great places to find mega deals on a variety of golf equipment.

You can find great deals on things like shoes, clubs, bags and more. So below we have collated the best 9 deals we can find in the PGA Superstore sale so you don't have to go searching for those amazing deals. 

Vokey SM9 Tour Wedge | 17% Off at PGA Superstore Was $179.99 Now $149.98

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fvokey-sm9-tour-chrome-wedge%2F2000000025451.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Vokey SM9 Tour Wedge | 17% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $149.98

With the SM10 now out for 2024 you can get this still great wedge for some great prices. The SM9 was a staple on the bag of many golfers from high to low handicaps and even pros, so do not sleep on last year's great wedges.

Read Our Full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/titleist-vokey-sm9-wedge-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

View Deal
G.112 Women's Golf Shoe | 42% Off at PGA Superstore Was $225 Now $129.97

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fg.112-womens-golf-shoe%2F2000000035142.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">G.112 Women's Golf Shoe | 42% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $225 Now $129.97

If you are looking for a great performing shoe with an athletic appearance then these are a great buy for you. Down by a whopping 42% these are a great option for your wife or partner if your looking for a great present.

View Deal
PING Glide 4.0 Wedge W/Steel Shaft | 36% Off at PGA Superstore Was $199.99 Now $128.98

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fglide-4.0-wedge-w%252F-steel-shaft%2F2000000027585.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">PING Glide 4.0 Wedge W/Steel Shaft | 36% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $199.99 Now $128.98

Another great wedge from 2023 has come into the sale at 36% off making it an absolute steal. This wedge was a rival to the ever dominant Vokey and was gamed by many on tour and at many handicap levels. So grab this wedge at a great price while you can.

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/wedges/ping-glide-40-wedge-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">PING Glide 4.0 Wedge Review

View Deal
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 37% Off at PGA Superstore Was $629.99 Now $399.98

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fstealth-2-plus-driver%2F2000000033748.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 37% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $629.99 Now $399.98

If you are in need of a new driver, but you do not want to go for the newest model, then this is a great option. The Stealth 2 plus is the top of the range driver from TaylorMade of 2023. This is a top driver that was used by top players but is now a fraction of the cost with 37% off!

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/taylormade-stealth-2-plus-driver-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">T<a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/taylormade-stealth-2-plus-driver-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">aylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review

View Deal
Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT Rangefinder | 25% Off at PGA Superstore Was $399.99 Now $299.98

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Ftour-v5-shift-rangefinder%2F1120739.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT Rangefinder | 25% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $299.98

For a lot of golfers, they rely on GPS for their yardages when out on the course. Another option for you is a rangefinder which when used properly can be way more precise. A rangefinder gives you the ability to zap a flag or hazard and get the exact yardage as opposed to a GPS one which is more precise in remote locations. 

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/gps/bushnell-tour-v5-shift-laser-rangefinder-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Review

View Deal
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | &nbsp;40% Off at PGA Superstore Was $499.99 Now $299.99

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fmobile-launch-monitor%2F2000000008222.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor |  40% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $299.99

Golf practice is now dominated by data and numbers. When practicing on the range or in a net at home, you can see where your ball is going and how far you are going to get far better results from your practice. This sort of practice can translate well to the course, and with last year's Rapsodo available at a fraction of the cost.

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/accessories/rapsodo-mobile-launch-monitor-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Rapsodo MLM Review 

View Deal
TaylorMade GTX Red #3 Putter | 43% Off at PGA Superstore Was $349.99 Now $199.98

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fspider-gtx-red-3-putter%2F2000000034359.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">TaylorMade GTX Red #3 Putter | 43% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $349.99 Now $199.98

Good putting is crucial for bringing your scores down and there is no better way than getting a great putter. The GTX Red from TaylorMade is one of their top putters and is available for a massive 43% off currently. So if you are in need of a new putter then jump on this deal while you can.

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/putters/taylormade-spider-gtx-putter" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">TaylorMade GTX Putter Review

View Deal
Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track 2024 Balls 4-Dozen | 25% Off at PGA Superstore Was $219.99 Now $164.99

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fchrome-soft-triple-track-4-dozen-2024-golf-balls%2F1163903.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track 2024 Balls 4-Dozen | 25% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $219.99 Now $164.99

You can never have too many balls in this game of golf, that's why this 4-dozen pack of Callaway balls is such a great catch. At 25% off you can hit balls till your hearts content with 48 balls under $200, that's less than £3.50 a ball!

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/callaway-2024-chrome-soft-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Callaway Chrome Soft 2024 Review

View Deal
Cobra LTDx Max Blue/Red Driver | 50% Off at PGA Superstore Was $499.99 Now $249.98

<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fltdx-max-blue%252Fred-driver%2F2000000026059.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Cobra LTDx Max Blue/Red Driver | 50% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $249.98

This driver performed well and was well received when it was released 2 years ago. The LTDx is still going strong now with a lot of golfers using it, and at 50% off you are getting a hell of a lot of club for the money. Grab this deal while you can.

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/cobra-ltdx-max-driver-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Cobra LTDx Max Driver Review

View Deal
Zach Bougen
Zach Bougen
Writer

Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.


When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.


Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between. 


Currently, in his golf bag, he has:

Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)

3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)

2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790

Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW 

Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree

Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black

Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x 


