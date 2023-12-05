Be Quick! There's An Exclusive 25% Discount On Our Favorite Putting Mat
The guys at Perfect Practice are providing golfers with an exclusive Golf Monthly discount on their excellent Perfect Putting Mat
As winter rears its ugly head, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere, golfers are finding themselves unable to head out onto the course, with rain, sleet and snow causing havoc to the ground conditions.
Stuck inside, the thought turns to how to get your golf fix in the horrendous weather, with one of the best ways to do so being a putting mat. Think about it, it's the area of the game that can save you the most shots and the area where you can tinker to find the correct set up for your stroke.
There are a number of options from various manufacturers available but, right now, you can grab one of the best putting mats with a 25% discount that is exclusive to Golf Monthly! Yes, you read that correctly. Up and till the 15th December, you can purchase the Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat with 25% off (US Only) by using the code '25GOLFMONTH'.
Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat (Value-Pack) | Use the code '25GOLFMONTH' for 25% off
Was $139.99 Now $104.99
The Perfect Practice Putting Mat is a great training aid that will help hone your stroke, providing you have space for it at home and the floorboards aren’t too wonky. The various lines do a great job of providing clear visual feedback and the wooden sections are well made and look good.
Read our full Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat Review
The model in question is the 'Value-Pack', which features a 9' 6" putting mat that comes in three main parts. When we tested it, there is the mat itself, which is attached to the raised, wooden end part with two holes of different sizes in it. There is also a wooden backstop and four wooden slats that fit together to create a channel for the ball to roll back towards you.
Importantly, it is straight-forward to set-up, taking a mere few minutes and the end result looked really premium. It was also a similar story when we hit a few putts, with the channel working really well and, for more convenience, you can remove one of the slats when practicing the shorter putts.
We felt that this could be one of the best golf training aids money can buy, with the mat working very well on both a tiled (kitchen) floor and carpeted floor. We must add that you must be careful with the way you store this item and take care when unrolling it. If you store it correctly, you should be able to get a smooth, consistent roll for many years.
The last point we will mention is how much fun the Perfect Putting Mat is to use. In our review, our tester stated: "For amateur golfers the key to productive practice is often for it to not feel like practice. If it’s fun then you’ll spend more time doing it, and we found that having the Perfect Practice Putting Mat set up in a corner of the lounge was quite addictive.
"When you walk past it there’s a great temptation to quickly grab the putter and try to sink a couple. If you’re watching TV and the ads come on, it’s a good way to kill some time. And without it even feeling like you’re practicing, all the time you are working on your putting stroke."
What's more, there are various different lines on the mat to help with both the path of your stroke and the start line of your putts. These are the elements that really matter when it comes to consistency on the greens and finding the best putter for your stroke.
So, why not grab the Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat at it's lowest price we have ever seen it at, with the code '25GOLFMONTH' saving you a cool $35, which you could use on some of the best golf balls... That's just a suggestion though...
The Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat is now at its lowest price and, with Christmas just around the corner, this would make an excellent present for the golf-addict in your family.
