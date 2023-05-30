DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Guaranteed on the Memorial Tournament
Turn $5 into $200 guaranteed, when you claim the DraftKings promo code below, and bet on the PGA Tour's, Memorial Tournament this weekend!
If you are looking to bet on the Memorial Tournament this weekend, then you should claim this DraftKings promo code below!
We have teamed up with OddsChecker to provide the very best welcome offer for you, ahead of the first tee on Thursday.
Get rewarded in a huge way for betting on the Memorial Tournament this weekend, as you bet $5, win $200 guaranteed on your favorite golfer. Yes, you read that right, this bonus is completely guaranteed, so even if your golfer misses the cut this week, you will still receive your $200 bonus!
DraftKings is almost always one of the best places in terms of PGA Tour Odds and now is the time to sign up for a new account.
Scottie Scheffler is unsurprisingly the favorite once again this week, but with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and two-time Memorial Tournament winner, Patrick Cantlay all in the field, it should be a hotly contested event!
CLICK HERE to claim this jaw-dropping, bet $5, win $200 DraftKings promo code now, and lock in a guaranteed $200 win, on top of any money your golfer could win you at Jack's Place this week!
It is quite remarkable that DraftKings Sportsbook are giving away a $200 no win no matter who wins the Memorial Tournament this week, so sign up today, to unlock a massive 40-1 guaranteed win on any golfer, thanks to the DraftKings promo code.
Of course, there are many golfers who are already 40-1 and bigger on the odds board this week, but remember... Your payout is not capped at $200, that is just the minimum bonus you would receive, just for simply placing your $5 wager. This will be paid out instantly, and then any winnings you should stil get from your golfer on Sunday will still be paid out.
So, for example... If you bet $5 on Patrick Cantlay to win at +1000 this week, you would secure $60 if he lifts the trophy on Sunday. As soon as you place that first $5 bet however, $5 will already be heading to your account, before Cantlay even gets a chance to win the Memorial Tournament.
How To Win $200 Guaranteed on the 2023 Memorial Tournament With DraftKings
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $200 guaranteed at the 2023 Memorial Tournament
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $200 Now" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit $5+ into your new account
4) Bet $5+ on your favorite outright at this week's Memorial Tournament
5) You have now unlocked an instant $200 bonus which will be paid into your account shortly. Then, if your chosen golfer wins at Muirfield Village on Sunday, all those profits will hit your account as well!
Bet $5, Win $200 Guaranteed on Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or Patrick Cantlay
With the DraftKings promo code, you can effectively boost the three favorites to 40-1 this week, AND guarantee a $200 bonus, even if they go on to disappoint over 72 holes.
A $5 bet on Scottie Scheffler right now would return just $35 if he wins. Claim the DraftKings promo code first though and you will receive $200 just for placing the bet, and then the $35 returns on top!
The same could be applied to Jon Rahm (+700) or Patrick Cantlay (+1000) as you boost them to 40-1 and win $200 right away, thanks to the jaw-dropping, DraftKings promo code.
With DraftKings Sportsbook though, you are going to lock in $200 guaranteed from your first bet, so you could in fact take a chance on a longshot instead!
Memorial Tournament PGA Tour Odds: Who is Favored to win on DraftKings?
Looking at the latest Memorial Tournament odds there is stiff competition at the top of the market, with the leading three all 10-1 and below.
Check out all the favorites via the DraftKings Sportsbook odds below.
- Scottie Scheffler +600
- Jon Rahm +700
- Patrick Cantlay +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2000
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
