Elevate Your Indoor Practice With These Discounted Putting Mats And Training Aids On Amazon Big Deal Days!

When it comes to practicing your golf game, especially at home, it has never been easier, with a range of putting mats and training aids available on the market. These products are a cost-effective way to fine-tune your stroke and build confidence without heading to the course.



If you're a golfer who has a hybrid/remote work schedule, then it's likely you're already familiar with PuttOut. The brand offers a range of top-quality mats, trainers and balls—some of which we've tested ourselves.



They're excellent products and, right now, you can bag yourself a bundle of PuttOut models for a discount on Amazon Big Deal Days, which means you can take your at-home practice to the next level today!

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | Up to 25% off at Amazon

Was $29.99 Now $22.49 PuttOut’s Premium Pressure Putt Trainer is one of the best putting aids for improving pace control with its scientifically designed parabolic ramp returning the ball at the exact distance it would have gone past the hole by. Read our full PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer Review

PuttOUT Devil Balls Trainer | Up to 25% off at Amazon

Was $29.99 Now $22.49



Available in three different difficulty levels—‘Pro’, ‘Intermediate’, and ‘Beginner’— the Devil Ball is an ideal training aid for golfers of all abilities. We tested it and were impressed by its unique and instant feedback, with it being unlike anything we've seen in other products. Read our full PuttOUT Devil Balls Review

PuttOUT Medium Putting Mat | Up to 15% off at Amazon

Was $69.99 Now $59.49 PuttOUT's Medium Putting Matt would make a fantastic addition to your kitchen, living room and lounge set-up. While we haven't tested the Medium yet, the AirBreak mat we tested was lightweight, transportable and facilitated all types of putting.

To begin with, the Devil Balls Trainer is designed with a flat-edged impact zone to exaggerate the face angle delivered at impact and help teach golfers the right feel to get the putter face as square as possible. It has half of the tolerance of a normal golf ball, so those three-foot putts are doubly difficult.

In testing, we loved the product as the Devil Balls gave us instant feedback on what to work on. For example, our tester found that after a few putts he had to open the face slightly more to get the ball rolling straight. Because of the performance, and the fact there's three different levels of difficulty to this product, we gave it five stars out of five.

Along with the Devil Balls, another five star product on offer is the Premium Pressure Putt Trainer, which is comfortably one of the best putting aids money can buy. It, too, is 25% off and under $25, which represents great value given how much use you will get out of it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PuttOut) (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The final product is the Medium Putting Mat which, although we haven't tested, looks to be an excellent putting mat. Previously, we have tested the AirBreak Putting Mat and, overall, we felt it was a great performing model that stood out due to its lightweight and transportable nature, along with its excellent design and value.