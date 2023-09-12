Predict the Top 5 at the Fortinet Championship, Win $10,000 + Guaranteed Prizes

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We are back to full-field events, following the conclusion of last season's FedEx Cup, as the field heads to Napa, California for the Fortinet Championship!

Max Homa returns looking for his third win in a row at this event, whilst Justin Thomas is also here, looking for form ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Homa and Thomas are without a doubt the star names in this field, but there are players with a plethora of PGA Tour wins between them in this field, and captain, Zach Johnson will be here to cast an eye on his two Team USA members.

How to Enter the $10,000 Fortinet Championship Free-to-Play Game

Fortinet Championship Free-to-Play Game

The start of a season is typically difficult to predict in most sports, but when it comes to golf, we are only a month removed from the last regular PGA Tour event, so there is less of the unknown!

Wine Country isn't a bad place for the players to get their season's underway, and with many of the elite players skipping this week to either play the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England, or have a week, there is a chance for mid-tier players to break through.

Max Homa has dominated this event over the past couple of years, and he follows Brendan Steele who was the back-to-back winner of this event in 2016 and 2017. With that in mind, are we perhaps looking for course horses this week?

There are plenty of players that will have their eyes set on a top 5 finish this week, but who will be the ones to crack the top of the leaderboard?

Look for a strong blend of course form/experience, and good current form from August, to build your top 5 this week!

Five Players Who Can Post a Top 5 Finish at the Fortinet Championship

Here are five players who could make a difference at the Fortinet Championship this week.

Max Homa - Duh? The two-time Fortinet Championship winner returns in good form this week and will be looking to build on course figures of 39-MC-60-62-1-1. Homa put together three straight top-10 finishes before the Tour Championship.

Justin Thomas - Sure, Thomas might be lacking form in general, but we last saw him when finished 12th at the Wyndham Championship, thanks to closing rounds of 65-66-68. You might be worried about the form, but he's the best player in the field talent-wise and has course figures of MC-3-8-4, so he's not finished outside the top 8 in his last three starts here. He will be keen to show Zach Johnson he can trust him in Rome.

Brendon Todd - Todd posted his first top 10 finish at this course 12 months ago, and that added to finishes of 22nd and 26th here in the past. Todd finished 2nd at the John Deere Classic and 7th at the Wyndham Championship, before admittedly struggling to make an impact in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. This short course plays to his strengths, as does the field strength.

Sahith Theegala - Theegala showed some form in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with back-to-back top 15 finishes at the FedEx St Jude and the BMW Championship. This after limping into the playoffs with three MCs is promising, especially when you consider his course figures of 14-47-6 here.

Zac Blair - A bit more of a rogue shout, but Blair posted two top finishes in the latter stages of the PGA Tour season, with a 2nd at the Travelers and a 13th at the 3M Open. He now returns to Silverado, where he has finished 4th once, and 12th twice.

