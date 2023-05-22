LIV Golf Washington DC Betting Picks and Predictions

We are at the halfway point of the 2023 LIV Golf season, and it is going to be one of their biggest weeks yet.

That is because Smash GC Captain, Brooks Koepka just won his fifth major title, as he won his third PGA Championship at Oak Hill this past weekend. This gives them the biggest exposure yet, and now the focus will turn not to whether they can compete at majors, but whether the American players can make the Ryder Cup team this year.

Already a two-time winner on LIV, can Koepka roll over his form and win another title on the breakaway Tour, or will last week's win have taken all the mental and even physical energy he had left?

This week LIV Golf heads to Potomac Falls, Virginia for the LIV Golf Washington DC event. Trump National Golf Club will host the event, which is described as a "links-style championship course"

Let's dive into the course and the current form of the 48 players this week at LIV Golf Washington DC and work out who best fits the profile this week.

LIV Golf Washington DC Format

As is standard week-to-week on the LIV Golf Tour, 48 players will tee it up for 54 holes of strokeplay, with their scores contributing to both the Individual and Team leaderboard.

The team leaderboard aspect can certainly change a player's mindset over the weekend. Where some may check out on a Sunday when out of contention, now, if you are on a team of four that has a chance to win, a big individual performance on Sunday can motivate a player to play their best stuff in Round 3.

2023 LIV Golf Winners

Here are the winners on the 2023 LIV Golf Tour this season:

Individual Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Charles Howell III

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Danny Lee

LIV Golf Orlando - Brooks Koepka

LIV Golf Adelaide - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Singapore - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Tulsa - Dustin Johnson

Team Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Crushers GC

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Fireballs GC

LIV Golf Orlando - Torque GC

LIV Golf Adelaide - 4 Aces GC

LIV Golf Singapore - RangeGoats GC

LIV Golf Tulsa - Stingers GC

LIV Golf Washington D.C. Course Preview

Par 72

7.,479 Yards

Trump National Golf Club is not a course we have seen used on the PGA Tour, the only time we have seen it in the Professional Men's Game is at the 2017 Senior PGA Championship.

This is a link-style golf course, which gives views of the Potomac River, and it was designed by the legendary Tom Fazio.

Look for players who impress on links layouts, or courses in the Northeast as a pointer, when looking for players that can succeed on this golf course.

The 210-yard Par 3 15th hole is considered the course's signature hole, and in terms of scoring holes, the driveable Par 4 9th could well be key.

LIV Golf Washington D.C. Key Stats

Scrambling - Looking at the Tour week-to-week you will typically be basing your picks around those with the best ball-striking. On a more links style course, being able to get and down in a creative way may well be key.

- Looking at the Tour week-to-week you will typically be basing your picks around those with the best ball-striking. On a more links style course, being able to get and down in a creative way may well be key. Greens in Regulation - Whilst Scrambling will be key to save scores, to actually win, those that hit the most Greens in Regulation should find themselves in contention on this layout.

LIV Golf Washington D.C. Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Mito Pereira +1800 (Bet $100 to collect $1900) The best odds for this Mito Pereira pick are at Bet365

Mito Pereira was among my two picks at LIV Golf Tulsa, and whilst he disappointed there, I am ready to back in on him again.

The Chilean opened the week with a round of 72, at LIV Golf Tulsa which took him out of the running right away, but he finished the week with rounds of 64 and 68, and then played well again last week at the PGA Championship.

Pereira, returning to the event he should have won a year before, finished inside the top 20 again at the PGA Championship and that is a good sign ahead of this week.

Since joining the LIV Tour, Pereira ranks 1st in Total Driving, 1st in Greens in Regulation, 1st in Ball Striking, and 2nd in Scrambling.

Clearly, then, it is no surprise that Pereira ranks T39 in Putting Average and that is the club that is holding him back.

If he finds his putter on any given week, he should at least find himself in contention for his first LIV Golf win, and I am banking on that happening this week.

Bryson DeChambeau +2200 (Bet $100 to collect $2,300) The best odds for this Bryson DeChambeau pick are at Bet365

Bryson is finding form of late, and it looks like the swing and body changes he has gone through in recent months once again seem to be coming together.

After losing a lot of the weight he gained previously, Bryson has had to make an adjustment once again, but the past fortnight suggests we are looking at something of a revival from the 2020 U.S. Open winner.

DeChambeau finished inside the top 3 three times last season on the LIV Tour and now he will be looking for his first win. He is arguably the biggest star on the Tour without a win, and he will be keen to put that right soon.

Bryson has played well in the Open Championship in the past, including his T8 finish at St. Andrews last year and I believe his form can translate this week.

Back-to-back top 5 finishes at LIV Golf Tulsa and the PGA Championship suggest Bryson is ready to compete again, especially in a limited field, and he looks too big at 22-1 in a 48-man field.