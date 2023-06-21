Travelers Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

The PGA Tour gets back to its regularly scheduled programming this week as players head East for the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. However, you’d expect a drop off in the field’s talent following the third Major of the year, this week’s elevated status, and the $20 million in prize money that’s involved.

With eight of the top 10 in the world scheduled to tee it up this week, let’s take a closer look at the five I have at the top of my 2023 Travelers Championship power rankings.

Travelers Championship Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +650 Rory McIlroy +1200 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Jon Rahm +1200 Xander Schauffele +1600 Viktor Hovland +1800 Collin Morikawa +2200 Tony Finau +3000 Tommy Fleetwood +3500 Tom Kim +3500

Travelers Championship Course - TPC River Highlands - Cromwell, CT

Coming in just over 7,400 yards, long hitters will have less of an advantage this week than they did last week at Los Angeles Country Club. Coming in as a Par-70, TPC River Highlands features just two Par 5s, with 10 of its 12 Par 4s coming in at less than 450 yards. Approach shots will be key, as will putting, as the best putters on Tour have a great shot this week.

Travelers Championship Power Rankings

Scottie Scheffler (+650)

For Scottie Scheffler, when the putter is going, no one on Tour can beat him. We started seeing flashes of it again on Sunday at LACC, and I think he puts it all together this week.

Jon Rahm (+1200)

Jon Rahm has been awfully quiet as of late, by his own standards, and it should be just a matter of time before he pieces it all back together. With the playoffs approaching, expect that to be soon.

Rory McIlroy (+1200)

It became a two-man race on Sunday at the US Open with Rory McIlroy and eventual champ Wyndham Clark. Taking one step closer to his first Major since 2014, and Rory has plenty to build on in this one.

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

If it were not for a triple-bogey early on Sunday, Xander Schauffele could very well have been in the mix late. The game is there, and he’s firmly in the mix nearly every week at this point.

Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)

While many don’t think he has a chance in this stacked field, as the odds suggest, Tommy Fleetwood has some of the best value on the board as I’m concerned. Back-to-back top 5s in even more stacked fields than this week, and Fleetwood should have all the confidence in the world to post some low numbers this week.