Mexico Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Teams In This Week's Field
The Mexico Open starts this Thursday in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico. Johnny Covers shares his top five rankings for the Mexico Open.
The PGA Tour returns to Mexico this week for the 2023 Mexico Open, as Vidanta Vallarta will once again play host to the 144-player field. In part due to the designated events now being required for the Tour’s top players (with elevated purses), the non-designated events, such as this one, see much weaker fields.
Even still, world No. 1 Jon Rahm will be on hand, as will Tony Finau, as the pair of superstars is followed closely by a dozen or so guys still looking to break through on Tour. With that, let’s take a closer look at this week’s field and the top five golfers in the 2023 Mexico Open.
Mexico Open Course - Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Coming in right around 7,500 yards, Vidanta features paspalum greens that are made for guys who can crush the ball. It’s also a resort course located right on the water, so high winds are always in play coming off the Pacific coast.
Mexico Open Power Rankings
John Rahm (+250) Bet $100 to collect $350 Get the best odds at DraftKings for John Rahm (opens in new tab)
Even at these micro-odds, it’s hard to see a scenario John Rahm isn’t in the mix come Sunday. The reigning champ here, he is also now removed from the Masters-win hangover and should be motivated to go low here.
Tony Finau (+860) Bet $100 to collect $960 Head over to DraftKings to get the best Tony Finau odds (opens in new tab)
It was a Sunday 63 here last year that really set Tony Finau off on a terrific summer that was the best of his career. Could another low few days in Mexico be exactly what the doctor ordered ahead of the major season for Finau?
Gary Woodland (+2200) Bet $100 to collect $2,300 DraftKings has the best Gary Woodland odds (opens in new tab)
Finishing T14 at Augusta, Woodland’s very much still got it. One of the longest hitters on Tour, Gary Woodland, should find himself to score here early and often, and I think presents a ton of value at more than 20-1 in a weak field.
Byeong Hun An (+3500) Bet $100 to collect $3,600 Get the best odds at DraftKings for Byeong Hu An (opens in new tab)
Still, in search of that first Tour win, Byeong Hun An has been dialed as of late with consecutive top 15 finishes this month.
Wyndham Clark (+1600) Bet $100 to collect $1,700 For the best Wyndham Clark odds go to DraftKings (opens in new tab)
Arguably the best guy in this field without a PGA Tour win, Wyndham Clark could very well find the magic here with his terrific iron play and length off the tee.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
