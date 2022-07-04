Best Travel Insurance For Golfers 2022
If you are going away then getting good travel insurance for any eventuality is a must.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Best Travel Insurance For Golfers
We all love a good golf trip don't we? Whether it is to Portugal, Spain, resorts in the United States, or even further afield to the UAE or Australia, the idea of playing golf abroad with friends is as good as it gets.
However before you get too excited and go about booking your next trip, there are several things you need to get right. For a start, if you are taking your golf clubs (opens in new tab) a good travel bag (opens in new tab) is a must and going one step further, making sure you have insurance on your clubs, as well as travel insurance for your entire trip, is arguably as important as it gets. Knowing you are covered for any eventuality allows you to properly relax.
There are loads of companies and plans out there which is good because there is a lot of choice, but at the same time this can be overwhelming so we have sought to help you out by narrowing down some of our top recommendations for travel insurance for golfers.
Best Travel Insurance For Golfers
Go Compare
The top way of getting the best quote on your travel insurance is through a comparison website. This allows you to tailor your package to what you want the most and from our experience Go Compare is one of the best. I never thought I would say that after the most annoying television adverts in history but the variety of price and merchant is second to none. Additionally you get good choice in terms of cancellation, medical and baggage cover.
Get a quote with Go Compare (opens in new tab)
You can get an easy quote from Go Compare by simply adding your travel information, some personal information, and what kind of cover you want as well.
What to consider when buying travel insurance
So what are some of the things you need to consider when buying travel insurance? We have given some key factors and considerations below. First we would recommend checking your usual travel insurance provider to see if it covers golf whilst on holiday but on some occasions a specialist policy is needed.
Damaged, stolen or lost golf equipment - If you are taking your pride and joys away with you this is probably the most important aspect to get right. We would recommend picking a plan that offers a good amount here, so that if the worst comes to the worst, you are properly covered. Also we would recommend having some kind of idea of how much your equipment is worth whether that be clubs, carts or tech.
Just some of the other aspects to consider in a typical golf travel insurance plan are:
Cover for non-refundable green fees, if you can't play due to an accident, sickness or adverse weather.
Replacement golf equipment hire
Financial failure protection if your travel company, hotel, or airline go into administration
Medial and repatriation expenses
Personal liability insurance and legal costs, incase you injure another person while playing
Damage to third-party property, in case a wayward shot breaks a window or hits a car
Cost - Of course cost is an important factor to consider because there are plans at lots of different price points. Therefore we would recommend picking a plan that you can afford, whilst also making sure it offers enough cover for you as well.
FAQ's
How do you insure golf clubs when flying?
Plans with baggage insurance are recommended for travelers to protect belongings against loss, theft, or damage. For golfers traveling with their clubs, special consideration should be taken for plans with baggage insurance that offers sporting equipment coverage.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Mizuno BR-D3 Stand Bag Review
Our verdict on this stylish, lightweight carry bag from Mizuno based on our on-course testing experience
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Callaway Chev Dry Stand Bag Review
In this Callaway Chev Dry stand bag review, Neil Tappin takes it out onto the course to see what you get for your money
By Neil Tappin • Published