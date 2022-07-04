Best Travel Insurance For Golfers 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Travel Insurance For Golfers

We all love a good golf trip don't we? Whether it is to Portugal, Spain, resorts in the United States, or even further afield to the UAE or Australia, the idea of playing golf abroad with friends is as good as it gets.

However before you get too excited and go about booking your next trip, there are several things you need to get right. For a start, if you are taking your golf clubs (opens in new tab) a good travel bag (opens in new tab) is a must and going one step further, making sure you have insurance on your clubs, as well as travel insurance for your entire trip, is arguably as important as it gets. Knowing you are covered for any eventuality allows you to properly relax.

There are loads of companies and plans out there which is good because there is a lot of choice, but at the same time this can be overwhelming so we have sought to help you out by narrowing down some of our top recommendations for travel insurance for golfers.

Go Compare

The top way of getting the best quote on your travel insurance is through a comparison website. This allows you to tailor your package to what you want the most and from our experience Go Compare is one of the best. I never thought I would say that after the most annoying television adverts in history but the variety of price and merchant is second to none. Additionally you get good choice in terms of cancellation, medical and baggage cover.

You can get an easy quote from Go Compare by simply adding your travel information, some personal information, and what kind of cover you want as well.

What to consider when buying travel insurance

So what are some of the things you need to consider when buying travel insurance? We have given some key factors and considerations below. First we would recommend checking your usual travel insurance provider to see if it covers golf whilst on holiday but on some occasions a specialist policy is needed.

Damaged, stolen or lost golf equipment - If you are taking your pride and joys away with you this is probably the most important aspect to get right. We would recommend picking a plan that offers a good amount here, so that if the worst comes to the worst, you are properly covered. Also we would recommend having some kind of idea of how much your equipment is worth whether that be clubs, carts or tech.

Just some of the other aspects to consider in a typical golf travel insurance plan are:

Cover for non-refundable green fees, if you can't play due to an accident, sickness or adverse weather.

Replacement golf equipment hire

Financial failure protection if your travel company, hotel, or airline go into administration

Medial and repatriation expenses

Personal liability insurance and legal costs, incase you injure another person while playing

Damage to third-party property, in case a wayward shot breaks a window or hits a car

Cost - Of course cost is an important factor to consider because there are plans at lots of different price points. Therefore we would recommend picking a plan that you can afford, whilst also making sure it offers enough cover for you as well.

FAQ's