Sanderson Farms Championship Picks, Predictions And Odds

The Sanderson Farms Championship has been on the PGA Tour calendar in Mississippi since 1968 but has only been played at The Country Club of Jackson since 2014, having changed its main sponsor title 12 months earlier.

It has previously moved around the schedule and been up against huge competitions such as The Masters, The Open Championship, the Tour Championship, and the Ryder Cup. However, this season, it forms the second tournament in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall campaign.

Luke List is the defending champion as a result of his thrilling playoff success over four other players - including Ludvig Aberg - last season, and the American follows in the footsteps of golfers like Mackenzie Hughes, Sam Burns, and Sergio Garcia to have won this event.

Patton Kizzire claimed the spoils at the first FedEx Cup Fall tournaments two weeks prior, the Procore Championship. Yet, despite his recent success, the Alabama-born golfer is not listed among the favorites by the bookmakers this time out.

Canada's Hughes narrowly tops the list at the time of writing, just ahead of Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power, Ben Griffin, and Maverick McNealy.

Sam Burns poses with the trophy after the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scoring at the Sanderson Farms Championship has historically been quite low, with winning scores in the high teens or sometimes even low 20-under-pars, and the weather this week is set to help with the birdie count as a result of warm and relatively still conditions.

Below are the odds for the leading players, our favorite and outsider picks, plus all the information on how to watch.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sanderson Farms Championship Betting Odds

The odds to win are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Mackenzie Hughes (+2200)

(+2200) Keith Mitchell (+2500)

(+2500) Seamus Power (+2800)

(+2800) Ben Griffin (+2800)

(+2800) Maverick McNealy (+2800)

(+2800) Patrick Rodgers (+3000)

(+3000) Nick Dunlap (+3000)

(+3000) Eric Cole (+3300)

(+3300) J.J. Spaun (+3300)

(+3300) Patrick Fishburn (+3300)

(+3300) Matt McCarty (+3500)

(+3500) Chan Kim (+4000)

(+4000) Jhonattan Vegas (+4000)

(+4000) Adam Svensson (+4500)

(+4500) Stephan Jaeger (+4500)

(+4500) Matt Kuchar (+4500)

(+4500) Harris English (+4500)

(+4500) Mark Hubbard (+5000)

(+5000) Beau Hossler (+5000)

(+5000) Mac Meissner (+5000)

Mackenzie Hughes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanderson Farms Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Ben Griffin takes a shot at the Valero Texas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE - Ben Griffin (+2800)

The American was T2nd here last year and is one of the best players yet to win on the PGA Tour, having come closest at the RBC Canadian Open in June when he lost out by a stroke to Robert MacIntyre.

Griffin was T7th at the Wyndham two starts ago but missed the final two events of the Playoffs and makes his first start of the new season at the Country Club of Jackson.

OUTSIDER - Garrick Higgo (+15000)

The young South African lefty has had a miserable year but he clearly found something last time out where he posted a T26th at the Procore Championship after missing three cuts in a row. He had a good break during the FedEx Cup Playoffs and returns to a happy hunting ground this week.

He was third in 2022 and T16th last year, and when he’s hot he can go seriously low. He won three times in less than a year on the DP World Tour and won on the PGA Tour just over three years ago at the age of 22. Maybe it’s time for a second victory?

Matt Cradock News Writer

Ben Griffin (Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE - Ben Griffin (+2800)

Personally, I feel there are multiple players who could win this event and, following the FedEx Cup Playoffs and Presidents Cup, there is an opportunity for someone to spring out from the pack.

Because of this, I have looked at previous tournament results and gone with Ben Griffin, who finished runner-up in 2023 and tied 24th in 2022. Admittedly, his recent form has been slightly up-and-down, but in his last six starts he still has two top-10 finishes, so returning to a track he has played well at should help.

OUTSIDER - Jacob Bridgeman (+9000)

Although the American missed the cut at the Procore Championship last week, Bridgeman enjoyed a great few weeks at the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship, finishing inside the top 20 both times. I don't see him winning but, looking at his approach play stats and strokes gained: putting numbers, he could challenge for the top 10 if the strong parts of his game hold up.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Keith Mitchell (Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE - Keith Mitchell (+2500)

Mitchell has been dynamite off the tee this season, having lost strokes to the field in just two of his 23 starts, and his approach game has been pretty handy as well. The issues for Mitchell arrived with the shorter clubs and - in particular - his putter where he is 150th for SG: Putting among his PGA Tour peers. Yet, when he has been on with the flat stick, that's when success has arrived.

On a course which can be a touch 'bomb and gouge', he will have to putt well if he is to win. Off the back of two 12th-place finishes in his past two starts, I believe he can do it this week. Although he missed the cut in his first appearance at this event last year, that was during a pretty poor run of form. He is in a much better place this time around, so hopefully it leads to a better result.

OUTSIDER - Michael Thorbjornsen (+10000)

Picking an outsider with a genuine chance to win this one could well be one of the tougher prospects all season, so I'm pointing you in the direction of a possible each-way chance instead. Thorbjornsen only turned pro in June 2024 after a run of five top-10 results in college, with the first in that sequence being a victory.

Since turning pro, he has continued to show just how far he can belt the ball but has struggled with accuracy. However, the T2nd result at the John Deere Classic proved that when it all comes together, he can be really special. Plus, if it was not for a final-round collapse at the Procore last time out, he would likely be coming into this event with a top-10 behind him. If a little more disciplined is exercised, Thorbjornsen could be the next rookie winner on the PGA Tour.

How To Watch The Sanderson Farms Championship

US (ET)

Thursday, October 3: 4:00pm - 7:00pm: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

4:00pm - 7:00pm: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app Friday, October 4: 4:00pm - 7:30pm: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

4:00pm - 7:30pm: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app Saturday, October 5: 4:00pm - 7:00pm: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

4:00pm - 7:00pm: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app Sunday, October 6: 3:30pm - 6:30pm: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

UK (BST)

Thursday, October 3: 5:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

5:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, October 4: 5:00pm - 12:30am (Sky Sports Golf)

5:00pm - 12:30am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, October 5: 9:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

9:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, October 6: 8:30pm - 11:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

A general view of Jackson Country Club in Mississippi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanderson Farms Championship Past Winners