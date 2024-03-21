Forget The Amazon Spring Sale! Here Are 9 Amazing Deals On PGA TOUR Superstore
Amazon has always been the go to for sales but don't overlook places like the PGA Superstore. Check out 9 great deals below!
Amazon have begun their Spring Sale which has great offers for everyone, but golfers can be overlooked in these great sales. With golf already an expensive sport to play, finding deals is a great way to make the game more affordable for all. Golf shops like PGA Superstore are great places to find mega deals on a variety of golf equipment.
You can find great deals on things like shoes, clubs, bags and more. So below we have collated the best 9 deals we can find in the PGA Superstore sale so you don't have to go searching for those amazing deals.
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fvokey-sm9-tour-chrome-wedge%2F2000000025451.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Vokey SM9 Tour Wedge | 17% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $149.98
With the SM10 now out for 2024 you can get this still great wedge for some great prices. The SM9 was a staple on the bag of many golfers from high to low handicaps and even pros, so do not sleep on last year's great wedges.
Read Our Full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/titleist-vokey-sm9-wedge-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fg.112-womens-golf-shoe%2F2000000035142.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">G.112 Women's Golf Shoe | 42% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $225 Now $129.97
If you are looking for a great performing shoe with an athletic appearance then these are a great buy for you. Down by a whopping 42% these are a great option for your wife or partner if your looking for a great present.
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fglide-4.0-wedge-w%252F-steel-shaft%2F2000000027585.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">PING Glide 4.0 Wedge W/Steel Shaft | 36% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $199.99 Now $128.98
Another great wedge from 2023 has come into the sale at 36% off making it an absolute steal. This wedge was a rival to the ever dominant Vokey and was gamed by many on tour and at many handicap levels. So grab this wedge at a great price while you can.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/wedges/ping-glide-40-wedge-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">PING Glide 4.0 Wedge Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fstealth-2-plus-driver%2F2000000033748.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 37% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $629.99 Now $399.98
If you are in need of a new driver, but you do not want to go for the newest model, then this is a great option. The Stealth 2 plus is the top of the range driver from TaylorMade of 2023. This is a top driver that was used by top players but is now a fraction of the cost with 37% off!
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/taylormade-stealth-2-plus-driver-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">T<a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/taylormade-stealth-2-plus-driver-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">aylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Ftour-v5-shift-rangefinder%2F1120739.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT Rangefinder | 25% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $299.98
For a lot of golfers, they rely on GPS for their yardages when out on the course. Another option for you is a rangefinder which when used properly can be way more precise. A rangefinder gives you the ability to zap a flag or hazard and get the exact yardage as opposed to a GPS one which is more precise in remote locations.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/gps/bushnell-tour-v5-shift-laser-rangefinder-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fmobile-launch-monitor%2F2000000008222.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $299.99
Golf practice is now dominated by data and numbers. When practicing on the range or in a net at home, you can see where your ball is going and how far you are going to get far better results from your practice. This sort of practice can translate well to the course, and with last year's Rapsodo available at a fraction of the cost.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/accessories/rapsodo-mobile-launch-monitor-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Rapsodo MLM Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fspider-gtx-red-3-putter%2F2000000034359.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">TaylorMade GTX Red #3 Putter | 43% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $349.99 Now $199.98
Good putting is crucial for bringing your scores down and there is no better way than getting a great putter. The GTX Red from TaylorMade is one of their top putters and is available for a massive 43% off currently. So if you are in need of a new putter then jump on this deal while you can.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/putters/taylormade-spider-gtx-putter" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">TaylorMade GTX Putter Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fchrome-soft-triple-track-4-dozen-2024-golf-balls%2F1163903.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track 2024 Balls 4-Dozen | 25% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $219.99 Now $164.99
You can never have too many balls in this game of golf, that's why this 4-dozen pack of Callaway balls is such a great catch. At 25% off you can hit balls till your hearts content with 48 balls under $200, that's less than £3.50 a ball!
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/callaway-2024-chrome-soft-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Callaway Chrome Soft 2024 Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fltdx-max-blue%252Fred-driver%2F2000000026059.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Cobra LTDx Max Blue/Red Driver | 50% Off at PGA Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $249.98
This driver performed well and was well received when it was released 2 years ago. The LTDx is still going strong now with a lot of golfers using it, and at 50% off you are getting a hell of a lot of club for the money. Grab this deal while you can.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/cobra-ltdx-max-driver-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Cobra LTDx Max Driver Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.
When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.
Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between.
Currently, in his golf bag, he has:
Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)
3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)
2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790
Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW
Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree
Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black
Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Blue Tees Ringer GPS Review
Dan Parker reviews the Ringer GPS device from Blue Tees.
By Dan Parker Published
-
There Was A Huge Step Forward For Women's Golf This Week, And It's About Time
Female golfers have to work twice as hard as men to achieve equal treatment, but in some areas the gap is finally shrinking
By Alison Root Published
-
Need To Re-Stock Your Golf Balls For Summer? Here Are The 11 Best Amazon Spring Sale Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls on Amazon and elsewhere.
By David Usher Published
-
Remember Brooks Koepka's Masters Themed Golf Shoes? Well, Amazingly You Can Still Buy Them
Only a few remain, but you can still snag Brooks Koepka's limited edition Masters themed golf shoes
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Be Quick! This Five Star Golf Watch Is Now At Its Lowest Ever Price In Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Grab the Garmin Approach S42 at its lowest ever price this Amazon Big Spring Sale; it's now 33% off and under $200 for the very first time
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Titleist Pro V1 Is Our Favorite Golf Ball And You Can Stock Up With This Amazing 4 For 3 Deal
Looking to stock up for the upcoming golf season? We've taken a look through PGA TOUR Superstore and noticed our favorite golf ball is on offer!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Looking For A New Putting Mat? One Of Our Favorites Is Now Under $100
Putting mats can save you shots on the golf course and, currently, you can buy one of our favorites for under $100
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ping S159 vs Titleist Vokey SM10 Wedges: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
We put two of the best wedges of 2024 up against each other to see which one comes out on top
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I Test Fairway Woods For A Living And This Is My Favorite Model On Offer Right Now
Gear Writer and fairway wood expert, Sam De'Ath, highlights a model on offer that's too good to not shout about
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond vs Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Callaway's new Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Driver replaces the 2023 Paradym Triple Diamond, but which one should you buy? We analyse the pros and cons of each
By Joe Ferguson Published