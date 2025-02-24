Investec South African Open Championship 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds

The Investec South African Open Championship is the DP World Tour's latest offering as the European circuit powers towards the end of its International Swing.

Event 11 of the campaign is a significant one, though, as the South African Open is one of the oldest national opens in the world. Any number of iconic names have won this tournament previously, from Ernie Els and Vijay Singh to Gary Player and Bobby Locke.

Each of the last six victors have been from the 'rainbow nation', with the last non-South African champion being Englishman, Chris Paisley in 2018. The latest man to put his name on the trophy will pick up just over $250,000 in prize money, with 3,000 Race To Dubai points and 1,000 Ryder Cup points also on the line.

There are a number of notable names in the field - such as LIV Golf's Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester - battling against several up and coming stars, so expectations for a fantastic event are high.

Below, the Golf Monthly news team has selected our predicted winners and outside choices this week as well as the odds for many of the title favorites.

Dean Burmester holds the 2023 South African Open Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

South African Open Course: Durban Country Club

Durban Country Club is widely regarded as one of best courses in South Africa, if not the world, and has hosted many of the country's highest-ranking events over the years - from the Open to the Amateur and Women's Open.

It has hosted the South African Open Championship a record 18 times, but not since 2010 when Ernie Els won his fifth title. The first occasion Durban welcome the SA Open was in 1911.

Now a 6,780-yard par 72 layout, Durban CC's Championship course was designed by Laurie Waters in 1920 and has reportedly remained largely untouched ever since. It is situated right on the Indian Ocean and sand dunes are heavily featured throughout, with a far flatter back nine.

The record score also belongs to Els at 25-under (2010), although Tony Johnstone - whose dulcet tones can often be heard on Sky Sports Golf coverage - managed 21-under during his victory in December 1993.

A general view of Durban Country Club back in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2023 Dean Burmester -11 (three strokes) 2022 Thriston Lawrence -16 (one stroke) 2021 Daniel Van Tonder -16 (one stroke) 2020 (Dec) Christiaan Bezuidenhout -18 (five strokes) 2020 (Jan) Branden Grace -21 (three strokes) 2018 (Dec) Louis Oosthuizen -18 (six strokes) 2018 (Jan) Chris Paisley -21 (three strokes) 2017 Graeme Storm -18 (playoff - Rory McIlroy) 2016 Brandon Stone -14 (two strokes) 2015 Andy Sullivan -11 (playoff - Charl Schwartzel)

No tournament in 2019 or 2024 due to rescheduling.

SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN BETTING ODDS

The odds to win outright are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dean Burmester (+1000)

Laurie Canter (+1400)

Johannes Veerman (+2200)

Jordan Smith (+2200)

Haotong Li (+2800)

Jayden Schaper (+3300)

John Parry (+3300)

Jorge Campillo (+3500)

Charl Schwartzel (+3500)

Wilco Nienaber (+3500)

Shaun Norris (+3500)

Daniel Van Tonder (+4000)

Romain Langasque (+4000)

Adrien Saddier (+4000)

Angel Ayora (+4000)

Joost Luiten (+4000)

Alejandro Del Rey (+4000)

Francesco Laporta (+4500)

Ivan Cantero (+4500)

Casey Jarvis (+4500)

Branden Grace (+4500)

Sam Bairstow (+5000)

Brandon Stone (+5000)

All other players are priced at +5500 or higher

KENYA OPEN BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

Shaun Norris poses with the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Shaun Norris (+3500)

Norris missed the cut in his last start but has had a week off since to work on his game, and I am hoping he can re-find his late 2024 and early 2025 form this week to challenge. The South African ended 2024 with back-to-back wins and then finished an impressive T6th at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The 42-year-old has been a pro for over two decades and has two DP World Tour wins, seven Japan Golf Tour victories and has won twice on the Asian Tour and four times on the Sunshine Tour. He’s a proven winner in good form, barring the recent MC, so here’s hoping for a good performance.

OUTSIDER: Daniel Van Tonder (+4000)

Van Tonder is a 12-time Sunshine Tour winner who has a DP World Tour title to his name too, coming at the 2021 Kenya Savannah Classic. He’s a cerebral winner when on form and has two victories already this year in South Africa, with both events co-sanctioned between the Challenge and Sunshine Tours.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Charl Schwartzel (+3300)

The South African is enjoying a decent run of results of late, securing a T15th at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, as well as a T12th finish at LIV Golf Adelaide. It's no secret that Schwartzel has won many, many times in his home country and, without a victory since LIV Golf London back in June 2022, I expect the 40-year-old to stop the rot at his home Open.

Last year, a disappointing final day halted momentum but, at a course that suits his game, given that it's one of the shortest on the DP World Tour calendar, I believe Schwartzel has what it takes to get back to winning ways.

OUTSIDER: Andy Sullivan (+6000)

Sullivan may have missed the cut on his last appearance, the Qatar Masters, but the Englishman returns to a country where he has tasted success previously. Prior to his missed cut, Sullivan had two top-30 finishes in five starts and, enjoying a fortnight off to recover, I believe the 37-year-old can contend once again at a tournament he has won previously.

Like Schwartzel, Sullivan isn't the longest off the tee but is very accurate and, at a course that measures below 7,000 yards, it should be a nice combination for both to compete.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Jayden Schaper (+3300)

For me, Schaper fits all of the key aspects I'm looking for from a potential South African Open Champion. He's got three top-10 results in past SA Opens at different courses, he's an accurate player who is good in windy conditions, and he's also done well on other similar courses previously - i.e. at the 2024 Mauritius Open where he came sixth.

In an event which has been dominated by home players throughout its history, I don't think it would be a surprise if Schaper were to follow that trend and put it all together this week in order to come out on top.

OUTSIDER: Francesco Laporta (+4500)

Durban CC might just suit Laporta down to the ground given he is an accurate player who appears to have found something with his putter over recent weeks and months.

The Italian finished in a tie for 10th at this event last time and is perfectly capable of controlling his ball flight in blustery conditions, proved by consecutive top-25 results in the Middle East recently. While I'm not sure he will win, I wouldn't put it past Laporta to mix a lack of expectation with a strong all-round game and perform well.

HOW TO WATCH THE SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN

USA (ET)

Thursday, February 27 - Round One: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round One: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, February 28 - Round Two: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round Two: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, March 1 - Round Three: 5:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round Three: 5:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, March 2 - Round Four: 4:30am - 9:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK (GMT)

Thursday, February 27 - Round One: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

- Round One: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, February 28 - Round Two: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

- Round Two: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, March 1 - Round Three: 10:30am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

- Round Three: 10:30am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, March 2 - Round Four: 10:30am - 2:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

