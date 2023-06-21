Travelers Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Travelers Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
The PGA Tour gets back to its regularly scheduled programming this week as players head East for the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. However, you’d expect a drop off in the field’s talent following the third Major of the year, this week’s elevated status, and the $20 million in prize money that’s involved.
With eight of the top 10 in the world scheduled to tee it up this week, let’s take a closer look at the five I have at the top of my 2023 Travelers Championship power rankings.
Before we get into our picks for the Travelers Championship power rankings, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. With the offers below, you can turn $6 into $350 worth of bonuses, or you can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 Travelers Championship selections this week.
Travelers Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+650
|Rory McIlroy
|+1200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1200
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+3000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Tom Kim
|+3500
Travelers Championship Course - TPC River Highlands - Cromwell, CT
Coming in just over 7,400 yards, long hitters will have less of an advantage this week than they did last week at Los Angeles Country Club. Coming in as a Par-70, TPC River Highlands features just two Par 5s, with 10 of its 12 Par 4s coming in at less than 450 yards. Approach shots will be key, as will putting, as the best putters on Tour have a great shot this week.
Travelers Championship Power Rankings
Scottie Scheffler (+650) Bet $100 to collect $750 Go to DraftKings for the best Scottie Scheffler odds
For Scottie Scheffler, when the putter is going, no one on Tour can beat him. We started seeing flashes of it again on Sunday at LACC, and I think he puts it all together this week.
Jon Rahm (+1200) Bet $100 to collect $1,300 DraftKings has the best Jon Rahm odds
Jon Rahm has been awfully quiet as of late, by his own standards, and it should be just a matter of time before he pieces it all back together. With the playoffs approaching, expect that to be soon.
Rory McIlroy (+1200) Bet $100 to collect $1,300 For the best Rory McIlroy odds got to DraftKings
It became a two-man race on Sunday at the US Open with Rory McIlroy and eventual champ Wyndham Clark. Taking one step closer to his first Major since 2014, and Rory has plenty to build on in this one.
Xander Schauffele (+1600) Bet $100 to collect $1,700 Head to DraftKings for the best Xander Schauffele odds
If it were not for a triple-bogey early on Sunday, Xander Schauffele could very well have been in the mix late. The game is there, and he’s firmly in the mix nearly every week at this point.
Tommy Fleetwood (+3500) Bet $100 to collect $3,600 DraftKings has the best Tommy Fleetwood odds
While many don’t think he has a chance in this stacked field, as the odds suggest, Tommy Fleetwood has some of the best value on the board as I’m concerned. Back-to-back top 5s in even more stacked fields than this week, and Fleetwood should have all the confidence in the world to post some low numbers this week.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
LIV Golf's Majesticks GC Agrees Sponsorship Deal
Crypto exchange OKX will partner with the team co-captained by Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Garcia To Star In Asian Tour's Inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship
Sergio Garcia will be the headline act when the Asian Tour visits Scotland for the first time for the St Andrews Bay Championship
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Find Value With These Travelers Championship DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Travelers Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Travelers Championship Odds and Betting Preview
The Travelers Championship starts this Thursday. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the 2023 Travelers Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
FanDuel Major Winner Insurance: Get Your Stakes Back If Your Golfer Finishes Top 20
With the latest FanDuel Sportsbook, you will either win big on your favorite U.S. Open outright or get your stakes back as bonus bets, as long as they finish in the top 20!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
US Open Winner Odds Surge: Get a +300 Odds Boost on Any Golfer at DraftKings
Claim the US Open odds surge from DraftKings Sportsbook and boost any golfer's odds by +300, at this week's U.S. Open.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Find Value With These US Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Los Angeles, California, for the US Open. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 US Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Get 200-1 Odds on Your Favorite Golfer at the 2023 U.S. Open
Thanks to our partnership with OddsChecker, you can now bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on the 2023 U.S. Open, effectively boosting your odds to 200-1. Check out the guide below to claim!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
US Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s US Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
LIV Golf Player-by-Player Guide for the U.S. Open
There are 15 players from LIV Golf teeing it up this week at Los Angeles Country Club for the 2023 U.S. Open. Oddschecker's, Tom Jacobs assesses their chances ahead of the year's third major.
By Tom Jacobs • Published