Mexico Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Teams In This Week's Field

The PGA Tour returns to Mexico this week for the 2023 Mexico Open, as Vidanta Vallarta will once again play host to the 144-player field. In part due to the designated events now being required for the Tour’s top players (with elevated purses), the non-designated events, such as this one, see much weaker fields.

Even still, world No. 1 Jon Rahm will be on hand, as will Tony Finau, as the pair of superstars is followed closely by a dozen or so guys still looking to break through on Tour. With that, let’s take a closer look at this week’s field and the top five golfers in the 2023 Mexico Open.

Mexico Open Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds John Rahm +260 Tony Finau +800 Wyndham Clark +1600 Gary Woodland +2200 Patrick Rodgers +2800 Nicolai Hojgaard +3000 Maverick McNealy +3500 Byeong Hun An +3500 Beau Hossler +3500 Stephan Jaeger +4000

Mexico Open Course - Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Coming in right around 7,500 yards, Vidanta features paspalum greens that are made for guys who can crush the ball. It’s also a resort course located right on the water, so high winds are always in play coming off the Pacific coast.

Mexico Open Power Rankings

Even at these micro-odds, it’s hard to see a scenario John Rahm isn’t in the mix come Sunday. The reigning champ here, he is also now removed from the Masters-win hangover and should be motivated to go low here.

It was a Sunday 63 here last year that really set Tony Finau off on a terrific summer that was the best of his career. Could another low few days in Mexico be exactly what the doctor ordered ahead of the major season for Finau?

Finishing T14 at Augusta, Woodland’s very much still got it. One of the longest hitters on Tour, Gary Woodland, should find himself to score here early and often, and I think presents a ton of value at more than 20-1 in a weak field.

Still, in search of that first Tour win, Byeong Hun An has been dialed as of late with consecutive top 15 finishes this month.

Arguably the best guy in this field without a PGA Tour win, Wyndham Clark could very well find the magic here with his terrific iron play and length off the tee.