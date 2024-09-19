Huawei Enters Golf Market With Two New Course-Compatible Smartwatches

It doesn't take long for technology giants to try and grab a piece of the golf pie. Traditional non-golfing brands like Garmin, Nikon and TAG Heuer have all made impressive golf GPS watches, handheld GPS devices and laser rangefinders over the last decade and are now well-established brands making dedicated golf tech. Now, it's the turn of Huawei.

The Chinese technology company is bringing an all-new Professional Golf Mode to two of its premium smartwatches, the Ultimate (which is currently on offer as you can see above) and new GT5 series. Though the Ultimate has been the brand's flagship smartwatch for a couple of years, the GT5 series is brand new. Both have seen the addition of Professional Golf Mode, a golf GPS software system and sees Huawei enter the golf GPS space for the very first time.

Huawei Ultimate Watch

This watch has been the brand's ultra-flagship smartwatch for a number of years now, mixing high end software with advanced material technology to create a feature-packed watch that looks the part off the course too. Unlike most golf watches you'll see, the Ultimate has been built with a premium, zirconium-based liquid metal and a ceramic bezel. The 1.5 inch touchscreen benefits from crystal clear AMOLED technology. To mark the launch of golf functionality, the brand has launched the Ultimate in a new green colorway, too.

As one might expect on such a premium watch, the new Advanced Golf Course Mode is similarly comprehensive in its execution. With 15,000 courses, plays-like distances, shot measurement, A.I. caddie, 3D course effects and green slope directions, the golf functionality on this watch looks to be as comprehensive as anything we've seen from the best golf watches. Other features outside of golf include health tracking and an expedition mode. Fully compatible with Android and iOS devices, it can be paired with most smartphones outside of the Huawei ecosystem.

Huawei GT5 Series

An all-new design, this smartwatch features a comprehensive sports health monitoring system for professional level running, cycling and golf features. The design employs aerospace grade titanium alloy, stainless steel as well as a touchscreen. The GT5 Series also sees the inclusion of Huawei's TruSense system for the very first time. This sees 24/7 health insights, ECG readings, running form analysis, color GPS maps and a free diving mode.

The golf mode is the same as featured on the Ultimate watch. With 3D course mapping, real-time environment display and green slope for the 15,000 pre downloaded courses on the device. Both watches promise an exciting new player in the golf GPS space with comprehensive data married to ultra-premium watch designs.