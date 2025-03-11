LIV Golf Singapore 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds

Hot on the heels of Sergio Garcia's victory in Hong Kong, the LIV Golf League returns to Singapore for the third year in a row as Sentosa Golf Club hosts LIV Golf Singapore.

Past champions Talor Gooch and Brooks Koepka headline LIV's usual field of 54 players with 12 teams of four and two wildcards each hoping to lift that slate-black trophy at the end of the week.

According to the bookmakers, Legion XIII are in the strongest position to enjoy double success with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton possessing the shortest odds to reign supreme.

Big-hitters are likely to jostle for position at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday, and there are barely two longer strikers off the tee than Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau - with the pair third and fourth favorites, respectively.

Below, we've listed all of the title odds for the leading players in the field as well as our favorite and outside picks to win LIV Golf Singapore.

LIV Golf Singapore Course: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

Built in 1982 and subsequently redesigned by Andrew Johnston, Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course has grown to be one of the best in the world, actually winning the outright prize at the 2023 World Golf Awards. The following season, it was named the best golf course in Asia.

It has hosted LIV for the past two years and the SIngapore Open between 2005 and 2022, also acting as an Open Championship qualifying location eight times.

The Serapong is heavily dragon-themed, with a stretch of holes called 'the dragon's tail' (3-7), a large rock formation titled 'the dragon's tooth' and a false front prior to the sixth green called 'the dragon's tongue.' Its signature hole is the 486-yard par-4 fifth, situated in 'the belly of the dragon.'

With a variety of jungle growth and beaches, plus water in play on five of the holes, the champion is often the one who tops the risk-reward and scrambling charts. Koepka scrambled the best in 2024 and ended up winning by two.

LIV Golf Singapore Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Brooks Koepka -15 (two strokes) 2023 Talor Gooch -17 (playoff - Sergio Garcia)

LIV Golf Singapore Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Jon Rahm (+650)

Tyrrell Hatton (+750)

Joaquin Niemann (+800)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)

Sergio Garcia (+1100)

Brooks Koepka (+1600)

Cameron Smith (+1600)

Dean Burmester (+1800)

Abraham Ancer (+2000)

David Puig (+2000)

Tom McKibbin (+2200)

Lucas Herbert (+2500)

Marc Leishman (+2500)

Patrick Reed (+2500)

Paul Casey (+2800)

Sebastian Munoz (+2800)

Carlos Ortiz (+3300)

Cameron Tringale (+3300)

All other players priced at +4000 or higher

LIV Golf Singapore Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Favorite: Jon Rahm (+650)

Rahm has historically been very hot at the start of seasons so a win in the lead-up to Augusta seems well within his reach.

The Spaniard still hasn’t finished outside of the top-10 in a LIV Golf tournament (that he has finished) and he turns up in Singapore off the back of a T6th result in Hong Kong, where he had just three bogeys in 54 holes including just one in the final two rounds. He’s Jon Rahm, he’s one of the world’s best players - do I need to say more?

Outsider: Marc Leishman (+2500)

Leishman was T2nd here last year and arrives back on Sentosa Island in good form once again after a T12th finish in Hong Kong, where he finished with rounds of 66 and 65 after a level par first round.

The Australian was T6th in Saudi to start the year and T21st in Adelaide, so it looks like he’s continuing to play solid golf after a very respectable 15th-place finish in the standings last year.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Favorite: Abraham Ancer (+2000)

Ancer has enjoyed excellent back-to-back finishes on the LIV Golf League, securing a runner-up finish in Adelaide and a T12th last week in Hong Kong. After a poor showing in Riyadh, the Mexican has picked up his game and, thanks to a top-10 last year in Singapore, I fancy Ancer to be in contention once again.

In 2024, a poor final round meant he fell away but, looking at his stats, he ranks well in every department, which is why I think he will be near the top once again.

Outsider: Peter Uihlein (+5000)

The American produced his best performance of the season so far last week in Hong Kong, as Uihlein registered two strong rounds before a poor final round meant he finished in a share of sixth.

Finishing T22nd last year, Uihlein does have good experience around this course, registering a T11th the year prior. What's more, he hasn't finished outside the top-30 in his last five starts, with one of those being a victory in Qatar. He ranks well in driving distance and, on a course like Sentosa, that will help him have another strong week.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Favourite: Dean Burmester (+1800)

Burmester's game is perfectly suited to the Serapong course at Sentosa, and if he puts it all together over the space of three days, I'm not sure there's anyone in the field who can catch him.

The South African is a powerful hitter off the tee, which is important here, but Burmester's short-game is criminally under-rated too and a key reason why he can compete in Singapore.

A clean week with his irons will almost certainly result in a better result than the T14th he managed last year, and an improvement on the second-place finish in Hong Kong last week means Burmester will be standing on top of the podium.

Outsider: Carlos Ortiz (+3300)

The Torque man is another whose game appears to be ideal for a strong result at LIV Golf Singapore, with a powerful long game and a razor-sharp short game at his disposal.

A rough week off the tee in Hong Kong and a T30th finish doesn't concern me too much as Hong Kong Golf Club is a completely different test to Sentosa. Nor does a T19th result here last year, with Ortiz dropping almost half a shot to the field around the greens. If he can tidy that side of things up over the coming days, I'd expect him to be right among the contenders.

How To Watch LIV Golf Singapore

US/ET

Thursday, March 6 - Friday, March 7 - Round One: 9:00pm - 12:00am (Fox Sports App), 12:00am - 2:00am (Fox Sports 1)

- Round One: 9:00pm - 12:00am (Fox Sports App), 12:00am - 2:00am (Fox Sports 1) Friday, March 7 - Saturday, March 8 - Round Two: 9:00pm - 11:00pm (Fox Sports 2), 11:00pm - 2:00am (Fox Sports 1)

- Round Two: 9:00pm - 11:00pm (Fox Sports 2), 11:00pm - 2:00am (Fox Sports 1) Saturday, March 8 - Sunday, March 9 - Round Three: 9:00pm - 10:30pm (Fox Sports 2), 10:30pm - 2:00am (Fox Sports 1)

UK/GMT

Friday, March 7 - Round One: 1:00am - 3:00am (ITV4/ITV X), 3:00am - 6:00am (ITV X)

- Round One: 1:00am - 3:00am (ITV4/ITV X), 3:00am - 6:00am (ITV X) Saturday, March 8 - Round Two: 1:00am - 3:00am (ITV4/ITV X), 3:00am - 6:00am (ITV X)

- Round Two: 1:00am - 3:00am (ITV4/ITV X), 3:00am - 6:00am (ITV X) Sunday, March 9 - Round Three: 1:00am - 3:00am (ITV4/ITV X), 3:00am - 6:00am (ITV X)

