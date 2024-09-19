Act Fast! Get A Free Pair of Headphones Worth £159.99 With The Brand New Huawei Golf Watch

Huawei are a brand known for its phones and smartwatches, but it is not one the first names that comes to mind when you think of golf technology. That may be about to change as the brand steps up its golf game with the all new Watch Ultimate Green Edition, which features golf specific styling and focus.

The Watch Ultimate has been Huawei’s flagship smart watch since its inception a few years back. It had some golf functionality but initially its primary focus was on expedition and diving. The new Green Edition comes with a specifically designed golf mode and is a premium offering that offers great versatility on and off the course.

It retails at £749.99 but right now you can receive a free gift of a pair of Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Ceramic headphones worth £159.99 with the purchase. Our friends at Tech Radar reviewed these headphones and they said; 'The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 have some of the best-in-class noise cancellation, as well as simple touch controls, a slender design and a comfortable fit.'

You can also get a free extended warranty for a year worth £60 too. Having recently reviewed this watch we think this is a fantastic deal and we had to let you know about it.

Our reviewer, Sam De'Ath, gave his verdict after testing and said: "The Huawei Watch Ultimate is a premium made and designed smartwatch with a golf mode that golfers would really benefit from. This feature packed, sleek watch offers complete versatility so you can wear this watch whatever the occasion."

(Image credit: Future)

Having the best golf watch can be a real difference maker and can certainly help you shave shots off your score. Many golfers don't want to spend money on a watch they are only going to wear on the golf course though, so it's becoming increasingly common for the leading watch manufacturers to offer a premium product that will not only do the job on the course, but can also be worn in any kind of social setting or when partaking in other sports or activities.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate falls into that category. Built from premium Zirconium-based liquid metal, this watch is extremely strong and durable. The dual-color, nano-tech ceramic bezel offers something slightly different to other smartwatches on the market and adds to the golf theme this watch is designed around.

The Watch Ultimate features a Sapphire glass dial and 1.5” touch screen that our tester Sam found to be very responsive. The watch has over 15,000 courses worldwide that are available to download and you will have immediate access to hazards, green locations, layup positions and all sorts of other useful information.

There are four golf specific golf watch faces, offering information such as statistics on your latest round or a live scorecard feature, lighting up each hole's score in a certain color around the edge of the watch so you can quickly identify where your score stands coming down the 18th hole. This is a really nice touch that you don't always find even on the most premium models on the market.

As well as giving the standard information you would expect from a GPS golf device, (yardages to the front, centre and back of the green), The Watch Ultimate also boasts a ‘plays like’ feature which takes into account undulation and gives you a calculated, adjusted yardage for when playing uphill or downhill.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Huawei)

Another new feature on the Watch Ultimate that golfers will love is green contouring. You can't use this in competition play, but it will give you a nice little edge when playing against your buddies as when you walk onto a green you will be presented with a live look at the slopes to help you read a putt. You can also receive information such as wind speed and direction, but be aware that these features cannot be used during tournament play as stated by the rules of the R&A and USGA.

You can use this watch to help your play on the range too. The range feature will identify your tempo and then offer advice on whether you need to speed up your backswing or downswing.

Away from the course it is ideal for the outdoors type, as the Watch Ulitmate has some impressive trail walking and hiking trail maps and features, while also boasting a 100m water resistant standard for those who like to scuba or free-dive. In terms of battery life, you can expect around 8 days although that can stretch to up to 14 days if you are using features sparingly.

While it is at the higher end of the smartwatch price scale, you do get a lot for your money, including a stunning set of three straps which you can mix and match depending on the situation you find yourself in. The silicone strap is ideal for when exercising, golfing or exploring, while the seamless integrated woven strap is an industry first and is exceptionally comfortable, water resistant and breathable. Finally you have the titanium strap which is perfect for the smarter social occasion.

All in all this is an impressive smartwatch, and given the free gift included it's one of the best value for money deals out there currently.