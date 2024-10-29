Toto Japan Classic Picks, Predictions And Odds

The LPGA Tour is fast approaching its conclusion in 2024, with only a handful of events remaining before the CME Group Tour Championship.

Nelly Korda has a particularly comfortable lead of over 1,000 points at the top of the Race To CME Globe standings, thanks to her six victories this term, with South Korea's Haeran Ryu the closest pursuer. After Ryu, there are several multiple-time winners in 2024 who are capable of making Korda sweat still.

This week's tournament is the final overseas stop before the tour returns back to US territory for November, and it's Japan which has the honor of hosting as Seta Golf Course in Shiga takes centre stage.

Only three of the top-10 on the LPGA Tour's Race To CME Globe standings will be in contention, however, with Ryu joining the Japanese pair of Ayaka Furue and Mao Saigo. In addition, 2023 champion Mone Inami is only a reserve and not yet in the field. As a result, a potential winner could be particularly hard to predict.

Below, a few of the Golf Monthly team have taken a look at who might win the 2024 Toto Japan Classic and who else could join them in the top-10...

Haeran Ryu is the highest-ranked player in the field this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Toto Japan Classic Golf Betting Preview: The Course

One of the top-rated courses in Japan, Seta lies to the east of Kyoto and was established in 1967, designed by Seiichi Inoue.

The North Course is a relatively-long layout at 6,616 yards this week, but has wide fairways to help players remain on track. It is set among the hills and overlooks Lake Biwa and Mount Hieizan.

Playing as a par-72, the winning score had historically surpassed 20-under par during the early runnings of this event, which Annika Sorenstam won five times between 2001 and 2005 - four of which were at Seta.

However, in recent years only Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh has reached -20 on her way to winning in 2022. That was the most recent occasion Seta was used for the tournament which began in 1973.

A general view of Seta Golf Course's North Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score Course 2023 Mone Inami -22 Taiheiyo Club Minori Course 2022 Gemma Dryburgh -20 Seta Golf Course, North Course 2021* Ayaka Furue -16 Seta Golf Course, North Course 2020* Jiyai Shin -19 Taiheiyo Club Minori Course 2019 Ai Suzuki -17 Seta Golf Course, North Course

* not sanctioned by the LPGA Tour

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC BETTING ODDS

The odds to win outright are via Draftkings Sportsbook.

Haeran Ryu (+200)

Ayaka Furue (+260)

Miyuu Yamashita (+300)

Mao Saigo (+320)

Akie Iwai (+350)

Jin Young Ko (+360)

Rio Takeda (+360)

Xiyu Lin (+400)

Linn Grant (+450)

Chisato Iwai (+500)

Minjee Lee (+500)

Jin Hee Im (+550)

Allisen Corpuz (+550)

Brooke Henderson (+550)

Hyo Joo Kim (+550)

Sakura Koiwai (+600)

Jenny Shin (+650)

Seonwoo Bae (+650)

Jennifer Kupcho (+700)

Lucy Li (+750)

Yealimi Noh (+750)

Jiyai Shin (+800)

Shiho Kuwaki (+800)

Chanettee Wannasaen (+850)

Yuka Saso (+900)

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor Picks form: One top-10 and one top-25 in past four tournaments.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Xiyu Lin (+400)

The Olympic bronze medallist is one of the best players yet to win on the LPGA Tour. She has three wins on the Ladies European Tour and was recently second at the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen. She was T4th at the same event last year (although on a different course) and ended just two back of Mone Inami, so plays well in Japan.

OUTSIDER: Jiyai Shin (+800)

Shin was also T4th at the Toto Japan Classic last year on 20-under-par and is a cerebral winner in Japan. The Korean star, who finished T2nd at the AIG Women’s Open, has a remarkable 30 LPGA of Japan Tour wins and clearly has the form to go on and win, or at least challenge again, this week.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer Picks form: Six top-10 selections and three top-25s across PGA Tour and DP World Tour in October.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Mao Saigo (+320)

Saigo might still be in her rookie season, but what a year she has had. She's secured seven top-10 finishes in 25 starts, along with an impressive 21 cuts made, and ranks ninth in the overall season rankings.

Saigo has some strong recent form entering the event also, with a runner-up finish in Shanghai the obvious highlight. She opened with a 63 last week at the Maybank Championship, demonstrating an ability to go low when needed, and has five top-20 finishes in her last seven starts. All that is missing from this impressive resume is a win in her debut season, and I think she could get it here this week

OUTSIDER: Allisen Corpuz (+550)

Allisen Corpuz has seen an upturn in form recently, recording her highest finish of the season when T4th at the FM Championship four starts ago. Back-to-back top-25 finishes in her last two starts are also an encouraging addition to a player at this price in the market, but it's her stats that captured my attention.

Corpuz ranks second for driving accuracy and 14th for green-in-regulation percentage this season, and when you look back at the profile of previous winners at this course, that could put her in good stead to go well this week.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer Picks form: Three top-10 selections and four top-25s across PGA Tour and DP World Tour in October.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Ayaka Furue (+260)

Not only is the Japanese star one of the most consistent performers on the LPGA Tour, but Furue has enjoyed an incredible 2024, claiming her first Major scalp at the Evian Championship and firing 10 top-10s in just 21 starts.

Although her odds are short, understandably, I feel her performances and form will lead to a victory in her home country of Japan. For example, if you look at her stats, there doesn't seem to be any real weakness, with the 24-year-old ranking inside the top-10 in terms of driving accuracy, greens in regulation and putts per green.

Furue may not be the longest hitter, but if you look at her overall stats, I feel she has the game to take down any course.

OUTSIDER: A Lim Kim (+900)

Looking at the field, there are plenty of players offering decent value. But, if I were going to take a punt, I'd opt for the experienced A Lim Kim, who seems to be finding a little bit of form of late following back-to-back missed cuts in August.

Claiming a tie for ninth at the Kroger Queen City Championship, the former Major winner has racked up two top-25 finishes in her last four starts and, if she can eliminate the odd mistake here and there, then she can crack the top-10 again. As mentioned, there is a lot of value to be had in this sector...

Jonny Leighfield News Writer Picks form: Two wins, three top-10s and three top-25s across PGA Tour and DP World Tour in October.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Ayaka Furue (+260)

The Japanese player has plenty of ingredients to make you feel perfectly content backing her this week. Her approach play is superb, picking up around a shot against the field this season, while her putting has been similarly impressive.

But what could really help Furue achieve success in Japan is that her scrambling stats rank no.2 in the entire LPGA Tour this season. With high winds and plenty of rain forecast, escaping with a par when bogey looms could prove to be a vital skill this week.

She's improved in the Asian tournaments this month, too, racking up a T41 and a T30. Hopefully, Furue can use her home advantage and improving game to secure her third career victory.

OUTSIDER: Lucy Li (+750)

Lucy Li could be a sneaky outside shout for a top-10 finish at the Toto Japan Classic given her strong form in this Asian Swing portion of the LPGA Tour season. She has recorded two T12th results and a T27th in the past three weeks with only one over-par round in there.

Her play around the green is top-50 and her approach game is among the best. This will be especially important with hilly fairways and poor weather forecast this week. If Li can enjoy a half-decent putting week, I wouldn't be surprised to see her with a later tee time on Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC

USA (ET)

Thursday, October 31 - Round One: 2:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round One: 2:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, November 1 - Round Two: 2:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round Two: 2:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, November 2 - Round Three: 2:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round Three: 2:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, November 3 - Round Four: 2:00am - 6:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

