Forget The Amazon Spring Sale! Here Are 9 Amazing Deals On PGA TOUR Superstore

Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.





When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.





Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between.





Currently, in his golf bag, he has:

Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)

3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)

2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790

Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW

Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree

Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black

Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x



