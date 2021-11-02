Image Patrick Reed 1.5pts each way at 35/1 with Bet365 While all bar winner Lucas Herbert wilted in the fierce wind in Bermuda, Reed’s 65 gave him just the confidence boost he needed and nobody will tee it up with more alacrity in a stronger field in Mexico this week than this great competitor.

Image Matthew Wolff 1pt each way at 50/1 with Bet365 This will be his Mayakoba debut but then he hasn’t been around long and he did win the 2019 3M Open on first sight on only his fourth main-tour start. He also finished fourth in his first Major. This 22-year-old is fearless.

Image Abraham Ancer 1pt each way at 18/1 with Bet365 As a WGC winner Ancer has the stronger credentials of the home players and is having the finest year of his career in 2021 with that huge WGC win as well as a runner-up at Quail Hollow. With a solid record at Mayakoba, he is worth his 18/1 price tag.



Image Carlos Ortiz 1pt each way at 80/1 with Bet365 With Abe Ancer and Carlos Ortiz both winners this year, Mexico has never had a better chance of a first home win. Ancer was 12th and eighth the last two years, Ortiz, 80/1 and four times Ancer’s odds, even more convincing with eighth and second.

Image Tyrrell Hatton 1pt each way at 33/1 with Bet365 Hatton, disappointing for much of the year, looked almost back to his best when runner-up at the Dunhill Links, following that with a top-20 at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. He could be a bit of each-way value at 33/1.

Image Adam Long 0.5pts each way at 110/1 with Bet365 Third here last year and runner-up in 2019, this journeyman who sprang a huge surprise when winning the 2019 Desert Classic comes to life now and again in low-scoring birdie-fests and he’s posted two fair top-30s since the new season teed off.

World Wide Technology Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Close but no cigar for our 22/1 pick Patrick Reed in Bermuda where a flying finish gave the Texan a sniff of a playoff but he will be delighted to get his game back after four miserable months when he contracted pneumonia in both lungs, lost his Ryder Cup place and failed to register even a top-ten.

A share of second money after racking up three double bogeys in the first three rounds was a tribute to his fighting heart.

A change of driver for the final 36 holes produced the required improvement and his short-game vision did the rest.

While all bar winner Lucas Herbert wilted in the fierce wind, Reed’s 65 gave him just the confidence boost he needed and nobody will tee it up with more alacrity in a stronger field in Mexico this week than this great competitor.

It’s the old Mayakoba Classic under new sponsors, new name and quality field to match with world No. 7 Justin Thomas heading cast and betting for the World Wide Tech Championship at regular venue El Camaleon.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland defends the title he won over this 7017-yard par 71 where there’s an average winning score of almost 20 under these past five years but as a value bet Reed at 35/1 makes greater appeal than either of the two market leaders.

True, he’s only visited once and that didn’t go well but he’s a worldwide star who should adapt quickly to this trek in 30C heat through tropical jungle, ocean stretches and mangrove trees.

With Abe Ancer and Carlos Ortiz both winners this year, Mexico has never had a better chance of a first home win. Ancer was 12th and eighth the last two years, Ortiz, 80/1 and four times Ancer’s odds, even more convincing with eighth and second.

As a WGC winner, Ancer has the stronger credentials but there’s no harm in backing both.

Thomas is joined by three Ryder Cup colleagues in Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler and the enigmatic Brooks Koepka who won’t be 30/1 again if he pulls it off here.

I’m also keen on the unorthodox Matt Wolff who is a birdie machine who almost did the business at big odds for Golf Monthly punters last time out in Las Vegas.

He’s not the most consistent but lethal on less demanding courses.

This will be his Mayakoba debut but then he hasn’t been around long and he did win the 2019 3M Open on first sight on only his fourth main-tour start.

He also finished fourth in his first Major. This 22-year-old is fearless.

Now that Aussie Herbert has sorted out the next three years and a Masters invite, not forgetting the $1.17m payday, for toughing it out in blowy Bermuda, there’s no reason to think he won’t do it again.

The experience of winning twice in Europe against a leader in honeymooning Taylor Pendrith trying to break through and a struggler like Danny Lee who spoke of his relief at making a cut after a bad run was key for this positive Aussie.

Why he is 100/1 this week at longer odds than the flaky Pendrith is a mystery.

Europe is mob-handed in Mexico with Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry the pick of their raiding party.

Hatton, disappointing for much of the year, looked almost back to his best when runner-up at the Dunhill Links, following that with a top-20 at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

He could be a bit of each-way value at 33/1 and if you’re looking for a three-figure outsider who plays above himself at El Camaleon, give Adam Long a go at 110/1.

Third here last year and runner-up in 2019, this journeyman who sprang a huge surprise when winning the 2019 Desert Classic comes to life now and again in low-scoring birdie-fests and he’s posted two fair top-30s since the new season teed off.

Thomas remains the man to beat but only a fair 12th last year and winless since Sawgrass in March, he can be taken on.

World Wide Technology Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 - advised bets

