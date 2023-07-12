Dustin Johnson's Putting Mat Is On Sale During Prime Day

Dustin Johnson is one of the most decorated players in the game, having won two Major championships, a FedEx Cup while also occupying the world No 1 spot for 64 consecutive weeks, the fifth longest run in the history of the sport. The 39-year-old, who joined up with LIV Golf last year, is widely regarded as one of the best golfers of his generation and is known for his power with the driver and consistency with his putter. And if you want to putt like the 2020 Masters champion, then why not follow his lead by using the Perfect Practice putting mat, which is on sale on Amazon for 37 percent off!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is one of the many eye-catching Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals that has dropped in the last 48 hours and is perfect for anyone who may be struggling with their putting game. Akin to many of the best putting aids out there, this is a straightforward and easy to use putting mat that will test your speed and accuracy with the flat stick.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat Review | 37% off at Amazon

Was $189.99 Now $119.99 Endorsed by Dustin Johnson, this mat is available for a whopping $70 saving but act quick because this is what Amazon calls a lightning deal so once it gets to 100% claimed, the deal won't be there anymore.

For many players, it can be hard to get out to the practice green to work on your putting. But having the ability to practice at home can make it even easier to roll in putts when you step out onto the golf course. In fact, the Perfect Practice putting mat is, in our opinion, the perfect tool to use to do that. We managed to get our hands on one to test back in 2022 and we found it to be very easy to roll out, as well as store away.

Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat Review

From the testing sessions, we really enjoyed the alignment lines and distance markers that are situated on the putting mat. These are the elements that matter when it comes to honing in on your consistency, particularly if you're also working with a new putter.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We also really liked how there were several different hole sizes to aim for at the end of the mat. This helps to promote a more positive stroke and also works to improve how much power you're putting on the golf ball. So if you're looking to improve your consistency, accuracy and and save some money, why not check out this excellent putting mat, endorsed by one of the best in the game.