Best adidas Codechaos Shoe Deals
The best adidas Codechaos shoe deals on the market at the moment.
By Sam Tremlett
A brand that has been making some of the best golf shoes for a while now, adidas is never one to shy away from making outlandish and unique designs to help you stand out. The adidas Codechaos golf shoe is a prime example of this.
Regularly worn out on Tour by players like Daniel Berger, it comes in a variety of cool colors in both men's and women's sizes, as well as a BOA option.
Performance is not just skin deep either, making it one of the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy.
It is lightweight, breathable, and it also has a thin film on top that provides waterproof protection, durability and it repels water and debris so it doesn’t stain and is easy to clean.
From a comfort standpoint, it has Boost cushioning too, giving a snug home for your feet whilst out on the course.
Importantly, because the shoe has been out a while now, some good deals can be found on the shoe, which is why we've highlighted the best deals on offer right now to help you get the best possible price.
- Read our full Adidas CodeChaos shoe review
If the Codechaos is a bit too 'out there' for you, why not go for the ZG21 from adidas?
Worn by players like Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, its design was two years in the making and got five stars in our review because of the complete performance on offer.
We tested the normal version but you can also get a BOA version of the ZG21 too.
