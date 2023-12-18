Act Quick! The Launch Monitor Tiger Woods Uses Is Now $1000 Off

If you're a golf fan, the name Tiger Woods may mean something to you... Okay, well you don't need to be a golf fan to know who one of the greatest and most influential sportsman of all time is!

A 15-time Major and 82-time PGA Tour winner, Tiger is arguably the greatest golfer to walk this planet and, right now, you can grab the exact launch monitor model that he uses with a mega 20% off. That's a saving of $1000!

Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon

Was $4,999.99 Now $3,999.95 Save $1000 on the Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor which, for those who enjoy practising, playing and competing is well worth considering. The price point is mightily appealing versus the competition given the accuracy on offer and the app experience is arguably the best on the market. Read our full Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor Review

Tiger practices at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, with the Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor behind him (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just Tiger who uses this model, but also the likes of Jon Rahm, with the Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor using Doppler radar to analyse various golf shots. Importantly, it offers premium functionality without the premium price tag of the best golf launch monitors commonly seen out on Tour.

First things first, in our testing, we found it extremely straightforward to use. Having downloaded the free Full Swing app and paired it to the launch monitor, you place it on the ground 10 feet behind the ball and hit away. There’s no need for stickers on the club face, levelling calibration or alignment sticks - just set it down, line it up, pair it and you’re good to go.

You may wonder how it collects data from your golf swing... Well, the unit will send data straight to your smart phone or iPad app, which you can also use to set the target line. From there, it produces 16 different data points covering both club and ball and even displays up to four of them on a customisable OLED Screen after each shot. What's more, there’s a built-in camera to record your swing that can play back in slow motion, as well an immersive app that displays all your shots in a format that is easy to digest.

Providing accurate yardages and reliable performance, the main standout of the Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor is the app experience and just how much fun it is to use. It's easily portable via a carry case and it really comes to life indoors where you can pair it with the e6 Connect software to play over 100 courses from the comfort of your own home.

Speaking about the product, Tiger stated: "I asked Full Swing to develop a launch monitor that I knew I could trust every shot with. They delivered and it’s better than I expected. Knowledge is so valuable in the game of golf, and this provides me with all the data I need to keep progressing."