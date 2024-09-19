Huawei Enters Golf Market With Two New Course-Compatible Smartwatches
The all-new Professional Golf Mode will be available on two of the brand's premium smartwatches, offering a comprehensive feature suite for the tech-savvy golfer
It doesn't take long for technology giants to try and grab a piece of the golf pie. Traditional non-golfing brands like Garmin, Nikon and TAG Heuer have all made impressive golf GPS watches, handheld GPS devices and laser rangefinders over the last decade and are now well-established brands making dedicated golf tech. Now, it's the turn of Huawei.
Huawei Watch Ultimate Green Edition | comes with FREE headphones worth £160
For a limited time this fantastic watch is available with a free gift of a pair of Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Ceramic headphones worth £159.99.
Read our full Huawei Watch Ultimate Review
The Chinese technology company is bringing an all-new Professional Golf Mode to two of its premium smartwatches, the Ultimate (which is currently on offer as you can see above) and new GT5 series. Though the Ultimate has been the brand's flagship smartwatch for a couple of years, the GT5 series is brand new. Both have seen the addition of Professional Golf Mode, a golf GPS software system and sees Huawei enter the golf GPS space for the very first time.
Huawei Ultimate Watch
This watch has been the brand's ultra-flagship smartwatch for a number of years now, mixing high end software with advanced material technology to create a feature-packed watch that looks the part off the course too. Unlike most golf watches you'll see, the Ultimate has been built with a premium, zirconium-based liquid metal and a ceramic bezel. The 1.5 inch touchscreen benefits from crystal clear AMOLED technology. To mark the launch of golf functionality, the brand has launched the Ultimate in a new green colorway, too.
As one might expect on such a premium watch, the new Advanced Golf Course Mode is similarly comprehensive in its execution. With 15,000 courses, plays-like distances, shot measurement, A.I. caddie, 3D course effects and green slope directions, the golf functionality on this watch looks to be as comprehensive as anything we've seen from the best golf watches. Other features outside of golf include health tracking and an expedition mode. Fully compatible with Android and iOS devices, it can be paired with most smartphones outside of the Huawei ecosystem.
- Read our full Huawei Ultimate Green Edition GPS Watch review
Huawei GT5 Series
An all-new design, this smartwatch features a comprehensive sports health monitoring system for professional level running, cycling and golf features. The design employs aerospace grade titanium alloy, stainless steel as well as a touchscreen. The GT5 Series also sees the inclusion of Huawei's TruSense system for the very first time. This sees 24/7 health insights, ECG readings, running form analysis, color GPS maps and a free diving mode.
The golf mode is the same as featured on the Ultimate watch. With 3D course mapping, real-time environment display and green slope for the 15,000 pre downloaded courses on the device. Both watches promise an exciting new player in the golf GPS space with comprehensive data married to ultra-premium watch designs.
Dan has been with Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoe, golf bag, golf cart and apparel reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 6.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current clubs:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i230 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist AVX
