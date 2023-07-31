Wyndham Championship Odds and Betting Preview

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The final PGA Tour event of the regular season is here. The 2023 Wyndham Championship will be held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, where most of the field will be competing to solidify a top-70 ranking in the FedExCup standings to advance into the FedEx St. Jude Championship for the first of a three-event FedExCup playoff tournament that starts next week.

Defending Wyndham Championship winner, Tom Kim, is rehabbing a torn ankle and won’t be included in this outright betting field. Current outright favorites include Sungjae Im, who logged a T2 finish here in 2022, with Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, and Russell Henley rounding out the current top-five outright betting favorites. We’ve seen longshots win the last couple of tournaments on the PGA Tour, with Brian Harman earning the outright win during The Open Championship at 120/1, while Lee Hodges just led wire-to-wire for his first outright win on the PGA Tour at 80/1 odds. It feels like we’re due to see a favorite return to the winning podium during the final regular season event of the 2023 PGA Tour season.

Unlike the 3M Open, which featured water hazards on nearly every hole on the course, Sedgefield Country Club has smaller, undulating greens that make it a ball striker’s paradise, with lengthy fairways flanked by trees and plenty of sprawling sand bunkers to create errant lies.

All eyes are on Justin Thomas, who is in serious jeopardy of missing the FedExCup playoffs due to his current ranking at 79th in the FedExCup standings. After missing the cut at the 3M Open, will the major winner end his slump with a resounding four rounds of golf at Wyndham? Or will we see his struggles continue, eliminating him from the FedExCup playoffs and opening up opportunities for other players making a late-season push? However it shakes out, we’re guaranteed to see an exciting finish with the stakes at an all-time high due to the reduced field of 70 that qualify for next week’s opening playoff event at the St. Jude Championship.

Let’s review the top outright betting odds for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, review previous winners, several relevant betting stats, and jump into a course overview at Sedgefield CC. Then, we’ll wrap up with my favorite players to bet outright, providing plenty of actionable reasons explaining why we need to invest in each of these golfers to increase our bankroll while ending the regular season on a high note.

Wyndham Championship Betting Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Sungjae Im +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 Sam Burns +2000 Shane Lowry +2200 Russell Henley +2200 Adam Scott +2200 Si Woo Kim +2500 Ludvig Aberg +2800 Justin Thomas +2800 Stephan Jaeger +3500 J.T. Poston +3500 Denny McCarthy +3500 Keith Mitchell +4000 Cam Davis +4000 Byeong Hun An +4000 Chris Kirk +4500 Aaron Rai +4500 Thomas Detry +5000

2023 Wyndham Championship Betting Preview

Previous Winners

2022 - Tom Kim (-20)

2021 - Kevin Kisner (-15)

2020 - Jim Herman (-21)

2019 - J.T. Poston (-22)

2018 - Brandt Snedeker (-21)

Relevant Betting Stats

Strokes Gained Approaching the Green

Greens in Regulation percentage

Scrambling

Strokes Gained Putting

Total Driving

Sand Save percentage

Course Layout

Sedgefield Country Club is a par 70 course that runs over 7,100 yards. Designed by Donald Ross and opened roughly 100 years ago, Sedgefield is a much different challenge than what TPC Twin Cities presented last week. Ball strikers are rewarded here, with smaller surface area greens, which also tend to feature multiple undulations. Putting will be difficult, while approach shots that find the green could wind up discarded into the fringe or surrounding rough.

Fairways at Sedgefield are much wider than other courses we’ve seen lately, excluding Royal Liverpool, but they are accompanied by rows of trees and tall rough that is certain to create difficult lies with errant tee shots and approach shots. Water hazards aren’t as consistent as they were at TPC Twin Cities, however, meandering creeks cross over the fairways on multiple holes at Sedgefield, so players will have to exercise additional caution with every swing used to find greens in regulation.

Top Players To Bet In The Outright Market: Wyndham Championship Winner

Russell Henley (+2200) (Bet $100 to collect $2,300) Go to DraftKings to get the best Russell Henley odds

Russell Henley has been one of the most consistently dominant players at the Wyndham Championship entering this week. The Georgia native has turned in T9, T7, and T5 finishes here since 2020. Henley is 22/1, which is good value, likely due to T35 and MC results during his last two events played. The missed cut came at Royal Liverpool, which is a much different course than Sedgefield, so I expect Henley to be in contention once Sunday arrives. He’s ranked first in driving accuracy, scrambling from the fringe, and approach shots from 225 yards out. Ranking fourth in hole proximity is the cherry on top. Let’s bet a couple of units on Henley as our blue-chip prospect on this week’s slate.

Si Woo Kim (+2500) (Bet $100 to collect $2,600) For the best Si Woo Kim odds, go to DraftKings

Despite withdrawing from Wyndham in 2022, Si Woo Kim is the highest-ranked FedExCup player in attendance this week, sitting 18th in the standings. Kim produced a T2 finish here in 2021, finishing -6-under-par in his final round to surge up the leaderboard, losing in a six-man playoff to Kevin Kisner. Kim already recorded an outright win earlier this year at the Sony Open, and he’s seeking his third outright win in two years at Sedgefield this week. Kim has ridiculously good irons, ranked 15th tee-to-green, 29th off-the-tee, and 18th approaching the green. Total driving also ranks 22nd. Let’s invest a unit on Kim and his pure ball striking ability in his return to Sedgefield this week.

Cam Davis (+4000) (Bet $100 to collect $4,100) DraftKings has the best Cam Davis odds

Cam Davis hasn’t competed at the Wyndham Championship since 2020 when he logged a T15 finish after starting +1 in the opening round. The Aussie has been on fire lately, producing a T17 and T10 in two of his previous three events, entering a course where he went -5-under-par for each of the final three rounds in his last outing. Davis ranks ninth in strokes gained off-the-tee, 35th tee-to-green, and 28th going for the green. He tends to start slow and finish strong, so Davis is a great value to bet on at 40/1 odds this week, especially since he’s 69th in the FedExCup standings.

Beau Hossler (+5000) (Bet $100 to collect $5,100) DraftKings has the best Beau Hossler odds

Beau Hossler has missed the cut and gone T65 at Sedgefield in his last two outings, but I’m confident that his recent form will trump his old results at this course. Hossler went -9-under-par at the 3M Open to add some breathing room to his 63rd FedExCup ranking. Plus, he’s first in consecutive holes below par, consecutive birdies, and fourth in the best 1-putt or better streak. Hossler is a beast on the greens, that’s for sure. Hossler is also 23rd in strokes gained around the green, 19th in driving efficiency, and is top-30 in par 4 and par 5 scoring averages. Three T10 finishes, plus a record-tying performance at the 3M Open, is enough to convince me to bet half a unit on Hossler to secure his first outright win at 50/1 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Streelman (+10000) (Bet $100 to collect $10,100) Head to DraftKings to get the best Kevin Streelman odds

One of the biggest values to bet with longshot odds this week has to be Kevin Streelman. The 44-year-old attended Duke University, only an hour down the road, and he logged a T7 finish at the 2021 Wyndham Championship. Yes, he missed the cut here a year ago, but he’s fresh off a T2 at the 3M Open, recovering from a bad string of low finishes and missed cuts. 100/1 is mispriced by the sportsbooks in my opinion, so let’s wager a quarter unit on Streelman’s upside. After all, he’s ranked top-20 in approach shots from under 100 yards and 200-225 yards, showcasing his finesse with irons, boding well for his outlook at the Wyndham Championship.